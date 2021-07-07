Sweat Like the Stars With These New Gyms, App Workouts And Gear

AKT

Dance-cardio workout brand AKT from Anna Kaiser (trainer to Sarah Jessica Parker, Alicia Keys, Kelly Ripa and Shakira) soft-opened an initial L.A. location in WeHo in June, while a Santa Monica space is in the works. It includes The Loft private studio which accommodates up to five clients. Core classes are Dance, Bands, Tone and Circuit. AKT also serves up online fitness classes via AKT GO ($19.99 monthly). 7111 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, 323-336-6774, first class free, $209 monthly, theakt.com.

AKT

Centr Power

A new 11-week program on Chris Hemsworth’s Centr health and fitness app has just launched. Dubbed Centr Power, the muscle-building regimen developed by the actor and his personal trainer Luke Zocchi is illustrated by Hemsworth’s long-time stunt double Bobby Holland Hanton on the set of Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder (out May 6, 2022). Available in three progressive levels for a superhero physique. From $10 monthly subscription with 7 days free. centr.com

From left: Bobby Holland Hanton, Chris Hemsworth and Luke Zocchi. Centr

F45

Boasting more than 30 locations around the Los Angeles area, F45 fitness studio is set to open its latest location in Santa Monica on July 10. The F in F45 stands for functional training, which the company describes as “a mix of circuit and HIIT style workouts geared towards everyday movement.” Mark Wahlberg, who is an F45 investor and ambassador, recently appeared at the opening of the F45 Training Miramar Base at San Diego’s Marine Corps Air Station, the first fitness brand situated inside a military location. 2000 Main Street, Santa Monica, membership starts at $220 for unlimited classes per month, pricing varies by location, f45training.com.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 11: Mark Wahlberg hosts the opening of F45 Training at Miramar MCAs, the first fitness franchise on a US military base on June 11, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for F45 Training) Phillip Faraone/Getty

Fit Concierge

Personal trainer and wellness coach to the stars Peter Deacy (behind the five-year-old Malibu Fit Concierge and catering to clients Natalie Portman, Rainn Wilson and Selma Blair) launched a new venture last month. Teaming up with 450 vetted global instructors, Deacy has debuted Fit Concierge to connect clients to personal trainers and practitioners of a range of modalities. The mind-body training platform, available virtually or in-person (whether at home or on the road), includes sound bathing, breathwork, strength training, energy healing, Tai Chi, dance fitness, Fit Games interactive workouts with friends and more. fit-concierge.com

Fit Concierge founder Peter Deacy Fit Concierge

John Reed Fitness

RSG Group, the German company now behind Gold’s Gym, introduced the first U.S. outpost of John Reed Fitness to L.A. in March. The 33,000-square-foot location boasts D.J.-led classes, saunas, a “snooze room” with chaise lounges, and a public juice bar in a nightclubby atmosphere adorned with original pieces by L.A. and Berlin artists. Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and Heather Rae Young have been in. Open seven days, 5am-12am, 1020 S. Hill Street, Los Angeles, 213-677-7100, $100 monthly, us.johnreed.fitness

John Reed Fitness

LIT Method

Following his investment in Climbr home fitness equipment, Jay-Z’s venture capital firm Marcy Venture Partner recently backed L.A. fitness company LIT (Low Impact Training) Method. Former Dodgers star Adrian Gonzalez is also an investor, while Mario Lopez, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Ashley Benson and Lori Harvey are fans of the brand and its $1,750 non-electric LIT Strength Machine that combines rowing, Pilates, strength training and barre. New are power bands along with pilates and strength classes. LIT On Demand, $24.99 monthly; Lit Lab by appointment, 358 S. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Hills, 323-592-3103, litmethod.com

LIT Method

Steezy Studio

Known for its extensive menu of more than 1,000 virtual dance classes taught by choreographers to the stars, L.A.-based Steezy Studio rolled out ballet, jazz and contemporary programming in April. Instructors include Karen Chuang (Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West) and Dominique Kelley (Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus). Memberships from $8 monthly; steezy.co