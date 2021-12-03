Events of the Week: ‘Nightmare Alley,’ ‘West Side Story’ and More

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at the week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including red carpets for Nightmare Alley, West Side Story, Being the Ricardos and Encounter.

Gotham Awards

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut The Lost Daughter topped the Gotham Awards on Monday night, raking in four awards, including best feature, at the NYC awards show. Apple’s CODA took home three awards, and newcomers Squid Game and Reservation Dogs were big winners on the TV side. The night also recognized Power of the Dog director Jane Campion, Spencer star Kristen Stewart, Magnolia exec Eamonn Bowles, the cast of The Harder They Fall, The Actors Fund and, posthumously, activist and filmmaker Kathleen Collins with the Gothams’ first Icon Tribute.

Kristen Stewart, Julianne Moore and Dakota Johnson Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Maggie Gyllenhaal Jemal Countess/Getty Images

‘Squid Game’ team Hwang Dong-hyuk, Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon and Kim Ji-yeon Craig Barritt/Getty Images

West Side Story premiere

After a year and a half of delays, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story update premiered in New York on Monday, welcoming stars Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, Ansel Elgort, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Brian d’Arcy James, Corey Stoll, Josh Andrés Rivera and Rita Moreno, along with Spielberg himself. The Lincoln Center red carpet event came just three days after the death of Stephen Sondheim, who wrote lyrics for the show, as Spielberg paid tribute to the Broadway icon, saying, “Stephen Sondheim was not for an age, but for all time.”

Ansel Elgort, Corey Stoll, Rachel Zegler, Josh Andres Rivera, Steven Spielberg, Mike Faist, Rita Moreno, Brian d’Arcy James, Ariana DeBose, and David Alvarez Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose, Steven Spielberg and Rachel Zegler Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

The Unforgivable premiere

Netflix drama The Unforgivable premiered Tuesday at Los Angeles’ DGA Theatre, a Sandra Bullock-led and produced story of a woman’s life after she’s released from prison for a violent crime. “I wanted to make a movie about someone who never gets movies made about them, but yet they sacrifice every single day without a pat on the back, without someone saying ‘good job,’ without someone seeing them and recognizing them,” Bullock told THR on the film’s red carpet, where she was joined by costars Jon Bernthal and Aisling Franciosi.

Orlando Lucas, Jon Bernthal, Sandra Bullock, Aisling Franciosi, Will Pullen, Emma Nelson and Jude Wilson Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Nightmare Alley world premiere

Guillermo del Toro unveiled his latest project, noir thriller Nightmare Alley, in New York on Wednesday, with a world premiere at Alice Tully Hall alongside stars Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Richard Jenkins and Tim Blake Nelson. While the filmed screened for the first time in the city, it was simultaneously being shown to select groups in Toronto and Los Angeles, and was followed by a Q&A with the cast and crew, joined virtually by Cate Blanchett in London.

President Searchlight Pictures Matthew Greenfield, director and producer Guillermo del Toro, writer Kim Morgan, producer J. Miles Dale and President Searchlight Pictures David Greenbaum Courtesy of Todd Williamson/Searchlight Pictures

Rooney Mara and Bradley Cooper Courtesy of Todd Williamson/Searchlight Pictures

Being the Ricardos NY premiere

Aaron Sorkin, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem brought their I Love Lucy-based flick Being the Ricardos to New York on Thursday, premiering at Lincoln Center alongside costars J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda.

J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Nicole Kidman, Aaron Sorkin and Javier Bardem Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Encounter L.A. premiere

Encounter, Amazon’s sci-fi thriller starring Riz Ahmed and Octavia Spencer, held its red carpet premiere at L.A.’s DGA Theatre on Thursday. The film sees Ahmed as a decorated Marine embarking on a rescue mission to save his sons (Lucian-River Chauhan and Aditya Geddada) from a mysterious threat.

Riz Ahmed, Lucian-River Chauhan, Aditya Geddada and Octavia Spencer VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Red Rocket L.A. premiere

The indie favorite continued its rollout with its Los Angeles premiere on Thursday at the Fine Arts Theatre, where star Simon Rex — who plays a washed-up porn star returning to his Texas hometown — was joined by costars Brittany Rodriguez, Suzanna Son, Bree Elrod and Ethan Darbone.

Brittany Rodriguez, Suzanna Son, Simon Rex, Bree Elrod and Ethan Darbone Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Fashion Awards

The British Fashion Council threw its annual Fashion Awards in London on Monday. Hosted by Billy Porter, the show opened with a tribute to Virgil Abloh from Idris Elba and recognized the work of Kim Jones, Nensi Dojaka, Simone Rocha, Dylan Jones, Tommy Hilfiger, IB Kamara and Alessandro Michele.

Billy Porter Eamonn McCormack/BFC/Getty Images

Idris Elba Eamonn McCormack/BFC/Getty Images

35th Annual FN Achievement Awards

Footwear News held is 35th annual Achievement Awards on Tuesday in New York City’s Cipriani South Street, with big winners of the so-called “Shoe Oscars” including Allyson Felix, Ronnie Fieg, Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Paris Hilton, Phillip Lim, Jerry Lorenzo and Law Roach. Joseph Altuzarra, Christie Brinkley, Fat Joe, Larry Fitzgerald, Prabal Gurung, Larry Miller, Olivia Palermo, Christian Siriano, Stan Smith, Kris Wright and FN editorial director Michael Atmore were among the presenters.

Christie Brinkley, Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton Taylor Hill/WireImage

L.A. Dodgers Holiday Festival

On Wednesday night, Dodger Stadium transformed into a winter wonderland for the Dodgers Holiday Festival. Joining the festivities were Connie Britton, Jay Ellis, Emily and Haley Joel Osment, Frankie Grande and Cory Wharton.

Connie Britton and Santa Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Haley Joel Osment and Emily Osment Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Dodgers Holiday Festival)

Wolf NY special screening

Focus Features hosted a special New York screening for its latest drama Wolf — following 1917‘s George MacKay as a man who believes he’s really a wolf trapped in a human body — on Thursday, with MacKay and writer-director Nathalie Biancheri.

Mariusz Wlodarski, Jane Doolan, George MacKay, Nathalie Biancheri and Jessie Fisk John Lamparski/Getty Images

9th annual “Revels and Revelations”

Glenn Close teamed with Bring Change to Mind on Thursday for “Revels & Revelations 9,” a celebration in support of teen mental health to raise funds for BC2M’s national high school programs and PSA campaigns fighting the stigma surrounding mental illness. Held at City Winery in Manhattan, Dan and Eugene Levy were honored with the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award, and Chase Stokes received the Champion of Change Award.