Where to Stay in New York: The New Aman, Updated Hotel Chelsea and More

A suite with Asia-inspired design and a freestanding tub at the new Aman New York at Fifth Avenue and 57th Street

These five new or renovated hotels make the Big Apple more attractive than ever. For anyone who’s headed to New York City for work or fun, or who wants to enjoy a short stay in the city on the way to the Hamptons or other spots nearby, here are the best, freshest options for a chic stay.

HOTEL CHELSEA

Bob Dylan, Marilyn Monroe, Patti Smith, Madonna, Dennis Hopper, Uma Thurman. They and so many more illustrious artists have haunted the storied halls of this iconic hotel in a landmark 1884 structure, which has long “been a beacon and home to the international creative community,” says co-owner Sean MacPherson. After a decade of renovations, the Hotel Chelsea reopened in early summer with 155 meticulously restored guest rooms (not all are completed) with Marshall Bluetooth wireless speaker and well-stock mini-bars, plus its Lobby Bars and revived El Quijote Spanish restaurant. New in July was Dreaming Walls: Inside Chelsea Hotel, a documentary filmed during the 11-year closure that tells of long-term residents’ glory days and spirited memories. 222 W. 23rd St.; rooms from $300 a night

The renovated Lobby Bar at Hotel Chelsea. Annie Schlechter/Courtesy of Hotel

NINE ORCHARD

June saw the debut of a luxury hotel in the former Jarmulowsky Bank Building, built in 1912 on the Lower East Side and empty since 2006. “It was the tallest building on the Lower East Side, this big architectural wonderment, and our whole thing was not to impose a bold or muscular design on this building, but return it to classicism and make it interesting for the neighborhood,” says Ray Azoulay, one of several design collaborators and the founder of L.A.’s Obsolete gallery. The Nine Orchard‘s 116 guest rooms incorporate gigantic windows, speakers with preset soundtracks that were handcrafted by a local audiophile, minibars curated by the nearby Dimes Market, and titles from used bookstore Sweet Pickle Books. The design is “almost subliminal chic — timeless,” says Azoulay of the character-rich hotel with a rooftop offering wide views of the city. 9 Orchard St.; from $475 a night

A room at the Nine Orchard hotel on New York’s Lower East Side. Stephen Kent Johnson

AMAN NEW YORK

Just the third Aman property in the U.S. and the second in a city worldwide, this eagerly anticipated sanctuary of 83 suites and 22 branded residences — each with a functioning fireplace and oval soaking tub — is a game-changer in the legendary Crown Building. The Aman New York opened Aug. 2 with reflective pools, a jazz club, omakase-style dining and a 65-foot indoor pool. Its spa sprawls over three stories and includes outdoor hot and cold plunge pools and a hammam. 730 Fifth Ave.; from $3,000 a night

THE NED NOMAD NEW YORK

This part-hotel, part-private members club — created by Soho House CEO Nick Jones and chairman-investor Ron Burkle, and named Ned for the original London hotel’s architect — opened with a June 22 party that drew Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid, Rosie Perez and Evan Mock. Located in a circa-1903, originally female-owned building, the Ned NoMad includes a Cecconi’s restaurant and members-only spots such as The Magic Room events space. “It’s very special to be part of a neighborhood in transition,” says general manager Patrick Siegel of its NoMad (Madison Square North) location. “It is perfectly situated and centrally located in Manhattan so whether you have to attend press and meetings uptown or appear at a party downtown, you are in the perfect spot.” Rooms go from 300 square feet to 1100 with a 700-square-foot private terrace. 1170 Broadway; from $875 a night, membership $5,000 a year (which is separate from Soho House membership)

Cecconi’s restaurant at the Ned NoMad in New York. Ned NoMad

THE RITZ-CARLTON NEW YORK, NOMAD

The NoMad neighborhood has also welcomed this newly constructed hotel with residences, as of July 26. Michelin-starred chef and philanthropist José Andrés pilots all the culinary venues and room service at the Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad, including Mediterranean outpost Zaytinya and a panoramic rooftop bar with a Spanish-leaning menu. His avant-garde Bazaar by José Andrés bows late this year. General manager Bastian Germer notes that VIP service can include “discreet entry and elevator access, stellar wellness offerings including signature Augustinus Bader treatments and ideal configurations for stays with dedicated floors for talent and entourages.” 25 W. 28th St.; from $1,000 a night

Lobby of the Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad

Hamptons and Beyond: Hotel Redos, Luxury Pop-Ups

Ram’s Head Inn: Shelter Island’s iconic Ram’s Head Inn (from $795 a night), established in 1919, is fresh off a revamp of its 17 rooms, along with new wellness activations, retreats, hands-on garden experiences and fireside chats.

Canoe Place: The reopened Canoe Place hotel (from $595 a night) in Hampton Bays is on a site where various inns operated as far back as 1635. It includes five cottages, 20 guest rooms, residence-style accommodations and a spa by Onda Beauty, co-founded by Naomi Watts. Guests of the property back in the day included Lucille Ball, Cary Grant and Albert Einstein.

A room at Canoe Place in Hampton Bays. Canoe Place

Gurney’s Montauk Resort: The comprehensive wellness destination (from $1,025 a night) — patronized by the likes of Trevor Noah and Scarlett Johansson — has unveiled a $20 million refresh of its extensive Seawater Spa and ocean-fed pool. Gurney’s Montauk Resort now offers exclusive memberships with unfettered access to top-of-the-line treatments and facilities. One indoor-outdoor treatment room is hosting the Dioriviera Pop-Up through September 5, decorated in the blue and beige toile de jouy of the Summer 2022 Riviera collection and offering an exclusive menu of five Dior treatments.

Tod’s and Chanel Pop-Ups: In East Hampton, Tod’s has opened its second annual seasonal shop and Chanel has launched a two-floor pop-up store, through Labor Day.

The Inn Spot: New in Hampton Bays are the waterfront bungalows of The Inn Spot (from $438/night) and its breezy Latin American restaurant Crash Cantina.

Shou Sugi Ban House x The Lowell Package: Water Mill’s Shou Sugi Ban House has partnered with Manhattan’s The Lowell for a four-night package across both properties that includes a chauffeured Tesla transfer, three-course dinner at Majorelle, private sound bath and hydrotherapy session and dinner in the Main Barn plus other perks, and starts at $5,685 to $6,565.

