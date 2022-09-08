Nicolas Cage and Wife Riko Shibata Welcome First Child Together

Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata are now parents to a baby girl.

The couple’s publicist told People that the pair, who tied the knot in Las Vegas in February 2021, have welcomed a daughter named August Francesca Coppola Cage. This is their first child together.

“Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter,” the statement read. “Mother and daughter are doing fine.”

Cage, 58, who met artist Shibata, 27, in Shiga, Japan, more than a year prior to their nuptials, has two sons — Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 16 — from previous relationships.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent star discussed the pregnancy during a visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this year. “I’m gonna announce some big news for everyone,” Cage said. “I am gonna have a little girl.”

He added at the time, “It’s going to be the biggest adventure of my life.”

The Oscar winner also told Access Hollywood around the same time that he was excited to be caring for a little one again, given that his sons are older. “I miss going to the toy store,” he said. “I miss singing lullabies and rocking in the rocking chair.”

Among the actor’s forthcoming projects is his role as Count Dracula in Universal Pictures’ Renfield, scheduled for release April 14, 2023.