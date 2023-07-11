Naomi Osaka Welcomes First Baby With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka and rapper Cordae are officially parents.

The 25-year-old tennis superstar and her boyfriend Cordae have welcomed a baby girl in Los Angeles, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

A source told People magazine that both Osaka and her baby “are doing well.”

At the beginning of the year, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion took to Instagram to reveal that she was expecting for first child. She shared a photo of an ultrasound, followed by the caption, “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023.”

“I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure,” she also wrote in the post. “I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matched and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom.'”

Then in June, she revealed she was having a girl when she posted a photo from what is presumed to be her baby shower, with a sign in the background that read, “A little princess is on the way.”

Though they keep much of their relationship private, Osaka and rapper Cordae have been romantically linked since 2019.

In her January post, Osaka also promised her fans that she would be returning to tennis following the birth of her daughter. “2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024,” she wrote at the time. “Love you all infinitely.”