Events of the Week: ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘Black Bird’ and More

Karey Burke, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Craig Erwich attend the Los Angeles premiere of 'Only Murders In The Building' season two on June 27.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Only Murders in the Building, Black Bird, Minions: The Rise of Gru and Mr. Malcolm’s List.

Minions: The Rise of Gru premiere

Universal debuted its most recent Despicable Me flick in Hollywood on Saturday, joined by stars Steve Carell, Michelle Yeoh, Taraji P. Henson, Danny Trejo and Dolph Lundgren.

Danny Trejo, Steve Carell, Michelle Yeoh, Taraji P. Henson and Dolph Lundgren Amy Sussman/Getty Images

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell, Steve Carell, Chris Meledandri and Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Only Murders in the Building season two premiere

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, along with guest star Amy Schumer and showrunner John Hoffman, premiered the season season of their hit whodunit on Monday at Los Angeles’ DGA Theater.

Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Amy Schumer and showrunner John Hoffman Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Karey Burke, president of 20th Television, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup

Black Bird premiere

Apple TV+ rolled out the red carpet for its new drama series Black Bird on Wednesday in Los Angeles, with stars Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Sepideh Moafi and Greg Kinnear

Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Joe Williamson, Christopher B. Duncan, Melanie Nicholls-King, Dennis Lehane, Sepideh Moafi, Taron Egerton, Greg Kinnear, Paul Walter Hauser, Cullen Moss, Braxton Alexander, Cade Tropeano and Karsen Liotta Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Mr. Malcolm’s List special screening

On Wednesday, stars Freida Pinto, Sope Dirisu, Zawe Ashton and Theo James attended a special NYC screening for their film Mr. Malcolm’s List.

Sope Dirisu, Zawe Ashton, director Emma Holly Jones, Freida Pinto and Theo James Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

Hollywood Unlocked held its second annual awards on June 24 in Beverly Hills, hosted by Tiffany Haddish with honorees Lizzo, Floyd Mayweather and Jenifer Lewis and a surprise appearance by Mariah Carey.

Tiffany Haddish and Mariah Carey Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Jenifer Lewis, Jason Lee and Lizzo Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Stonewall Day event

On June 24, Pride Live hosted the historic Stonewall Day: an annual national day of awareness to commemorate the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Rebellion. The event featured a headlining performance from Kesha, with additional sets from Betty, Mila Jam and Shea Diamond, and video messages from President Barack Obama, Chelsea Clinton, Adam Lambert, Rufus Wainwright, Billy Porter and Dustin Lance Black.

Kesha Gotham/GC Images

BET Awards Host Dinner

Ahead of Sunday’s BET Awards, host Taraji P. Henson and her Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation held a dinner on Saturday night that kicked off the #JoyOverEverything challenge, to raise funds to provide one million hours of mental health services in the communities that need it most.

Luke James, D-Nice, Eva Marcille, Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade, BET Chief Executive Officer Scott Mills and Scott Evans Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Niecy Nash Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Andy Cohen’s Pride Day celebration

Andy Cohen hosted a Pride celebration on Sunday at The Skylark in New York City, in partnership with partnered with Mujen and DE-NADA and benefiting The Ali Forney Center. Guests included The Skylark managing partner David Rabin and general manager Anthony Simone; Mujen co-founders Bruce Bozzi and Sondra Baker; Billie Lourd; and DE-NADA Tequila founders Danny Neeson and Adam Millman.

Bruce Bozzi and Andy Cohen Noam Galai/Getty Images

Palm Springs International ShortFest

ShortFest, which ran June 21 to June 27 in Palm Springs, welcomed Pauline Chalamet to the desert for her role in the short film Seasick.

Pauline Chalamet and Samantha Scolarici David Crotty/Getty Images

Fire of Love premiere

The National Geographic Documentary Films project premiered at the Academy Museum on Monday with director Sara Dosa and producers Shane Boris and Ina Fichman.

Erin Casper, Ina Fichman, Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, Jocelyne Chaput and Elijah Stevens Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The Pet Gala

Non-profit animal rescue organization Wagmor Pets gathered friends and supporters to honor Jenna Dewan with the Kindness Award at the inaugural Pet Gala Fundraiser on Monday. Attendees included Tom Bergeron and Neal McDonough, who led the live auction, as well as Ron Perlman, producer Michael Levitt and agent Fred Specktor.

Wagmor Pets founder Melissa Bacelar and Jenna Dewan Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Dreamscape for Hilton Estates Group

Tessa and Barron N. Hilton of Hilton Estates Group hosted a summer soiree on Tuesday at their latest luxury property for sale in Brentwood. The event, also attended by sister Paris, featured a performance by Rainey Qualley and an exhibition of the latest from August Getty Couture.