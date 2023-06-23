×
Events of the Week: ‘No Hard Feelings,’ ‘I’m a Virgo’ and More

Inside this week's biggest Hollywood premieres, parties and openings.

Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Feldman attend Sony Pictures' "No Hard Feelings" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 20, 2023 in New York City.
Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Feldman attend Sony Pictures' "No Hard Feelings" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 20. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for No Hard Feelings, I’m a Virgo and Downey’s Dream Cars.

Downey’s Dream Cars premiere

Robert Downey Jr. made a rare red carpet appearance to debut his new Max series at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles on June 16.

Downey's Dream Cars Premiere
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

No Hard Feelings premiere

Jennifer Lawrence joined director Gene Stupnitsky and co-stars Andrew Feldman, Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales, Hasan Minhaj, Kyle Mooney, Scott MacArthur, Zach McClarnon, Jordan Mendoza, Matthew Nozska, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Amalia Yoo at the New York premiere of their new comedy on Tuesday.

(L-R) John Phillips, Laura Benanti, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Gene Stupnitsky, Natalie Morales, Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Feldman and Matthew Broderick attend Sony Pictures' "No Hard Feelings" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 20, 2023 in New York City.
John Phillips, Laura Benanti, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Gene Stupnitsky, Natalie Morales, Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Feldman and Matthew Broderick Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Feldman attend Sony Pictures' "No Hard Feelings" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 20, 2023 in New York City.
Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Feldman Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

I’m a Virgo premiere

Stars Jharrel Jerome, Brett Gray, Allius Barnes, Olivia Washington, Kara Young, Mike Epps, Carmen Ejogo and Kendrick Sampson walked the carpet at Wednesday’s Los Angeles premiere of their new Prime Video series.

Britni Camacho, Mike Epps, Craig Tate, Kendrick Sampson, Carmen Ejogo, Brett Gray, Olivia Washington, Jharrel Jerome, Kara Young and Ari Frenkel attend Prime Video's "I'm A Virgo" Premiere Screening and After Party at Harmony Gold on June 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Britni Camacho, Mike Epps, Craig Tate, Kendrick Sampson, Carmen Ejogo, Brett Gray, Olivia Washington, Jharrel Jerome, Kara Young and Ari Frenkel Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Prime Video
Jharrel Jerome attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's "I'm A Virgo" on June 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jharrel Jerome Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

TikTok’s Visionary Voices Pride Brunch

On June 16, TikTok’s Visionary Voices Pride Brunch took place celebrating LGBTQ creatives and industry change makers, hosted by global lead of TikTok for Good and president of TikTok PRIDE ERG Brett Peters and head of diversity and inclusion communications Shavone Charles.

TikTok Pride Visionary Voices Brunch
Brett Peters, TikTok’s Chazz Inniss and Shavone Charles Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Fresh Kills Tribeca

Spike Lee supported Jennifer Esposito at the Tribeca premiere of Fresh Kills on June 16.

Jennifer Esposito and Spike Lee
Jennifer Esposito and Spike Lee Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Swagger Tribeca premiere

Apple TV+ celebrated the season two premiere of basketball drama Swagger at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday with creator Reggie Rock Bythewood and stars Isaiah Hill, Orlando Jones, Shinnelle Azoroh, Quvenzhané Wallis and Tristan Mack Wilds. 

Swagger Premiere Tribeca
Monica McNutt, Isaiah Hill, Wanda Durant, Reggie Rock, Quvenzhané Wallis, Orlando Jones, Shinelle Azoroh and Tristan Mack Wilds Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The Heart Foundation event

The Heart Foundation honored Dana Carvey in Beverly Hills on Saturday for his efforts to raise awareness about heart disease and promote early detection and prevention by sharing his own heart health story. The award was presented by his friend Jon Lovitz, with musical entertainment by David Foster and Katharine McPhee Foster.

