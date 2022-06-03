What’s Inside the MTV Movie & TV Awards Gift Bag

A look at the content of Backstage Creations' exclusive gift bag for the MTV Movie and TV Awards Unscripted gift bags.

Presenters are confirmed, honorees are locked, and the stages are nearly set for Sunday night’s MTV Movie & TV Awards and the subsequent Movie & TV Awards Unscripted. That also means the gift bags are packed and ready to roll.

Celebrity marketing firm Backstage Creations revealed the contents of its custom-designed bags, designed to spotlight small businesses with an emphasis on companies led by women and minorities, including HempHera, Nectar du Monde, Neogen Dermalogy, Atelier Anica, Jemma Russo, Island Slipper, NodPod eye masks and more, all packaged in a duffel bag by Lug, which is family owned and female-led.

A complete list of products includes kimonos by Atelier Anica kimonos; a skull necklace by Crucible Jewelry; cooling gel masks by HempHera Kosmetikos; “slippers” by Island Slipper; luxe tracksuits by Jemma Russo; Lug Trolley Duffel by Lug; redness reliever eye drops by Lumify; EEG device by Muse; haircare products by Nectar Du Monde; facial peel experience by Neogen Dermalogy; “weighted blankets” for the eyes by Nodpod; an exclusive buyout for two nights for four adults at the award-winning Raiwasa private resort in Taveuni Fiji with a dedicated staff of 12; self-massager by Thera Cane MAX Trigger Point Massager; and classic trucker hats by Von Dutch.

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, is set to air live from Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Presenters include Awkwafina, Billy Eichner, Chase Sui Wonders, Chris Evans, Eduardo Franco, Glen Powell, Lana Condor, Jamie Campbell Bower, Jay Ellis, Jenna Ortega, Joe Keery, Joseph Quinn, Maria Bakalova, Pablo Schreiber, Rachel Sennott, Riley Keough, Sarah Shahi and Sydney Sweeney. Jennifer Lopez is set to receive the Generation Award, while Jack Black is being honored with the Comedic Genius Award.

The show will be immediately followed at 10 p.m. by the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, hosted by Tayshia Adams, celebrating reality TV, talk shows and documentaries. During that event, Bethenny Frankel will take home the Reality Royalty Award. Both shows will air on MTV and various other Paramount channels, including BET, Comedy Central, MTV2, Paramount Network and VH1.

Backstage Creations has previously handled activations and backstage gifting at such events as the Emmys, Golden Globes, MTV VMAs, Billboard Awards, NAACP Image Awards, American Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, CMT Awards, American Country Awards, Teen Choice Awards, Kids Choice Awards and more.