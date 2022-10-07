Nick Jonas on Creating “Lasting Memories” for Patrons With His First Restaurant

Nick Jonas just wants people to have a good time.

In his newest endeavor, the Jonas brother has opened his first restaurant, alongside his Villa One tequila co-founder John Varvatos.

Villa One Tequila Gardens, now open in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter, felt like the next evolution for the musician, in an effort to continue creating exciting experiences for his fans and patrons alike.

“Our motto became ‘Life as it Should Be,’ which was really about great experiences with great people, quality music, food, tequila,” Jonas tells The Hollywood Reporter. “Bringing that all to life in a tangible way through the tequila gardens was kind of a dream of ours, and it’s incredible now to be in this spot and see it all come together.”

Jonas and Varvatos aren’t stopping with San Diego, let alone California. They have a pop-up in Las Vegas, and plan to expand to Los Angeles, New York City and Miami in the upcoming year. And while the L.A. spot isn’t finalized yet, Jonas promises “it’s a really great location.”

They’re looking at locations with good-sized venues for them to host events in places that people will love, and that will allow guests to discover over a hundred types of mezcals and tequilas, with plans to build on their menus even more.

John Varvatos and Nick Jonas Courtesy of Villa One Tequila Gardens

While each Villa One Tequila Gardens location will have similar food and drink options, each spot will have touches of uniqueness.

“There’s gonna be signature pieces,” Jonas said. “But as far as the vibe, it’s really dependent on what the space is and working with the design team to give it the same feeling and flair of the first location. I would describe it as classic elements of celebrating all that is wonderful about tequila and mezcal, and Mexican culture as a whole, but also with a fun, sexy, modern edge. We’re going to be playing with that in all those locations.”

Jonas wants patrons to walk into his restaurants and instantly feel the makings of a “wonderful night,” creating memories with loved ones and new friends while being surrounded by good food and drinks. A desire he said he learned from helping his parents with the opening of the Las Vegas location of their chain Nellie’s Southern Kitchen.

“It really comes down to just creating that energy in the room right when you walk in and that making it an experience beyond just the food and the drinks; something to where you really feel a sense that it’s going to be a good night,” he said. “That ability to create those magic moments and make lasting memories for people.”

Villa One Tequila Gardens’ menu features a Japanese-Mexican fusion with dishes like fresh seafood ceviches, aguachiles, tostadas and Mexican-inspired sushi rolls, as well as signature dishes like birria, salmon, lobster and shrimp machaca tacos and the Poblano Roll filled with beef chorizo, cream cheese, jalapeño peppers and avocado topped with pico de gallo and roasted poblano crèma.

As for drinks, the restaurant’s specialty cocktail, the Cantarito ($20), is made with Villa One tequila, lemon, lime, orange and grapefruit juices. They also offer a wide list of margaritas, a margarita flight, a curated wine list and local craft beers.

“We wanted the Japa-Mex kind of menu to really represent a love for seafood and also great Tomahawk steaks and things like that,” Jonas said. “Finding ways to give it that fusion flair and make sure that each cocktail really complements kind of the palette of flavors. So, I think the menu is representative of that vision and kind of trying to embrace things that we love about obviously two very different types of cuisine, but you can easily see how they can all sort of work together.”

Villa One Tequila Gardens Courtesy of Villa One Tequila Gardens

Jonas got the inspiration for the menu from his travels, where he’s been collecting his favorite dishes from different spots he’s come across and jotting them down.

“I’ve got a list in my phone of places I’ve been and things I’ve had with the dream of one day opening a spot of my own or working alongside a culinary team,” Jonas said. “There’s not one specific chef that I spoke to, but I think it’s a combination of just traveling around the world in different parts and trying different things.”

Aside from his tequila ventures, Jonas spends a big chunk of his time touring and making music with his brothers, Joe and Kevin. On Sept. 23, the Jonas Brothers posted a photo on their official Instagram account with the caption “Making the new album,” which Joe replied to, saying, “You mean finished the album.”

Jonas said the album is pretty much done at this point, they’re just waiting on some mixes, and they hope to release it in the next couple of months. This album, in particular, is very special to the brothers.

“We’re building some elaborate plans because we feel like we’ve made a body of work that we’re really proud of, and we want to make sure it’s set up the right way,” Jonas said, “and that it’s got all the potential to get out there and enrich people’s lives.”

Villa One Tequila Gardens Courtesy of Villa One Tequila Gardens