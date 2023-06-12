Naomi Watts Announces Marriage to Billy Crudup

Congratulations are in store for Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup.

Watts took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news that she and Crudup got married.

“Hitched,” Watts captioned a photo of her with Crudup. In the photo, Watts is shown wearing a wedding dress while holding a bouquet while smiling at Crudup.

On her Instagram stories, Watts shared that her flowers were “from the deli.” The image was taken outside the New York County Supreme Court building.

The couple was coy when they sparked engagement rumors in April, most notably Watts who stayed mum when the ring on her finger was brought up during an appearance on the Today show.

“There’s a big glint coming from some ring over here,” Hoda Kotb said to Watts. “It just struck me. It’s beautiful.” Without confirming anything, Watts laughed it off and replied, “Oh, the brain fog!”

According to People, Watts and Crudup have been romantically linked since 2017 after starring in the Netflix series Gypsy. The Morning Show actor and King Kong star went public with their relationship five years later when they made a red carpet debut at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Watts has sent love to Crudup on her social media including a birthday tribute post in which she shared the message, “Happy Birthday my love,” alongside a selfie of them. In another post, she shared a photo of them snuggled up next to each other with the caption, “My darling.”

The nuptials mark Watts and Crudup’s first marriages.

Watts shares two kids with her actor ex Liev Schreiber. Schreiber commented on Watts’ Instagram post announcing the nuptials writing, “Congratulations!!! Gorgeous!!!” Crudup shares a son with his former partner Mary-Louise Parker.