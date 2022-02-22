A Yoga Workout Inspired by ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Is Coming to Obe’s Online Lineup

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Midge Maisel doesn’t sweat it when it comes to her onstage routine, and now at-home fitness enthusiasts can channel the courageous comedienne during their next workout.

Obé, the online fitness platform co-founded by former CAA talent agents Mark Mullett and Ashley Mills, is teaming with Amazon Studios’ The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on a 50-minute “Fearless Yoga Flow” class that will air live Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. The class will be led by New York-based instructor Beth Cooke, who has led other themed workouts for the live and on-demand fitness service.

In addition to energizing vinyasa yoga flows, the class will include dance elements inspired by season four of the Emmy-winning show. Obé members who miss the livestream can catch up when the class is added as an on-demand offering to the platform.

“We’re so excited for members to tune into Beth’s ‘Fearless Flow’ class to celebrate season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as our team and our members are huge fans of the show,” Mills tells The Hollywood Reporter. “People at home can expect a fun and empowering, Midge-approved yoga class that includes music and dance moves inspired by this season’s time period [of] the late 1950s to early 1960s. Beth’s style of teaching and personality is strongly evocative of Midge’s fearless, bold and compassionate persona.”

The latest season of Amy Sherman-Palladino’s 1960s-era series centers on Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) as she focuses on making a bigger name for herself beyond the headlines of getting dropped from Shy Baldwin’s European tour. Available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, the show was recently renewed for its fifth and final season.

“Obé is the place where pop culture comes to sweat,” says Óbe co-founder and co-ceo Ashley Mills. “We want our members to be inspired to live their best, boldest, most vibrant lives every day. We’re taking the content of film, TV and music that we all love and bringing into the everyday fitness experience to get our members excited about movement.”

Mullett continues: “We’re a first-of-its-kind ‘entertrainment’ network and aim to bring entertainment, pop culture and a sense of style to fitness every day. We built Obé like a TV network with a focus on the best talent in the business, premium production value, dynamic lighting and multiple cameras which are edited in real-time to give members the most immersive experience on any screen of their choosing.”

Founded in 2018, Obé offers more than 7,000 on-demand classes and 22 daily live sessions, including dance, Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, cardio boxing, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and other workouts. The platform has previously teamed with streaming services such as Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+ and Peacock on Hollywood-themed classes inspired by TV shows and films including Cruella, Euphoria, Girls5eva, Gossip Girl, iCarly, Raya and the Last Dragon, Sex and the City, West Side Story, and others.

“Themed classes and our signature entertrainment partnerships with bluechip content purveyors such as Prime Video, HBO and Disney+ generate a lot of excitement and drive increased engagement across our vast audience,” adds Mills. “And we always dress to impress. Nothing makes us smile like seeing Obé members embrace a theme and dress up for class with a nod to the programming. We consistently see a spike in user-generated content on social media around these moments. Part of putting the fun in fitness means encouraging both our on-air talent and members to embrace their creativity and help them find unique outlets to express themselves in and outside of the workout itself.”

