Nobu Expands Partnership With Caesars, Adds New Restaurants and Hotels

Does a city need three Nobus? If we are talking about Las Vegas, the answer is yes. It will be the second place in the world to have a Nobu trifecta, behind London.

Nobu Restaurant and Lounge at Paris Las Vegas will open in early 2022, joining Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, and Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace, Gary Selesner, president of Caesars Development, tells The Hollywood Reporter. Las Vegas’ original Nobu Restaurant at Virgin Hotels is not part of the Caesars partnership.

“We think there’s room for a third Nobu Restaurant at Paris. It will be more intimate than the other two,” says Gary Selesner, the former president of Caesars Las Vegas who is now in charge of development and international marketing for Caesars Entertainment. “Paris has more than 2,900 rooms and is connected to Bally’s, which adds another 2,800 rooms. And then beyond that there are 40,000 more rooms, if you look across the Strip from Bellagio all the way down to New York, New York and then on the other side to MGM Grand and our eight other properties.”

Additionally, the first Nobu Hotel, which opened at Caesars Palace in 2013 and sits next to Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, will undergo a top to bottom renovation to be completed by the end of 2021.

Beyond Las Vegas, Caesars will bring Nobu restaurants and hotels to Harrah’s New Orleans and Caesars Atlantic City —an extension of the partnership between Caesars Entertainment and Nobu Hospitality, founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper.

“Our first Nobu Hotel [broke the mold and did something that] had never been done before by placing boutique experience inside one of the most iconic resorts on the Strip. We now have expanded the collection around the world, and we have a robust pipeline of destinations in development. We are excited to take this next step in our growing partnership with Caesars,” said Matsuhisa, De Niro and Teper, in a statement.

Rendering of the main dining room of Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, planned for Paris Las Vegas. Nobu Hospitality

Nobu Hotel and Restaurant will also open next summer within Caesars Atlantic City. In 2024, Nobu Hotel and Restaurant are set to debut within the newly created Caesars New Orleans, following a multimillion-dollar renovation of Harrah’s New Orleans. All locations will be designed by Rockwell Group.

“When you put a Nobu restaurant into a property like Caesars Atlantic City or Harrah’s New Orleans, you are not only putting in a dining attraction, but a new form of entertainment. It is as much a restaurant as it is a lifestyle,” Selesner says. “Nobu restaurants are amongst the most popular restaurants in the world, and they have such a loyal following. What we saw at the Nobu Hotel in Caesars Palace, and what we believe will occur again, in Atlantic City and New Orleans is that the hotel becomes a haven in the midst of a very bustling environment for those people who want to take a break from all the action and entertainment and step into another world—Japanese style, design, and simplicity and peace.”

Rendering of the Nobu bar and lounge announced to open in New Orleans. Nobu Hospitality

He notes there’s no Nobu in Philadelphia, or in central or northern New Jersey, or in Baltimore and Washington, or Atlanta.

“As we look to invest in these two important markets of Atlantic City and New Orleans and to reinvest more in Las Vegas, we couldn’t think of a more successful concept or better partners than Nobu Hospitality,” Selesner says.

Currently, there are more than 40 Nobu restaurants and 13 hotels around the world.

In July 2020, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. was acquired by Eldorado Resorts, for $17.3 billion, which then changed its own name to Caesars Entertainment. It operates more than 50 properties around the country.