Naomi Campbell Welcomes a Baby Boy

Naomi Campbell has expanded her family.

In a surprise announcement, the supermodel shared Thursday on Instagram that she has welcomed a second child. Campbell also is mother to a 2-year-old daughter.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” Campbell wrote in a caption on her Instagram account. “A true gift from God, blessed.”

In 2019, Campbell spoke with The Wall Street Journal about how she would wait for Mother Nature to bless her with a child at the right time. “Not yet – I’ll see what the universe brings me. For now, what the universe has delivered is very much in the spirit of a ‘chosen family.'”

After the birth of her daughter, Campbell spoke with British Vogue about how motherhood had changed her and made her happier.

“I always knew that one day I would be a mother,” she said. “It’s the biggest joy that I can ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done. I’m lucky to have her and I know that.”

Campbell has received many praises and congratulatory messages on her post as well from her famous friends. Supermodel Ashley Graham wrote, “Congratulations Mama!!!!!!!! Welcome baby boy!” Andy Cohen also left a comment, writing: “And then there were TWO! A boyfriend for Lucy! I’m so happy for you!”

Campbell did not reveal the baby boy’s name.