Events of the Week: New York Film Festival, ‘Shantaram’ and More

Don Cheadle, Greta Gerwig, Adam Driver and Noah Baumbach at the 'White Noise' New York Film Festival opening night screening.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for the New York Film Festival, Shantaram, Glass Onion and Rosaline.

New York Film Festival

The annual film fest kicked off on Sept. 30 with the world premiere of White Noise, followed by screenings for Till, Tár and Bones and All. The festival will continue through Oct. 16.

David Heyman, Danny Elfman, Lars Eidinger, Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, May Nivola, Jodie Turner-Smith, Sam Nivola, Raffey Cassidy, Don Cheadle and Adam Driver at the ‘White Noise’ premiere Sept. 30. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Haley Bennett, Jayme Lawson, Sean Patrick Thomas, Jalyn Hall, Danielle Deadwyler, Keith Beauchamp, Whoopi Goldberg, Chinonye Chukwu and Tosin Cole at the ‘Till’ premiere Oct. 1. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Eugene Hernandez, Todd Field, Nina Hoss, Cate Blanchett and Lesli Klainberg attend the ‘Tár’ red carpet event on Oct. 3. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Anna Cobb, Jake Horowitz, Chloë Sevigny, Luca Guadagnino, Taylor Russell, Theresa Park and Peter Spears attend the ‘Bones and All’ red carpet event on Oct. 6. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Shantaram premiere

Charlie Hunnam premiered his new Apple series on Monday in Westwood, alongside Elektra Kilbey, Antonia Desplat and Shubham Saraf.

Elektra Kilbey, Charlie Hunnam, Antonia Desplat and Shubham Saraf Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Vincent Perez, Matthew Joseph, Fayssal Bazzi, Steve LIghtfoot, Charlie Hunnam, Shubham Saraf, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Alyy Khan, Rachel Kamath, Elektra Kilbey, Antonia Desplat and Sujaya Dasgupta Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Mill Valley Film Festival opening night

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery opened the Mill Valley film festival on Thursday, with stars Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., director Rian Johnson and producer Ram Bergman.

Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Rian Johnson, Kathryn Hahn and Ram Bergman Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

Rosaline premiere

Romeo and Juliet retelling Rosaline premiered on Thursday at the El Capitan Theater with stars Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Sean Teale, Minnie Driver, Christopher McDonald, Spencer Stevenson, Nico Hiraga, Mercedes Colon and director Karen Maine in attendance.

Christopher McDonald, Minnie Driver, Mercedes Colon, Sean Teale, Spencer Stevenson, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Michael H. Weber, Karen Maine and Scott Neustadter Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Karen Maine, Disney studios content chairman Alan Bergman and Kaitlyn Dever Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Decision to Leave Los Angeles premiere

The South Korean film held an L.A. premiere on Thursday at the Linwood Dunn Theater, where special guest Robert Downey Jr. showed up to support director Park Chan-Wook.

Park Chan-Wook and Robert Downey Jr. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Mila Kunis 92Y event

Mila Kunis stopped by NYC’s 92Y on Sept. 29 following a screening of her upcoming Netflix film Luckiest Girl Alive, where she discussed the movie and her career with MTV’s Josh Horowitz.

Mila Kunis and Josh Horowitz Courtesy of Michael Priest

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile premiere

Shawn Mendes and Constance Wu debuted their new musical film on Sunday in NYC.

Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Lyric Hurd, Shawn Mendes, Winslow Fegley, Will Speck and Josh Gordon Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Co-directors Will Speck and Josh Gordon, producer Hutch Parker and president of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group Sanford Panitch Courtesy of Marion Curtis/StarPix for Sony Pictures

GEANCO Foundation Gala

The GEANCO Foundation held its annual Hollywood gala on Sept. 30 at the 1 Hotel to raise funds for programs focused on vulnerable women and children in Nigeria, including supporting GEANCO’s David Oyelowo Leadership Scholarship for Girls.

Nnamdi Okafor, Rosario Dawson and David Oyelowo Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala

Greg Berlanti and Robbie Rogers hosted the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala benefiting the nonprofit organization Fuck Cancer on Saturday in Santa Monica. Rachel Zoe was honored with the Vanguard Award at the event, while Julie Plec received the Barbara Berlanti Hero Award, and Jennifer Salke was presented with the Humanitarian Award. The gala included performances by musical guests Tori Kelly, En Vogue and The Scarlet Opera.

Greg Berlanti, Jennifer Salke and Robbie Rogers Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Kevin Williamson, Julie Plec and Joshua Jackson Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Below the Belt premiere

Executive producers Rosario Dawson and Corinne Foxx premiered their endometriosis-focused film Below the Belt on Saturday at Los Angeles’ DGA Theater.

Rosario Dawson, Jamie Foxx, Corinne Foxx and Isabel Celeste Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hilarity for Charity 10th birthday celebration

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity (HFC), a nonprofit aiming to care for families facing Alzheimer’s disease, hosted its 10th birthday extravaganza on Saturday at Rolling Greens on Mateo in downtown Los Angeles. The star-studded birthday bash featured a performance by John Mayer with additional entertainment from Justin Willman, Chloe Arnold’s Syncopated Ladies, DJ Samantha Ronson and comedians Ron Funches and Nicole Byer. Other talent included Bree DeLano, David Chang, Tony Hawk, Jillian Bell and Fortune Feimster.

Tum Cohl, Justin Meltzer, Matthew Bass, Seth Rogen, Lauren Miller Rogen, Raffi Adlan, Allison Statter, Dan Miller, Evan Goldberg, Allison Statter and Jason Zuccari Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

John Mayer, Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Chrysalis Butterfly Ball

Also on Saturday, the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball celebrated its 20th anniversary at a private estate in Mandeville Canyon. The event, hosted by Donald Faison, honored film producer and justice advocate Scott Budnick, Chrysalis supporters and event hosts Susan Harris and Hayward J. Kaiser and National Health Foundation guest services associate Mia Rogers. Event co-chair Rebecca Gayheart attended the event with her daughter Billie and was acknowledged during the evening for founding the Butterfly Ball 20 years ago. Chrysalis has raised over $20 million to help end and prevent homelessness.

Donald Faison, Sharon Leal, Rebecca Gayheart and honoree Scott Budnick Rich Polk/Getty Images

Night of Nigerian Excellence

Yvonne Orji hosted the third annual event at Beauty & Essex in Hollywood on Saturday, bringing together Nigerians who excel in their craft across multiple areas of entertainment and business. The celebration took place on Nigerian Independence Day and celebrated the release of Orji’s second HBO special, A Whole Me, alongside several of her Insecure co-stars.

Kendrick Sampson, Issa Rae, Amy Aniobi and Yvonne Orji Arnold Turner/Getty Images

Ms. Foundation For Women’s Comedy Night

Ms. Foundation for Women’s Comedy Night returned to Carolines on Broadway on Monday with headliner Ilana Glazer, Chanel Ali, Zarna Garg, Jordan Jensen, Yamaneika Saunders and Dulcé Sloan to celebrate the grassroots movement to advance equity for all genders.

Chanel Ali, Dulce Sloan, Jordan Jensen, Caroline Hirsch, Ilana Glazer, Teresa Younger, Zarna Garg, Pat Brown and Yamaneika Saunders Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Bling Empire season 3 premiere

Bling Empire’s Christine Chiu hosted a premiere party, along with Gold House and Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Inc., on Wednesday at The Pendry in West Hollywood to celebrate season 3 of the series.

Gabriel Chiu and Christine Alexandra Chiu Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Gold House, Netflix, Benev