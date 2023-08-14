‘Only Murders in the Building’ Escape Room Extended in Century City

- Share this article on Facebook
There’s more time to escape.
The Only Murders in the Building Escape Game — now posted up on the second floor at Westfield Century City inside The Escape Game — has been extended with additional time slots added for Aug. 19-21 due to popular demand. A collaboration with Hulu, the Only Murders game had originally been scheduled to wrap up its L.A. run on Aug. 13. Additional options to play include the forthcoming Las Vegas location (Aug. 18-20 at the Forum Shops) as well as online “remote adventures.”
The Escape Game arrives timed to the debut of Only Murder’s third season. Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, the newest batch of episodes follows the trio once again investigating a murder, this one behind the scenes of a Broadway show created by Short’s Oliver Putnam. It centers on the untimely death of Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), a Hollywood action star who may or may not have been killed by one of his colleagues on the production. Meryl Streep, Nathan Lane, Ashley Park, Jackie Hoffman, Michael Cyril Creighton, Ryan Broussard, Jason Veasey, Don Darryl Rivera, Jesse Williams and more round out the cast.
The Escape Game finds players enter a custom space designed to drop them on the 10th floor of the Arconia, just outside of Oliver’s apartment. The task at hand: Find a key prop from Oliver’s new show, Death Rattle, that has gone missing in time for showtime. Players get the chance to dive deeper into the story as they try to figure out who stole the prop while being taken through Oliver’s apartment and secret passageways in the walls of the Arconia. Added bonus: Players can relive big moments from the series, interact with familiar props and find Easter eggs for season three.
See views inside the experience below.
