Events of the Week: ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘Black Bird’ and More

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Only Murders in the Building, Black Bird, Minions: The Rise of Gru and Mr. Malcolm’s List.
Minions: The Rise of Gru premiere
Universal debuted its most recent Despicable Me flick in Hollywood on Saturday, joined by stars Steve Carell, Michelle Yeoh, Taraji P. Henson, Danny Trejo and Dolph Lundgren.
Only Murders in the Building season two premiere
Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, along with guest star Amy Schumer and showrunner John Hoffman, premiered the season season of their hit whodunit on Monday at Los Angeles’ DGA Theater.
Black Bird premiere
Apple TV+ rolled out the red carpet for its new drama series Black Bird on Wednesday in Los Angeles, with stars Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Sepideh Moafi and Greg Kinnear
Mr. Malcolm’s List special screening
On Wednesday, stars Freida Pinto, Sope Dirisu, Zawe Ashton and Theo James attended a special NYC screening for their film Mr. Malcolm’s List.
Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
Hollywood Unlocked held its second annual awards on June 24 in Beverly Hills, hosted by Tiffany Haddish with honorees Lizzo, Floyd Mayweather and Jenifer Lewis and a surprise appearance by Mariah Carey.
Stonewall Day event
On June 24, Pride Live hosted the historic Stonewall Day: an annual national day of awareness to commemorate the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Rebellion. The event featured a headlining performance from Kesha, with additional sets from Betty, Mila Jam and Shea Diamond, and video messages from President Barack Obama, Chelsea Clinton, Adam Lambert, Rufus Wainwright, Billy Porter and Dustin Lance Black.
BET Awards Host Dinner
Ahead of Sunday’s BET Awards, host Taraji P. Henson and her Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation held a dinner on Saturday night that kicked off the #JoyOverEverything challenge, to raise funds to provide one million hours of mental health services in the communities that need it most.
Andy Cohen’s Pride Day celebration
Andy Cohen hosted a Pride celebration on Sunday at The Skylark in New York City, in partnership with partnered with Mujen and DE-NADA and benefiting The Ali Forney Center. Guests included The Skylark managing partner David Rabin and general manager Anthony Simone; Mujen co-founders Bruce Bozzi and Sondra Baker; Billie Lourd; and DE-NADA Tequila founders Danny Neeson and Adam Millman.
Palm Springs International ShortFest
ShortFest, which ran June 21 to June 27 in Palm Springs, welcomed Pauline Chalamet to the desert for her role in the short film Seasick.
Fire of Love premiere
The National Geographic Documentary Films project premiered at the Academy Museum on Monday with director Sara Dosa and producers Shane Boris and Ina Fichman.
The Pet Gala
Non-profit animal rescue organization Wagmor Pets gathered friends and supporters to honor Jenna Dewan with the Kindness Award at the inaugural Pet Gala Fundraiser on Monday. Attendees included Tom Bergeron and Neal McDonough, who led the live auction, as well as Ron Perlman, producer Michael Levitt and agent Fred Specktor.
Dreamscape for Hilton Estates Group
Tessa and Barron N. Hilton of Hilton Estates Group hosted a summer soiree on Tuesday at their latest luxury property for sale in Brentwood. The event, also attended by sister Paris, featured a performance by Rainey Qualley and an exhibition of the latest from August Getty Couture.
