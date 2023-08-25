Events of the Week: ‘One Piece,’ Stand Up to Cancer and More

DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak) at the 'One Piece' fan celebration on Aug. 24.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including events for One Piece, Stand Up to Cancer and Rotting in the Sun.

Feeding America event

Julie Bowen teamed up with Feeding America and North Valley Caring Services on Aug. 18 to distribute food and products from her teen skincare line, JB Skrub, to families in need.

Julie Bowen Courtesy of Feeding America

Stand Up to Cancer

Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Biel, Don Cheadle, Katie Couric, Danai Gurira, Tony Hale, Ken Jeong, Queen Latifah, Maria Menounos, Julianne Moore, Tig Notaro, Jimmy Smits, Eric Stonestreet and Justin Timberlake were among the stars who took part in this year’s Stand Up to Cancer fundraising special, which aired on Saturday.

Tig Notaro, Elizabeth Banks, Katie Couric and Don Cheadle Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Maria Menounos, Eric Stonestreet and Tony Hale Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Unleashed launch event

Allison Janney, Gabriel Luna and Rachael Harris supported actress Suzana Pires at a launch event of her new book Unleashed on Saturday at The Grove Barnes & Noble.

Allison Janney and Suzana Pires Jordana Ripp

The Chainsmokers’ “The Party Never Ends“

The Chainsmokers held their first-ever iteration of “The Party Never Ends” – their brand new live show experience – on Saturday, breaking the all-time attendance record at Los Angeles State Historic Park with 18,798 partygoers. The night also featured surprise appearances from Maluma, Shenseea, 347Aidan and Carlie Hanson.

Drew Taggart and Maluma Michael Kirschbaum

George & Tammy FYC

Showtime held an FYC event in support of Emmy-nominated George & Tammy costume designer Mitchell Travers on Monday.

Mitchell Travers Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Social Impact Fund’s 10-year anniversary party

Philanthropic organization the Social Impact Fund celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a celebration in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where it awarded $50,000 to the Entertainment Community Fund that was accepted by ECF board chair Annette Bening.

Keith McNutt, Annette Bening and Craig Cichy Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

CAA’s Evening for Equality

CAA hosted its sixth annual Evening for Equality fundraiser on Tuesday, in partnership with Universal Music Group and AB Hillsboro Village. The event was hosted by comedian Danae Hays and generated more than $25,000 to benefit the Oasis Center’s “Just Us” program, Tennessee’s only intentional positive youth development programming focusing exclusively on LGBTQ+ youth.

CAA agent Andrew Graham, comedian and music artist Danae Hays, Mandie Kaii and CAA agent Blake McDaniel Courtesy of CAA

Global president, chief strategy officer of Live Nation Women, Live Nation Entertainment Ali Harnell and family Courtesy of CAA

Tennis Channel’s 20th Anniversary Party

Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley celebrated the Tennis Channel’s 20th anniversary and the upcoming U.S. Open tournament on Wednesday with a cocktail party presented by their Brother’s Bond Bourbon and SiriusXM at The Highlight Room in New York.

Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder Stephen Lovekin for Tennis Channel

Rotting in the Sun screening

On Wednesday, Rooftop Films hosted the New York premiere of the Rotting in the Sun, with a post-screening Q&A featuring star Jordan Firstman and director Sebastián Silva after the film was granted an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA.

Jordan Firstman and Sebastián Silva Mettie Ostrowski for Rooftop Films

Natasha Lyonne, Sebastián Silva and Jordan Firstman Mettie Ostrowski for Rooftop Films

IHG Hotels and Resorts U.S. Open Kick-Off Party

Common hosted and Mark Ronson performed at the private IHG Hotels & Resorts U.S. Open Kick-Off Party at the Kimpton Eventi in New York City on Wednesday.

Common and Mark Ronson BFA

Lacoste x Bandier dinner

Lacoste and Bandier hosted an intimate dinner party at Dante Beverly Hills on Wednesday in celebration of the LACOSTE x BANDIER FW23 womenswear collaboration launch, with guests Charlotte McKinney, Bregje Heinen, Josie Totah and Rebecca Rittenhouse.

Josie Totah Jojo Korsh

One Piece fan event

Netflix hosted a fan celebration for its upcoming pirate adventure at the Santa Monica Pier on Thursday, with support from DJ Pee .Wee (AKA Anderson .Paak).

Fans attend “Straw Hats Unite: Pirates on the Pier, a ‘One Piece’ fan celebration” Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

A drone show during the fan event Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Tina Chen Craig’s birthday celebration

On Aug. 17, guests gathered for a celebratory evening in The Maybourne Bar to toast U Beauty Founder Tina Chen Craig’s birthday with performances by Paris Hilton and Jewel and music by DJ Erika Hamilton. Guests also included Kimora Lee Simmons, Christine Chiu, Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Jennifer Meyer.