Nia Long to Be Honored at 2023 Reel Works ChangeMakers Gala (Exclusive)

Nia Long is set to be honored by Reel Works during the non-profit’s 22nd annual ChangeMakers Gala, taking place in New York later this month.

The four-time NAACP Award winner and You People star will be recognized as a 2023 ChangeMaker honoree for her iconic work and legendary film and television roles spanning nearly four decades during the May 24 event at Manhattan’s Ziegfeld Ballroom. The evening will feature a fireside chat with the actress, moderated by Saturday Night Live‘s Ego Nwodim, previously announced as the host of this year’s gala.

“To be recognized by an organization like Reel Works that works to empower the next generation of creatives is the highest of honors,” Nia Long said. “I am incredibly grateful to the team there for including me in this special evening and inviting me to share in their students’ compelling storytelling.”

The actress and producer is best known for her work in Boyz n the Hood, Friday, Soul Food, House of Lies, Empire, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, as well as The Best Man franchise, including the latest limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters for Peacock. She has also been a longtime supporter of Nothing But Nets, a global campaign to fight the spread of Malaria in African countries.

Long will be celebrated alongside NBCUniversal’s executive vp, entertainment content acquisitions Val Boreland.

“It is a privilege to highlight Nia Long’s illustrious career and the barriers she has broken as part of this year’s Reel Works ChangeMakers Gala,” said Reel Works CEO and co-founder John Williams. “Nia, Val and Ego all stand as inspirations for our students, and we look forward to welcoming these industry-leading women with open arms into the community we have built here.”

Founded in 2001 by Williams and fellow TV producer Stephanie Walter, the arts education nonprofit serves more than 1,600 youth annually from middle school, high school and beyond, helping them develop their skills in filmmaking and launch careers in media.

Held annually, the Reel Works Changemakers Gala celebrates industry trailblazers and the organization’s emerging student filmmakers and supporters.

Previous Reel Works honorees include Regina Hall, Issa Rae, Danai Gurira, Gabourney Sidibe, Ruth E. Carter, Hasan Minhaj, Ryan Coogler, Cathy Yan, Simone and Dorian Missick and Eddie Huang.