Neil Patrick Harris to Launch Lifestyle Newsletter Wondercade

Neil Patrick Harris is jumping on the newsletter trend.

The Tony and Emmy award-winning star is branching out with the launch of Wondercade, a free email newsletter designed to “inform and inspire readers with content across a host of lifestyle categories.” The launch date is just days away, on Oct. 6, and users can expect a Wednesday blast every week.

The content will cover entertaining, art, food, travel, design, games, decor and other lifestyle categories as inspired by Harris’ passions and those of his family and friends, who are expected to make cameos as correspondents. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see his husband, David Burtka, who is also an entertaining and lifestyle aficionado and the author of the book Life is a Party.

To announce the Wondercade debut, Harris said he’s always loved entertaining and has a passion for seeking out new experiences “whenever and wherever” possible.

“While I do enjoy sharing my passions with the world on various social media platforms, I’m supremely thrilled to now have a singular dedicated destination to celebrate the people, places and things I find interesting,” Harris added. “Wondercade’s mission statement is that ‘life should be entertaining.’ My hope is that, with Wondercade, we all can eat and drink more tastefully, travel and consume more adventurously, live more stylishly and just generally be reminded that a life spent in good company is a life well-lived.”

Wondercade is a partnership between Harris, InsideHook Studios and CAA. Inquiring minds can sign up here.