Events of the Week: New York Film Festival, ‘Shantaram’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for the New York Film Festival, Shantaram, Glass Onion and Rosaline.
New York Film Festival
The annual film fest kicked off on Sept. 30 with the world premiere of White Noise, followed by screenings for Till, Tár and Bones and All. The festival will continue through Oct. 16.
Shantaram premiere
Related Stories
Charlie Hunnam premiered his new Apple series on Monday in Westwood, alongside Elektra Kilbey, Antonia Desplat and Shubham Saraf.
Mill Valley Film Festival opening night
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery opened the Mill Valley film festival on Thursday, with stars Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., director Rian Johnson and producer Ram Bergman.
Rosaline premiere
Romeo and Juliet retelling Rosaline premiered on Thursday at the El Capitan Theater with stars Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Sean Teale, Minnie Driver, Christopher McDonald, Spencer Stevenson, Nico Hiraga, Mercedes Colon and director Karen Maine in attendance.
Decision to Leave Los Angeles premiere
The South Korean film held an L.A. premiere on Thursday at the Linwood Dunn Theater, where special guest Robert Downey Jr. showed up to support director Park Chan-Wook.
Mila Kunis 92Y event
Mila Kunis stopped by NYC’s 92Y on Sept. 29 following a screening of her upcoming Netflix film Luckiest Girl Alive, where she discussed the movie and her career with MTV’s Josh Horowitz.
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile premiere
Shawn Mendes and Constance Wu debuted their new musical film on Sunday in NYC.
GEANCO Foundation Gala
The GEANCO Foundation held its annual Hollywood gala on Sept. 30 at the 1 Hotel to raise funds for programs focused on vulnerable women and children in Nigeria, including supporting GEANCO’s David Oyelowo Leadership Scholarship for Girls.
Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala
Greg Berlanti and Robbie Rogers hosted the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala benefiting the nonprofit organization Fuck Cancer on Saturday in Santa Monica. Rachel Zoe was honored with the Vanguard Award at the event, while Julie Plec received the Barbara Berlanti Hero Award, and Jennifer Salke was presented with the Humanitarian Award. The gala included performances by musical guests Tori Kelly, En Vogue and The Scarlet Opera.
Below the Belt premiere
Executive producers Rosario Dawson and Corinne Foxx premiered their endometriosis-focused film Below the Belt on Saturday at Los Angeles’ DGA Theater.
Hilarity for Charity 10th birthday celebration
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity (HFC), a nonprofit aiming to care for families facing Alzheimer’s disease, hosted its 10th birthday extravaganza on Saturday at Rolling Greens on Mateo in downtown Los Angeles. The star-studded birthday bash featured a performance by John Mayer with additional entertainment from Justin Willman, Chloe Arnold’s Syncopated Ladies, DJ Samantha Ronson and comedians Ron Funches and Nicole Byer. Other talent included Bree DeLano, David Chang, Tony Hawk, Jillian Bell and Fortune Feimster.
Chrysalis Butterfly Ball
Also on Saturday, the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball celebrated its 20th anniversary at a private estate in Mandeville Canyon. The event, hosted by Donald Faison, honored film producer and justice advocate Scott Budnick, Chrysalis supporters and event hosts Susan Harris and Hayward J. Kaiser and National Health Foundation guest services associate Mia Rogers. Event co-chair Rebecca Gayheart attended the event with her daughter Billie and was acknowledged during the evening for founding the Butterfly Ball 20 years ago. Chrysalis has raised over $20 million to help end and prevent homelessness.
Night of Nigerian Excellence
Yvonne Orji hosted the third annual event at Beauty & Essex in Hollywood on Saturday, bringing together Nigerians who excel in their craft across multiple areas of entertainment and business. The celebration took place on Nigerian Independence Day and celebrated the release of Orji’s second HBO special, A Whole Me, alongside several of her Insecure co-stars.
Ms. Foundation For Women’s Comedy Night
Ms. Foundation for Women’s Comedy Night returned to Carolines on Broadway on Monday with headliner Ilana Glazer, Chanel Ali, Zarna Garg, Jordan Jensen, Yamaneika Saunders and Dulcé Sloan to celebrate the grassroots movement to advance equity for all genders.
Bling Empire season 3 premiere
Bling Empire’s Christine Chiu hosted a premiere party, along with Gold House and Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Inc., on Wednesday at The Pendry in West Hollywood to celebrate season 3 of the series.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day