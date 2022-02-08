NFL Legend Kurt Warner on Super Bowl Returning to L.A.: “There’s No Better Place to Host”

The first time the Rams won a Super Bowl title, the victory came on Jan. 30, 2000, when the NFL team was based in St. Louis with Kurt Warner as starting quarterback (and eventual MVP). Ahead of this year’s big game — Super Bowl LVI heads to SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13 with the home team Los Angeles Rams set to face off with the Cincinnati Bengals — The Hollywood Reporter asked Warner for his take on this year’s main event.

“Ever since I was in it, the Super Bowl has changed so much and become a spectacle,” says Warner, whose life story recently hit the big screen courtesy of Lionsgate’s American Underdog starring Zachary Levi. “Football is our job, but at the end of the day, it’s also entertainment. We’re trying to give people a great show and a show they want to come and see. There is no better place to host a Super Bowl than L.A. where you can have the spectacle of the city, the stars coming out and the center of entertainment for such a big moment. That, along with the backdrop of a new stadium in SoFi, there’s no better place. Add to that, the Rams being here in L.A. — it’s going to be a blast.”

Warner has plenty of experience in the Super Bowl. He took the Rams back to the big game on Feb. 3, 2002, in a battle with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. The Rams lost 17-20. Warner then went on to play for the Arizona Cardinals and he took that team to the Super Bowl on Feb. 1, 2009. They faced off with the Pittsburgh Steelers and lost 27-23. He officially announced his retirement from the NFL in January 2010.