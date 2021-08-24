Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Host ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ Screening at Hamptons Home

Everybody was talking about Jamie on Friday in the Hamptons.

Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka opened up their home for an outdoor showing of Amazon Studios’ musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. Director Jonathan Butterell joined his stars Max Harwood and Lauren Patel for the preview event, which followed the film’s West Coast premiere as Outfest opener last week.

Butterell also helmed the stage version of the show on which the film is based. It follows a flamboyant high schooler (Harwood) as he seeks to break free of his conservative surroundings in favor of a life on stage as a famous drag queen.

Taking in the screening and evening soiree (that included a drag show and pool party) were Jane Krakowski, Cynthia Nixon, Mariska Hargitay and husband Peter Hermann, Christie Brinkley, Donna Karan, Stephanie March, Martha Hunt, Maye Musk, Terry George, Jessica Vosk, Stefano Tonchi, Joanna Coles, David Rockwell, Celine Rattray, Joyce Varvatos, Jenne Lombardo and Harvey Haydon, Sophie Sumner, David Binder, Paul Downs Colaizzo, Amirah Kassem, Ivan Bart, Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir and partner Daniel Benedict, and Sandra Brant.

Shawn Levy, riding high from the success of his Free Guy film starring Ryan Reynolds, made the rounds with wife Serena Levy. But about those drag queens: RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Willam and Jiggly Caliente joined Izzy Uncut and Brie Bordeaux for the backyard showing. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie hits Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 17.