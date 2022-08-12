Events of the Week: ‘Never Have I Ever,’ ‘Beast’ and More

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Mindy Kaling and Netflix global head of TV Bela Bajaria attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever' season three on Aug. 11.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Never Have I Ever, Beast, Day Shift and Secret Headquarters.

Beast premiere

Idris Elba premiered his new film alongside producer Will Packer and costars Sharlto Copley, Iyana Halley and Leah Sava Jeffries at MoMA on Monday.

Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre, Heather Hayslett and Will Packer Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Sharlto Copley, Iyana Halley, Leah Jeffries and Idris Elba Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Secret Headquarters premiere

Owen Wilson, Jesse Williams, Michael Peña and Jessie Mueller walked the red carpet on Monday in NYC for the premiere of their Paramount+ superhero family film.

Jesse Williams, Owen Wilson, Michael Peña, Ariel Schulman, Henry Joost and Jessie Mueller Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Paramount CEO Bob Bakish and Owen Wilson Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Five Days at Memorial premiere

On Monday, Apple TV+ celebrated the premiere of Five Days at Memorial at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles with stars Vera Farmiga, Robert Pine, Cherry Jones, Julie Ann Emery, Cornelius Smith Jr., Adepero Oduye, Michael Gaston, Molly Hager, Jeffrey Nordling and Damon Standifer.

Sharron Matthews, William Earl Brown, Robert Pine, Molly Hager, Michael Gaston, Vera Farmiga, Cornelius Smith Jr., Julie Ann Emery, Cherry Jones, Monica Wyche and Adepero Oduye Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Robert Pine and son Chris Pine Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season two premiere

The team behind the sophomore season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan celebrated at the Bowery Hotel in NYC on Monday.

Krystal Joy Brown, Chyna Layne, Shanley Caswell, Omar Epps, MeKai Curtis and Paulina Singer Sean Zanni/Getty Images

Ping Pong 4 Purpose

Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw and his wife Ellen Kershaw hosted their eighth annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity event at Dodger Stadium on Monday, joined by stars Ashton Kutcher, Brad Paisley, George Lopez, Max Greenfield, Mila Kunis, Pete Wentz, Rob Lowe and Will Ferrell.

Brad Paisley, Rob Lowe, Mario Lopez, Clayton Kershaw, Ellen Kershaw and Will Ferrell David Livingston/Getty Images

Emily the Criminal NYC screening

Rooftop Films hosted a special screening of Roadside Attractions and Vertical Entertainment’s Emily the Criminal with actor-producer Aubrey Plaza, Theo Rossi, producers Tyler Davidson and Drew Sykes of Low Spark films, and director/screenwriter John Patton Ford on Tuesday. Plaza’s Parks and Recreation costar Amy Poehler also came out to support.

Theo Rossi, Aubrey Plaza, John Patton Ford and Tyler Davidson Courtesy of Marion Curtis/ StarPix for ROADSIDE ATTRACTIONS

Amy Poehler and Aubrey Plaza Courtesy of Marion Curtis/ StarPix for ROADSIDE ATTRACTIONS

Summering special screening

On Tuesday, director James Ponsoldt and actresses Lake Bell, Eden Grace Redfield and Sanai Victoria attended a special screening for their new movie Summering at the London Hotel in West Hollywood.

Jennifer Dana, Eden Grace Redfield, Lake Bell, James Ponsoldt and Sanai Victoria Courtesy of Eric Charbonneau/Bleecker Street

Day Shift premiere

Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg premiered their vampire-hunting Netflix comedy in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Massi Furlan, Jason Spitz, Netflix vp of original studio film Ori Marmur, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Karla Souza, J.J. Perry, Netflix head of global film Scott Stuber, Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg, Zion Broadnax, Datari Turner, Meagan Good, Yvette Yates Redick, Oliver Masucci, Shaun Redick, Steve Howey and Chad Stahelski Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Bad Sisters premiere

On Wednesday, cast and producers of comedic murder mystery series Bad Sisters, including Sharon Horgan, Eve Hewson, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Claes Bang, gathered at New York City’s The Whitby Hotel for a special screening event.

