The 2023 New York Power Broker Awards: Full Winners List

The Hollywood Reporter today has announced the winners of the publication’s 2023 New York Power Broker Awards. Among the honorees are Douglas Elliman’s Patricia Vance, who sold a $74 million condo at the Aman New York last year, and Corcoran Group’s Deborah Grubman, whose star clients include Hugh Jackman and Rupert Murdoch.

The second annual awards honor some of the top sellers and savviest marketers in New York City, chosen from among the elite agents who make The Hollywood Reporter’s annual list of New York’s Top Real Estate Agents (which is based on an agent’s total sales volume as well as on their sales and listings for celebrity clients).

The 2023 New York Power Broker Awards — designated by the editors of THR and given in partnership with presenting sponsor The Society Group — are given this year in six competitive categories, including Stratospheric Sale, Penthouse Sale of the Year, Agent of Historic Architecture and Rising Star. Nominees were announced on June 27.

The winners of two awards — Team of the Year (Douglas Elliman’s Eklund | Gomes Team) and the Philanthropic Impact Award (Serhant.’s Ryan Serhant) — were previously announced.

The complete list of winners and nominees follows:

Team of the Year Award

Eklund | Gomes Team, Douglas Elliman

The Eklund | Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman took home THR’s 2023 New York Team of the Year Award after a stunning sales year in 2022 in which they raked in $4.6 billion in transactions across the U.S., which included (according to The Real Deal) $623 million in deals in NYC.

The Eklund | Gomes Team moved 26 of 28 units at the yet-to-be-completed 64 University Place in the West Village. ELEVEN VISUALIZATION

“We don’t take this accolade lightly,” said team founders Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes in a joint statement to THR. “There are many talented agents working in NYC, so to be named as the top team is a big deal. This is after all, one of the greatest cities in the world, where some of the most prized real estate is sold.”

Philanthropic Impact Award

Ryan Serhant of Serhant.

Ryan Serhant, the former Million Dollar Listing New York star who founded his eponymous brokerage Serhant in 2020, is the winner of the 2023 New York Philanthropic Impact Award in recognition of his ongoing support for such organizations as City Harvest and the American Cancer Society.

“I am honored to be named this year’s Philanthropic Impact Award winner. From the beginning, Serhant has existed to support and fuel others’ success and that means we do great work, we are all changing the way real estate is sold, and we are also committed to giving back. Those that know me know that when I am passionate about something ­— as I am with the work we’ve done with City Harvest and The American Cancer Society — it becomes part of who I am, and it’s a humbling honor to be recognized for our philanthropy, which I view as central to our core values. At Serhant., I encourage our team members to disrupt for good in everything that they do, which extends far beyond the real estate industry, ideally creating a real impact in the world and in our communities. I am so proud to receive this award, and pledge to keep disrupting for the greater good.”

Media Maverick Award

Oren and Tal Alexander, The Alexander Team, Official — WINNER

Ryan Serhant, Serhant. — Nominee

Tyler Whitman, The Agency — Nominee

Oren Alexander, Tal Alexander at the Miami Palm Beach Power Broker Awards last January. Diana Zapata/BFA.com

Given to top agents in residential real estate who excel at effective marketing, the 2023 New York Media Maverick Award goes to Oren and Tal Alexander of The Alexander Team at Official. As the primary example of their effectiveness, the two brothers founded their new brokerage just last year and have swiftly made a name for the high-end global property firm as they expand from New York, the Hamptons and South Florida to such areas as Los Angeles and Orange County. In 2022, the Alexander Team completed over $1.2 billion in sales, $730 million of it in NYC.

“We are proud of the firm’s success, having launched only 14 months ago,” says Tal Alexander. “Official has grown quickly and we continue to cultivate a strong reputation, which is a testament to the quality of our relationships — how they distinguish our business from our competitors’ and why we’re attracting high-end agents who wish to align with a brand that speaks to the refined nature of their clientele.”

Adds Oren Alexander, “Our partners and co-founders, as industry veterans, deeply understand marketing and what moves the needle today for agents. Similarly, The Alexander Team is one amongst others at the firm with a keen understanding of our clients because we are our clients and that allows us to provide a trusted and meaningful experience beyond the transaction, as an advisor and friend.”

