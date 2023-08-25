Events of the Week: ‘One Piece,’ Stand Up to Cancer and More

- Share this article on Facebook
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including events for One Piece, Stand Up to Cancer and Rotting in the Sun.
Feeding America event
Julie Bowen teamed up with Feeding America and North Valley Caring Services on Aug. 18 to distribute food and products from her teen skincare line, JB Skrub, to families in need.
Stand Up to Cancer
Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Biel, Don Cheadle, Katie Couric, Danai Gurira, Tony Hale, Ken Jeong, Queen Latifah, Maria Menounos, Julianne Moore, Tig Notaro, Jimmy Smits, Eric Stonestreet and Justin Timberlake were among the stars who took part in this year’s Stand Up to Cancer fundraising special, which aired on Saturday.
Unleashed launch event
Allison Janney, Gabriel Luna and Rachael Harris supported actress Suzana Pires at a launch event of her new book Unleashed on Saturday at The Grove Barnes & Noble.
The Chainsmokers’ “The Party Never Ends“
The Chainsmokers held their first-ever iteration of “The Party Never Ends” – their brand new live show experience – on Saturday, breaking the all-time attendance record at Los Angeles State Historic Park with 18,798 partygoers. The night also featured surprise appearances from Maluma, Shenseea, 347Aidan and Carlie Hanson.
George & Tammy FYC
Showtime held an FYC event in support of Emmy-nominated George & Tammy costume designer Mitchell Travers on Monday.
Social Impact Fund’s 10-year anniversary party
Philanthropic organization the Social Impact Fund celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a celebration in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where it awarded $50,000 to the Entertainment Community Fund that was accepted by ECF board chair Annette Bening.
CAA’s Evening for Equality
CAA hosted its sixth annual Evening for Equality fundraiser on Tuesday, in partnership with Universal Music Group and AB Hillsboro Village. The event was hosted by comedian Danae Hays and generated more than $25,000 to benefit the Oasis Center’s “Just Us” program, Tennessee’s only intentional positive youth development programming focusing exclusively on LGBTQ+ youth.
Tennis Channel’s 20th Anniversary Party
Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley celebrated the Tennis Channel’s 20th anniversary and the upcoming U.S. Open tournament on Wednesday with a cocktail party presented by their Brother’s Bond Bourbon and SiriusXM at The Highlight Room in New York.
Rotting in the Sun screening
On Wednesday, Rooftop Films hosted the New York premiere of the Rotting in the Sun, with a post-screening Q&A featuring star Jordan Firstman and director Sebastián Silva after the film was granted an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA.
IHG Hotels and Resorts U.S. Open Kick-Off Party
Common hosted and Mark Ronson performed at the private IHG Hotels & Resorts U.S. Open Kick-Off Party at the Kimpton Eventi in New York City on Wednesday.
Lacoste x Bandier dinner
Lacoste and Bandier hosted an intimate dinner party at Dante Beverly Hills on Wednesday in celebration of the LACOSTE x BANDIER FW23 womenswear collaboration launch, with guests Charlotte McKinney, Bregje Heinen, Josie Totah and Rebecca Rittenhouse.
One Piece fan event
Netflix hosted a fan celebration for its upcoming pirate adventure at the Santa Monica Pier on Thursday, with support from DJ Pee .Wee (AKA Anderson .Paak).
Tina Chen Craig’s birthday celebration
On Aug. 17, guests gathered for a celebratory evening in The Maybourne Bar to toast U Beauty Founder Tina Chen Craig’s birthday with performances by Paris Hilton and Jewel and music by DJ Erika Hamilton. Guests also included Kimora Lee Simmons, Christine Chiu, Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Jennifer Meyer.