Anne-Marie Duff, Eve Hewson, Sharon Horgan, Eva Birthistle and Sarah Greene Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero premiere

Crunchyroll’s new film premiered at the Academy Museum on Wednesday with English dub cast including Christopher R. Sabat, Kyle Hebert, Aleks Le, Zeno Robinson, Sean Schemmel and Charles Martinet.

Tony Vinciquerra, chairperson of Sony Pictures Entertainment, Gita Rebbapragada and Rahul Purini David Livingston/Getty Images

Charles Martinet, Hiroyuki Amano, Sonny Strait, Meredith McCoy, Dameon Clarke, Justin Cook, Bruce Carey, Zeno Robinson, Christopher Sabat, Erica Lindbeck, Sean Schemmel and Zach Aguilar David Livingston/Getty Images

Never Have I Ever season three premiere

Netflix debuted the third season of Mindy Kaling’s high school comedy on Thursday in Los Angeles, with stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Richa Moorjani and Poorna Jagannathan.

Adam Shapiro, Megan Suri, Richa Moorjani, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young, Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Jaren Lewison photographed by Ted Sarandos Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Head of UCAN scripted series at Netflix Peter Friedlander, Netflix manager of comedy series Jasmyn Lawson, Netflix vp of comedy original series, UCAN/UK Tracey Pakosta, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, Howard Klein, Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher, David Miner, head of Universal TV programming JoAnn Alfano, Netflix director of original comedy series Brooke Kessler and Netflix global head of TV Bela Bajaria Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

UTA’s News and Broadcasting party

UTA’s News and Broadcasting division hosted a cocktail reception during the National Association of Black Journalists – National Association of Hispanic Journalists Convention at Vista Lounge in the Caesars Palace hotel in Las Vegas on Aug. 4.

Jummy Oliabanji (WRC), Sheinelle Jones (NBC News), Nikole Killion (CBS News) and Nicole Carr (ProPublica) Courtesy of UTA

Tom Llamas (NBC News), Jared Hill (Hearst) and Briana Conner (KTRK) Courtesy of UTA

A League of Their Own 30th anniversary

On Saturday, Cinespia held a special 30th anniversary screening of A League of Their Own that featured a Q&A with Geena Davis and the cast of the new upcoming Amazon series including Abbi Jacobson, D’Arcy Carden and Chanté Adams.

D’Arcy Carden, Geena Davis, Abbi Jacobson and Chanté Adams Kelly Lee Barrett/Getty Images

Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors 50th Anniversary Celebration

The Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors 50th Anniversary Celebration honored Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI champion Andrew Whitworth at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night .The event, which raised $2.2 million, featured a performance by Nick Jonas, as well as a family-friendly football field experience presented by the LA Rams, dinner, an honoree presentation and a live auction.

Nick Jonas Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

J-Harden Wine celebration

NBA All-Star James Harden celebrated the launch of his new line of wines J-Harden at Catch LA with Michael Rubin, Travis Scott, Joel Embiid, Trevor Ariza and Demar Derozan.

James Harden Courtesy of Gopuff

Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal launch party

Maluma, AKA Juan Luis Londoño Arias, toasted his new Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal in Brooklyn on Wednesday, alongside his dog, Buda.

Maluma Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

The DiscOasis

On Wednesday, roller disco The DiscOasis hosted a reunion between Madonna and Nile Rodgers, celebrating the upcoming release of Madonna’s Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones remix collection. The event was DJ’d by Questlove and attended by Madonna’s children, Eric Rutherford, Steven Klein, Christian Siriano, Jeremy O’Harris, Ariana DeBose and Alex Newell.

Questlove, Madonna and Nile Rodgers Courtesy of Ricardo Gomes

RuPaul’s Drag Race L.A. mural

In partnership with Carrera Cafe, the Emmy-nominated Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race was commemorated with a mural done by artist Richard Henderson, and was celebrated by Queens Lady Camden, Bosco, Kerri Colby, June Jambalaya, Jasmine Kennedie and DeJa Skye.