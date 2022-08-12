Events of the Week: ‘Never Have I Ever,’ ‘Beast’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Never Have I Ever, Beast, Day Shift and Secret Headquarters.
Beast premiere
Idris Elba premiered his new film alongside producer Will Packer and costars Sharlto Copley, Iyana Halley and Leah Sava Jeffries at MoMA on Monday.
Secret Headquarters premiere
Owen Wilson, Jesse Williams, Michael Peña and Jessie Mueller walked the red carpet on Monday in NYC for the premiere of their Paramount+ superhero family film.
Five Days at Memorial premiere
On Monday, Apple TV+ celebrated the premiere of Five Days at Memorial at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles with stars Vera Farmiga, Robert Pine, Cherry Jones, Julie Ann Emery, Cornelius Smith Jr., Adepero Oduye, Michael Gaston, Molly Hager, Jeffrey Nordling and Damon Standifer.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan season two premiere
The team behind the sophomore season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan celebrated at the Bowery Hotel in NYC on Monday.
Ping Pong 4 Purpose
Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw and his wife Ellen Kershaw hosted their eighth annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity event at Dodger Stadium on Monday, joined by stars Ashton Kutcher, Brad Paisley, George Lopez, Max Greenfield, Mila Kunis, Pete Wentz, Rob Lowe and Will Ferrell.
Emily the Criminal NYC screening
Rooftop Films hosted a special screening of Roadside Attractions and Vertical Entertainment’s Emily the Criminal with actor-producer Aubrey Plaza, Theo Rossi, producers Tyler Davidson and Drew Sykes of Low Spark films, and director/screenwriter John Patton Ford on Tuesday. Plaza’s Parks and Recreation costar Amy Poehler also came out to support.
Summering special screening
On Tuesday, director James Ponsoldt and actresses Lake Bell, Eden Grace Redfield and Sanai Victoria attended a special screening for their new movie Summering at the London Hotel in West Hollywood.
Day Shift premiere
Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg premiered their vampire-hunting Netflix comedy in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Bad Sisters premiere
On Wednesday, cast and producers of comedic murder mystery series Bad Sisters, including Sharon Horgan, Eve Hewson, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Claes Bang, gathered at New York City’s The Whitby Hotel for a special screening event.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero premiere
Crunchyroll’s new film premiered at the Academy Museum on Wednesday with English dub cast including Christopher R. Sabat, Kyle Hebert, Aleks Le, Zeno Robinson, Sean Schemmel and Charles Martinet.
Never Have I Ever season three premiere
Netflix debuted the third season of Mindy Kaling’s high school comedy on Thursday in Los Angeles, with stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Richa Moorjani and Poorna Jagannathan.
UTA’s News and Broadcasting party
UTA’s News and Broadcasting division hosted a cocktail reception during the National Association of Black Journalists – National Association of Hispanic Journalists Convention at Vista Lounge in the Caesars Palace hotel in Las Vegas on Aug. 4.
A League of Their Own 30th anniversary
On Saturday, Cinespia held a special 30th anniversary screening of A League of Their Own that featured a Q&A with Geena Davis and the cast of the new upcoming Amazon series including Abbi Jacobson, D’Arcy Carden and Chanté Adams.
Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors 50th Anniversary Celebration
The Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors 50th Anniversary Celebration honored Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI champion Andrew Whitworth at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night .The event, which raised $2.2 million, featured a performance by Nick Jonas, as well as a family-friendly football field experience presented by the LA Rams, dinner, an honoree presentation and a live auction.
J-Harden Wine celebration
NBA All-Star James Harden celebrated the launch of his new line of wines J-Harden at Catch LA with Michael Rubin, Travis Scott, Joel Embiid, Trevor Ariza and Demar Derozan.
Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal launch party
Maluma, AKA Juan Luis Londoño Arias, toasted his new Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal in Brooklyn on Wednesday, alongside his dog, Buda.
The DiscOasis
On Wednesday, roller disco The DiscOasis hosted a reunion between Madonna and Nile Rodgers, celebrating the upcoming release of Madonna’s Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones remix collection. The event was DJ’d by Questlove and attended by Madonna’s children, Eric Rutherford, Steven Klein, Christian Siriano, Jeremy O’Harris, Ariana DeBose and Alex Newell.
RuPaul’s Drag Race L.A. mural
In partnership with Carrera Cafe, the Emmy-nominated Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race was commemorated with a mural done by artist Richard Henderson, and was celebrated by Queens Lady Camden, Bosco, Kerri Colby, June Jambalaya, Jasmine Kennedie and DeJa Skye.
