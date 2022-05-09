Odette and Dave Annable Reveal Pregnancy News on Instagram

Dave and Odette Annable are expecting another baby.

The couple, who co-star in The CW’s Walker, revealed on Sunday, Mother’s Day, that they are expecting a baby in a video posted by both Dave and Odette in separate Instagram posts.

The black-and-white video shows them surprising their 6-year-old daughter, Charlie, with the news by showing her an ultrasound image. The girl celebrates the news and says: “Now I can have my own baby!”

Dave captioned his post: “I guess it’s not traditional to give your kid a gift on Mother’s Day. *Exceptions do apply. What a beautiful way to celebrate @odetteannable, the soon to be mama of 2. We certainly know Charlie is excited.”

The couple, who have been married since 2010, revealed last year that they had suffered their third pregnancy loss.

In her post, Odette writes: “It’s been a very long journey to get here, but we are here and we are thrilled and couldn’t be more grateful. A new chapter begins. A very special Mother’s Day indeed.”