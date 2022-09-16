Nominations Open for Hollywood Reporter’s Top Entrepreneurs Feature

For today’s A-list Hollywood talent, there are few more compelling ambitions than starting a consumer brand that could one day result in a huge payout, à la George Clooney and his Casamigos tequila brand.

As The Hollywood Reporter wrote last year for its inaugural list of the industry’s Top Hollywood Entrepreneurs, “Celebrities are rushing to create their own consumer product brands like never before, spurred by such factors as availability of capital investment and, in some cases, squeezed paydays in Hollywood amid the streaming era. … Underlying it all: the example of O.G. peers in the space who already have had stunning success as entrepreneurs. In April, Rihanna was declared a billionaire thanks largely to her Fenty cosmetics line. Jessica Alba’s Honest Co. is now valued at more than $1 billion after going public earlier this year. And the selling juggernaut that is the Kardashian and Jenner clan continues to mint cash, with Kim Kardashian West, founder of the hugely successful Skims shapewear line, becoming a billionaire last spring, and Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila line selling out during its launch this year.” See the full list of 2021’s top entrepreneurs here.

For THR‘s 2022 list, which will publish on Nov. 21, The Hollywood Reporter is accepting nominations for the first time.

If you work with a celebrity who is making bank in the consumer-products space, reach out with information about why they deserve to be spotlighted as entrepreneurs and what you can share about how well their brand(s) are doing. (An editorial team will evaluate the submissions, in addition to conducting independent research.)

Submit this form by Sept. 30.

Email degen.pener@thr.com with any questions.