The Heart Foundation
Jon Lovitz, Dana Carvey, The Heart Foundation chairman and founder Mark Litman, Katharine McPhee Foster, David Foster Curtis Dahl

Cinespia x L.A. Pride

Cinespia hosted a screening of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes in partnership with L.A. Pride on Saturday at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, with guests including Julia Garner and Mark Foster.

Julia Garner and Mark Foster Attend Cinespia’s Screening of ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ at Hollywood Forever in Partnership with LA Pride Presented by Amazon Studios
Julia Garner and Mark Foster Courtesy of Kelly Lee Barrett

Bentonville Film Festival

Geena Davis hosted her ninth annual Arkansas film festival from June 13 to June 18, ending with a special screening of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Sunday.

(L-R) Head of Story Octavio E. Rodriguez, Geena Davis, Actress Luna Lauren Velez, and Director Kemp Powers arrive at Across The Spider-Verse panel and screening on June 18, 2023 in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Octavio E. Rodriguez, Geena Davis, Luna Lauren Velez and Kemp Powers at the ‘Across The Spider-Verse’ panel and screening. Jason Davis/Getty Images

ALLBLK American Black Film Festival pool party

ALLBLK, the streaming service for Black television and film from AMC Networks, hosted two activations at the 2023 American Black Film Festival (ABFF) in Miami from June 14 to 18, including its annual “Shoot Your Shot” casting event and ALLBLK Pool Party. Pool party guests included Omarion, Romeo Miller, Judge Lynn Toler, Chyna Layne and Lance Gross.

ALLBLK Pool Party Miami
Head of content for ALLBLK and WE tv Brett Dismuke with Omarion VERBAL SLICK for ALLBLK

CNN’s Juneteenth Concert 

CNN held its Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom musical event on Monday at the Greek Theater, with performances by Questlove, Charlie Wilson, Miguel, Kirk Franklin, Nelly, SWV, Davido, Coi Leray, Jodeci, Mike Phillips and Chlöe Bailey and remarks by Vice President Kamala Harris.

CNN Juneteenth A Global Celebration of Freedom 2023.
Chloe Bailey and Nelly Courtesy of CNN
CNN Juneteenth A Global Celebration of Freedom 2023.
Questlove Courtesy of CNN

National Comedy Center exhibit opening

The National Comedy Center, the nation’s official cultural institution dedicated to comedy, opened a new exhibit on Tuesday honoring New York City’s legendary Carolines on Broadway. Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the comedy club, and Journey Gunderson, executive Director of the National Comedy Center, cut the ribbon to officially open the Jamestown, New York, exhibition to the public.

National Comedy Center
Caroline Hirsch and executive director of the National Comedy Center Journey Gunderson National Comedy Center

Film Independent’s New Wave Actors event

Celebrating a diverse group of voices who have broken into the industry and delivered breakout performances, the Film Independent event on Tuesday featured an in-depth conversation with Lionel Boyce, Annie Gonzalez, Isis King, Lukita Maxwell, Young Mazino, Sue Ann Pien and Josie Totah.

(L-R) Actors Young Mazino, Lionel Boyce, Isis King, Annie Gonzalez, Sue Ann Pien, Josie Totah and Lukita Maxwell attend the Film Independent New Wave Actors Panel and Conversation event at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on June 20, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Young Mazino, Lionel Boyce, Isis King, Annie Gonzalez, Sue Ann Pien, Josie Totah and Lukita Maxwell Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Keyshia Cole: This is My Story screening

Lifetime and the Grammy Museum hosted a screening of Cole’s new biopic on Wednesday.

Keyshia Cole attends at Reel To Reel: Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story at The GRAMMY Museum on June 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Keyshia Cole Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

And Just Like That Empire State Building lighting

Sarah Jessica Parker lit up the Empire State Building on Wednesday in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Sex and the City and the season two premiere of And Just Like That.

