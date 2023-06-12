Naomi Campbell to Receive Jacqueline Avant Humanitarian Award at HollyRod Foundation Gala

HollyRod is finalizing details for the foundation’s annual DesignCare Gala in Los Angeles by zeroing in on supermodel Naomi Campbell to receive the inaugural Jacqueline Avant HollyRod Humanitarian Award and couple Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe to take home the Muhammad Ali Trailblazer Award.

The event, set for July 15 at a private location in Los Angeles, will feature sounds from special guest DJ D-Nice and runway designs from Sergio Hudson. It will also mark a milestone 25th anniversary for HollyRod, the foundation formed in 1993 by Holly Robinson Peete and husband Rodney Peete as a vehicle to raise awareness and deliver resources to families that have a loved one who has received an autism or Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis. The couple will serve as co-hosts of the event.

Of the milestone, Robinson Peete said that her heart is filled with “immense gratitude and pride” as she shouted out donors, volunteers and all that have helped on their philanthropic journey. Specificially, she noted the significance of naming an award after the late Avant.

“Jacqueline was like a second mother to me, as well as my philanthropic mentor. She and her husband Clarence were founding donors to get HollyRod started and supported us unwaveringly for the entire 25 years,” she continued. “We will never stop speaking Jacqueline’s name or honoring her legacy. We are also so thrilled to honor Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe, as well as several other Parkinson’s and autism champions, at the DesignCare Gala.”

Avant’s children, Alex and Nicole Avant, even shared a statement about the honor being named for their mother, who was close with the inaugural honoree. “We are absolutely delighted and touched that Naomi Campbell is receiving the first Jacqueline Avant HollyRod Humanitarian award at the 25th annual DesignCare gala. Our mother loved Naomi dearly and was a founding donor to HollyRod. We couldn’t think of someone who is more worthy of this inaugural honor as Naomi captures the very essence of our mother with her grace, elegance, love for humanity and her philanthropic heart.”

More information and tickets can be found here.