Agent of Historic Architecture Award

Stephen Ferrara and Clayton Orrigo, The Hudson Advisory Group, Compass — WINNER

Loy Carlos, Serhant. — Nominee

Cathy Franklin, Corcoran Group — Nominee

Stephen Ferrara and Clayton Orrigo. Courtesy of Subject; Courtesy of Subject/Ben Rosenzweig

Stephen Ferrara and Clayton Orrigo, the founders of The Hudson Advisory Group at Compass, have won the Agent of Historic Architecture Award, given to an agent or team who put special care into deals for venerable residences. Their recent deals include handling the reported $24 million sale of 9 Jay Street, a red-brick townhouse in TriBeCa that was built in 1907 and includes a private skybridge. The duo currently are also handling sales at the Keller, a 24-residence condo project inside a restored maritime hotel in the West Village that dates to 1898.

“We look beyond a property’s function and honor its history, design and architectural essence. Our team’s passion shows through in every property we represent, highlighting our deep appreciation for spaces that tell a story,” says Orrigo. He adds, “We recently acquired the retail space at 160 Leroy as our team’s new permanent residence, symbolizing a new chapter of growth and innovation for us. The space was designed by Herzog & de Meuron and is an architectural masterpiece that we are excited to bring to life.”

Penthouse Sale of the Year Award

Patricia Vance, Douglas Elliman — WINNER

Tal Alexander, The Alexander Team, Official — Nominee

Adam Modlin, Modlin Group — Nominee

Patricia Vance sold this four-bedroom penthouse at the Aman Residences for $74 million. VANCE LISTING: AMAN NEW YORK

Douglas Elliman’s Patricia Vance represented the buyer of the 6,791-square-foot Jala Penthouse at the Aman New York; it sold last year for $74 million, making it the most expensive condo transaction in the 12-month period covered by THR’s 2023 New York’s Top Real Estate Agents list.

“As proud as I am to have brokered the most expensive penthouse in New York, I am equally proud and honored to be recognized by The Hollywood Reporter,” says Vance. “The work of a real estate agent can be challenging and unpredictable, especially in markets like the one we are currently experiencing, and moments like this make it all incredibly worthwhile.”

Celebrity Property Portfolio Award

Deborah Grubman, Corcoran Group — WINNER

Noble Black, Douglas Elliman — Nominee

Nick Gavin, Compass — Nominee

Deborah Grubman is the listing agent for a West Village triplex owned by Hugh Jackman and listed at $29.9 million. COURTESY OF DEBORAH GRUBMAN

Corcoran Group’s Deborah Grubman has won the 2023 Celebrity Property Portfolio Award, given each year to a trusted advisor of Hollywood clients. Grubman, whose past clients have included David Geffen and Harrison Ford, recently represented Rupert Murdoch (along with Core’s Emily Beare) in a bidding war for a Central Park South co-op, in which the mogul paid $5 million over asking, ultimately paying $35.2 million. She also holds the $29.9 million listing on a Manhattan triplex owned by Hugh Jackman.

Stratospheric Sale Award

Betsy Messerschmitt, Corcoran Group — WINNER

Tim Davis, Corcoran Group — Nominee

Patricia Vance, Douglas Elliman — Nominee

Given for the biggest sale of the year, the Stratospheric Sale Award goes to Corcoran Group’s Betsy Messerschmitt, who represented the estate of Paul Allen in the sale of two Upper East Side co-ops which sold for a combined $101 million last year.

Rising Star Award

Eric Brown, Compass — WINNER

Erin Lichy, Douglas Elliman — Nominee

Marko Arsic and Jason Lau, Corcoran Group — Nominees

Michael Kelley-Bradford, Brown Harris Stevens — Nominee

Maggie Chong, Serhant. — Nominee

Given each year to a next-generation real estate agent who is 35 years of age or younger, the 2023 Rising Star Award goes to Eric Brown of Compass, who has done more than $70 million in deals so far in 2023 with a career total of more than $500 million.

Compass’ Eric Brown Courtesy of subject

“Despite being a ‘Rising Star,’ I’m 12-plus years in the business now at 33,” says Brown. “Starting young is the best advice I can offer to any aspiring broker.”

The agent, who scores many of his deals off market at celeb-heavy buildings like 70 Vestry and 56 Leonard Street, adds that, “My philosophy has always been simple. Combine a discreet and laid-back approach with hyper-localized expertise and market knowledge. This translates into providing clients with access to unique off-market homes they could not otherwise find and proper data to determine fair market value. I am proud to be transacting at the highest end of the market for those who call New York home. I focus my time on sourcing properties, educating myself on the market, and helping clients. Do right by your clients; they will do right by you and offer referrals.”