Sarah Jessica Parker lights the Empire State Building in celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Sex and the City and the Season 2 premiere of "And Just Like That…" at The Empire State Building on June 21, 2023 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

WME and Writers Guild Foundation’s Emerging Writers Workshop

WME and the Writers Guild Foundation teamed up to host a workshop at WME’s Beverly Hills offices on Thursday to support emerging writers from underrepresented backgrounds. WME invited clients, including Annie Julia Wyman and Ash Perez, to join a panel discussion with scripted TV partner Ryan Draizin and motion picture agent McCall Koenig.

Sarah Self, WME Co-Head of Motion Picture Literary Department; Enid Portuguez, Writers Guild Foundation Director of Communications and Events; Ginger Chan, WME Chief Marketing Officer; Richard Weitz, WME Co-Chairman; Roger Green, WME Co-Head of Motion Picture Literary Department at the WME and Writers Guild Foundation Host Emerging Writers Workshop
Sarah Self, WME co-head of motion picture literary department; Enid Portuguez, Writers Guild Foundation director of communications and events; Ginger Chan, WME chief marketing officer; Richard Weitz, WME co-chairman; Roger Green, WME co-head of motion picture literary department Courtesy of Jordan Diomande
WME clients Chad Hodge, Maurice Williams, Ash Perez, Eliza Clark, Natalie Krinsky, Leah Rachel, Annie Julia Wyman at the WME and Writers Guild Foundation Host Emerging Writers Workshop
WME clients Chad Hodge, Maurice Williams, Ash Perez, Eliza (Eli) Clark, Natalie Krinsky, Leah Rachel and Annie Julia Wyman Courtesy of Jordan Diomande

Hollywood Climate Summit

Jane Fonda, Quinta Brunson and Daniels took part in the 2023 Hollywood Climate Summit on Thursday in Beverly Hills.

Quinta Brunson, Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan attend the 2023 Hollywood Climate Summit at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on June 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Quinta Brunson, Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Jane Fonda and Nalleli Cobo attend the 2023 Hollywood Climate Summit at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on June 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jane Fonda and climate activist Nalleli Cobo Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Celebration

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) Rhythm and Soul team hosted the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Celebration in Los Angeles on Thursday. The event highlighted 50 years of hip-hop and honored Dr. Dre with the inaugural ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award.  

Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Paul Williams and Nicole George-Middleton attends the 50 Years of Hip-Hop celebration hosted by ASCAP Rhythm and Soul at The London Hotel on June 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Paul Williams and Nicole George-Middleton Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Empire State Building Pride celebration

Billy Porter joined the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative Republic Records and The Trevor Project in lighting the Empire State Building on Thursday in celebration of NYC Pride 2023.

Billy Porter attends The Empire State Building on June 22, 2023 in New York City.
Billy Porter Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Blue Diamond Gala

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation hosted its 2023 Blue Diamond Gala on Thursday at Dodger Stadium, celebrating ’10 Years Reimagined.’ Over $3.5 million was raised to support homelessness, education, health care and social justice for all Angelenos at the event, which featured a headlining performance by Usher.

Usher attends the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's 2023 Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium on June 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Usher Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

 Ghetto Film School L.A. table read

Ghetto Film School hosted an in-person table read at Hammer Museum in Los Angeles featuring a panel and cast of stars including Kenya Barris, Carl Weathers, Jabari Banks and Asante Blackk.

GFS LA Table Read - Kenya Barris, Carl Weathers, Carmen Cuba, Rosalind Chao, Jojo T. Gibbs, Joy Sunday, Jabari Banks, Ciara Riley Wilson, Montea Robinson (CEO of GFS) and Asante Blackk
Kenya Barris, Carl Weathers, Carmen Cuba, Rosalind Chao, Jojo T. Gibbs, Joy Sunday, Jabari Banks, Ciara Riley Wilson, Ghetto Film School CEO Montea Robinson and Asante Blackk Courtesy of Trevor Paul

