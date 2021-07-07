Health Platform Noom Lands Two Book Deal at Simon Element

Noom, the subscription-based digital platform that focuses on the psychology behind nutrition and weight loss, has signed a two-book deal with Simon Element, the newly launched lifestyle imprint at Atria Books and Simon & Schuster.

The first of the two books will provide an introduction to the psychological principles behind the popular platform, which was the first mobile application to be recognized by the Centers for Disease Control as a certified diabetes prevention program, and will be published in 2023. The second entry will be a cookbook, which will be published shortly thereafter.

“We’ve learned so much from our Noomers on their journey to better health, and we’re so excited to share the lessons we’ve collected about the power of behavior change. These two books will be yet another tool to help people live healthier lives,” said Saeju Jeong, CEO of the New York-headquarted Noom.

Added Noom chief of psychology, Dr. Andreas Michaelides, “With all of the nuances that are inherent in the process of behavior change, it’s imperative that we can meet people where they are, and I’m hopeful that these books will greatly benefit both existing Noomers and new ones we may not otherwise reach.”

This is one of the first acquisitions for Simon Element, which will focus on nonfiction titles with a focus on information, advice and inspiration that are meant to lead to personal transformations. CAA handled the worldwide rights for the Noom books.

Said publisher Richard Rhorer. “Our mission at Simon Element is to publish books that inspire and empower readers to make meaningful changes and create a life they love. Noom’s premier brand and powerful focus on outcomes is a great fit for the audience we want to reach.”