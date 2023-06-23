Events of the Week: ‘No Hard Feelings,’ ‘I’m a Virgo’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for No Hard Feelings, I’m a Virgo and Downey’s Dream Cars.
Downey’s Dream Cars premiere
Robert Downey Jr. made a rare red carpet appearance to debut his new Max series at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles on June 16.
No Hard Feelings premiere
Jennifer Lawrence joined director Gene Stupnitsky and co-stars Andrew Feldman, Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales, Hasan Minhaj, Kyle Mooney, Scott MacArthur, Zach McClarnon, Jordan Mendoza, Matthew Nozska, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Amalia Yoo at the New York premiere of their new comedy on Tuesday.
I’m a Virgo premiere
Stars Jharrel Jerome, Brett Gray, Allius Barnes, Olivia Washington, Kara Young, Mike Epps, Carmen Ejogo and Kendrick Sampson walked the carpet at Wednesday’s Los Angeles premiere of their new Prime Video series.
TikTok’s Visionary Voices Pride Brunch
On June 16, TikTok’s Visionary Voices Pride Brunch took place celebrating LGBTQ creatives and industry change makers, hosted by global lead of TikTok for Good and president of TikTok PRIDE ERG Brett Peters and head of diversity and inclusion communications Shavone Charles.
Fresh Kills Tribeca
Spike Lee supported Jennifer Esposito at the Tribeca premiere of Fresh Kills on June 16.
Swagger Tribeca premiere
Apple TV+ celebrated the season two premiere of basketball drama Swagger at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday with creator Reggie Rock Bythewood and stars Isaiah Hill, Orlando Jones, Shinnelle Azoroh, Quvenzhané Wallis and Tristan Mack Wilds.
The Heart Foundation event
The Heart Foundation honored Dana Carvey in Beverly Hills on Saturday for his efforts to raise awareness about heart disease and promote early detection and prevention by sharing his own heart health story. The award was presented by his friend Jon Lovitz, with musical entertainment by David Foster and Katharine McPhee Foster.
Cinespia x L.A. Pride
Cinespia hosted a screening of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes in partnership with L.A. Pride on Saturday at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, with guests including Julia Garner and Mark Foster.
Bentonville Film Festival
Geena Davis hosted her ninth annual Arkansas film festival from June 13 to June 18, ending with a special screening of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Sunday.
ALLBLK American Black Film Festival pool party
ALLBLK, the streaming service for Black television and film from AMC Networks, hosted two activations at the 2023 American Black Film Festival (ABFF) in Miami from June 14 to 18, including its annual “Shoot Your Shot” casting event and ALLBLK Pool Party. Pool party guests included Omarion, Romeo Miller, Judge Lynn Toler, Chyna Layne and Lance Gross.
CNN’s Juneteenth Concert
CNN held its Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom musical event on Monday at the Greek Theater, with performances by Questlove, Charlie Wilson, Miguel, Kirk Franklin, Nelly, SWV, Davido, Coi Leray, Jodeci, Mike Phillips and Chlöe Bailey and remarks by Vice President Kamala Harris.
National Comedy Center exhibit opening
The National Comedy Center, the nation’s official cultural institution dedicated to comedy, opened a new exhibit on Tuesday honoring New York City’s legendary Carolines on Broadway. Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the comedy club, and Journey Gunderson, executive Director of the National Comedy Center, cut the ribbon to officially open the Jamestown, New York, exhibition to the public.
Film Independent’s New Wave Actors event
Celebrating a diverse group of voices who have broken into the industry and delivered breakout performances, the Film Independent event on Tuesday featured an in-depth conversation with Lionel Boyce, Annie Gonzalez, Isis King, Lukita Maxwell, Young Mazino, Sue Ann Pien and Josie Totah.
Keyshia Cole: This is My Story screening
Lifetime and the Grammy Museum hosted a screening of Cole’s new biopic on Wednesday.
And Just Like That Empire State Building lighting
Sarah Jessica Parker lit up the Empire State Building on Wednesday in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Sex and the City and the season two premiere of And Just Like That.
WME and Writers Guild Foundation’s Emerging Writers Workshop
WME and the Writers Guild Foundation teamed up to host a workshop at WME’s Beverly Hills offices on Thursday to support emerging writers from underrepresented backgrounds. WME invited clients, including Annie Julia Wyman and Ash Perez, to join a panel discussion with scripted TV partner Ryan Draizin and motion picture agent McCall Koenig.
Hollywood Climate Summit
Jane Fonda, Quinta Brunson and Daniels took part in the 2023 Hollywood Climate Summit on Thursday in Beverly Hills.
ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Celebration
The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) Rhythm and Soul team hosted the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Celebration in Los Angeles on Thursday. The event highlighted 50 years of hip-hop and honored Dr. Dre with the inaugural ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award.
Empire State Building Pride celebration
Billy Porter joined the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative Republic Records and The Trevor Project in lighting the Empire State Building on Thursday in celebration of NYC Pride 2023.
Blue Diamond Gala
The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation hosted its 2023 Blue Diamond Gala on Thursday at Dodger Stadium, celebrating ’10 Years Reimagined.’ Over $3.5 million was raised to support homelessness, education, health care and social justice for all Angelenos at the event, which featured a headlining performance by Usher.
Ghetto Film School L.A. table read
Ghetto Film School hosted an in-person table read at Hammer Museum in Los Angeles featuring a panel and cast of stars including Kenya Barris, Carl Weathers, Jabari Banks and Asante Blackk.
