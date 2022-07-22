Events of the Week: ‘Nope,’ San Diego Comic-Con and More

- Share this article on Facebook
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Nope and Ted Lasso, along with a flurry of events for San Diego Comic-Con, the MLB All-Star Game, the ESPYs and Outfest.
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin premiere
HBO Max hosted a bloody red carpet and screening of new series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on July 15 on the Warner Bros lot. Lucy Hale, who starred in the first PLL series, moderated a Q&A with new stars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles and Maia Reficco.
Nope premiere
Jordan Peele unveiled his latest project at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, with stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun and Brandon Perea and a starry list of guests including Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, John Boyega and Steph Curry.
Ted Lasso tailgate event
Stars Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Sarah Niles, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernández, Kola Bokinni, James Lance and Sam Richardson celebrated the Apple comedy’s 20 Emmy noms with a tailgate party and special screening in Beverly Hills on Monday.
A League of Their Own Outfest screening
Rosie O’Donnell moderated a Q&A for the Outfest sneak peek screening of A League of Their Own on Tuesday at the DGA Theater. She was joined by co-creators Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham, actors Chanté Adams, Kelly McCormack and Melanie Field, and original film star Maybelle Blair.
Audi x Noma Sustainability and Innovation Dinner
Audi and Noma hosted a private dinner on Tuesday aimed at pushing forward the conversation around sustainability and innovation. Attendees for opening night of the three-night Los Angeles dinner series included Ariana DeBose, Marisa Tomei, Jurnee Smollett, James Marsden, Logan Lerman, Luptia Nyong’o, Rei Green, Tara Rush, CMO of Audi of America; Emilie Cotter, CCO of Audi of America; and Peter Kreiner, Noma CEO and co-owner.
Norman Lear 100th birthday
Sony hosted a celebration for Norman Lear’s upcoming birthday Tuesday on its Culver City lot, with execs Brent Miller and Tony Vinciquerra.
Stephen Curry’s Post-ESPYS Party
The NBA superstar hosted the live telecast Wednesday night and then headed to Lavo on Sunset Boulevard for a party in partnership with his Unanimous Media and Talent Resources Sports, presented by crypto platform FTX. The four-time NBA champ and current MVP toasted his big year (with Tequila Don Julio 1942) alongside wife Ayesha Curry, father Dell Curry, sister Sydel Curry and friends like Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, Ryan Phillippe, Evan Ross, Katie and Denise Austin, Draymond Green, Brandon Jennings, Chloe Kim, Lil Rel Howery, Thuso Mbedu, Marsai Martin, Storm Reid, Baron Davis, Jay Pharoah and Selling Sunset stars Brett and Jason Oppenheim. The invite-only bash included experiential activations by brand partners FTX, Neiman Marcus, Snap Inc. and Chase Freedom. Curry at one point jumped in the deejay booth alongside DJ D-Nice who handled the music along with DJ Millie. Neiman Marcus brought its Concrete Runway to the bash where guests took selfies in front of a wall-sized mirror while Snapchat showcased Pixy, a new flying camera, and streamed the trailer for its Snap Original Level Up with Stephen Curry, a series that finds him mentoring student-athletes. Chase Freedom delivered sweets via an over-the-top cake.
San Diego Comic-Con
After a long, pandemic-induced hiatus, San Diego Comic-Con has returned, kicking off Thursday with starry presentations for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Teen Wolf: The Movie, Severance, Prey, National Treasure: Edge of History and Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.
Cha Cha Real Smooth NYC screening
Rooftop Films and Apple Originals hosted a screening of Cha Cha Real Smooth at New Design High School on Saturday. Attendees were treated to a musical performance by hip-hop artist Rabbi Darkside and viewed a screening of the film, followed by a Q&A with director, writer and actor Cooper Raiff and co-star Vanessa Burghardt.
KENZO By Nigo launch party
On Saturday, friends and VIPs were welcomed by Japanese designer Nigo and the Parisian fashion brand KENZO to an evening of artistic installations and musical performances bringing to life the “Craftsmanship” theme that anchors the second drop of the Fall-Winter 2022 collection. Guests at the NYC event included Jaden Smith, Pusha T, Evan Mock, Nico Hiraga and Selah Marley.
No Kid Hungry X Cali Cares
Cali Cares’ charity fundraising dinner took place on Sunday at Spago, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena to benefit No Kid Hungry on behalf of their brand Caliwater.
Outfest Far From Heaven screening
On Sunday, Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival hosted a 20th-anniversary screening of Far From Heaven, featuring appearances from the film’s star Julianne Moore, director Todd Haynes and producer Christine Vachon.
All Bases Covered dinner
The UBS Athletes and Entertainers segment and the Women’s segment held a Sunday night dinner featuring a special panel discussion featuring with Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts and his wife, entrepreneur Brianna Betts; former NFL Pro Bowl player and current UBS Head of Sports and Entertainment, Wale Ogunleye and his wife, award-winning cosmetic dentist and owner of Beautiful Smiles, Dr. Amira Ogunleye; and Jerri Evans and Clint McDermott, owners of Turning Natural, an organic food company bringing healthy foods to the underserved.
The Players Party
Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, the Major League Baseball Players Association and Fanatics cohosted a private event at City Market Social House in downtown Los Angeles to celebrate MLB All-Star Week. The bash featured a set by global music superstar J Balvin and a surprise performance from Travis Scott. Attendees included Offset, Miguel, Charli D’Amelio, James Harden, Ke$ha, Odell Beckham Jr., Scooter Braun, Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Karrueche Tran, CC Sabathia, Travis Kelce, Jeff McNeil, Maverick Carter, Alyssa Milano, Jack Flaherty, Josh Richards, MLBPA executive director Tony Clark, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and others.
