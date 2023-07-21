Events of the Week: ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Haunted Mansion’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including events for Oppenheimer and Haunted Mansion.
Haunted Mansion premiere
On Saturday, Disney held the first major red carpet since SAG-AFTRA went on strike, debuting Haunted Mansion at Disneyland with director Justin Simien and the film’s producers.
Oppenheimer New York premiere
Though the New York red carpet was scrapped amid the actors strike, Oppenheimer still debuted in the city on Monday alongside director Christopher Nolan and his filmmaking team.
Armani Beauty celebration
Chase Stokes, Jonathan Daviss, Lukas Gage, Michael Evans Behling, Camila Mendes, Isabela Merced, Joe Jonas, Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Appleton and Chase Sui Wonders were among those in attendance at Armani Beauty’s celebration of the new Acqua di Gio parfum campaign on Saturday in Malibu.
HollyRod’s 25th Annual DesignCare Gala
On Saturday, Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete hosted their annual HollyRod DesignCare Gala, celebrating the nonprofit’s 25 years of advocacy and support for the autism and Parkinson’s communities. The event honored Naomi Campbell, Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe, and featured a surprise performance from Robin Thicke. Guests included Tiffany Haddish, Tina Knowles, Constance Marie, Raven-Symoné, Smokey Robinson, Skai Jackson, Kimora Lee Simmons, Kyla Pratt and Arsenio Hall.
“Got Your 6 VetFest” event
The Bob Woodruff Foundation hosted the second annual “Got Your 6 VetFest,” a family-friendly event for the local veteran and service member community, in Nashville on Sunday. The evening’s live programming included special musical performances by Gretchen Wilson, Brian Kelley, The War and Treaty, Briston Maroney and Ashley Cooke.
Napa Valley’s Arts for All Gala
Carrie Underwood headlined Festival Napa Valley’s Arts for All Gala at Nickel and Nickel on Sunday, which raised $4.2 million for educational programs, free and affordable concerts, original programming for youth and scholarships for young artists.
Surf Girls Hawai’i screening
Prime Video hosted a special screening in Venice on Monday for its new docuseries, which follows five Native Hawaiian female surfers.
The Golden Boy premiere
Oscar De La Hoya celebrated his HBO documentary The Golden Boy at the Los Angeles premiere on Monday.
Stephen Curry: Underrated premiere
Stephen Curry and producers Ryan Coogler, Erick Peyton, Sean Havey and Marissa Torres Ericson celebrated Apple and A24 documentary Stephen Curry: Underrated on Tuesday.
Geoff McFetridge x Warby Parker event
To celebrate Warby Parker’s new collaboration with Geoff McFetridge, the brand hosted a screening of McFetridge’s new documentary Drawing a Life on Tuesday in Los Angeles, followed by a conversation between McFetridge and executive producer Spike Jonze.
Expedia Group One Key launch event
Shay Mitchell, Shaun White, Nina Dobrev, Olivia Culpo, Chanel Iman, Antoni Porowski and Evan Mock were among the stars who attended a launch event for Expedia Group’s new One Key loyalty program on Tuesday in NYC.
2023 Bob Bennett Future Leaders Dinner
This year’s Bob Bennett Future Leaders Dinner took place at The Front Yard in Los Angeles on Wednesday, with a group of interns that is part of an expansion to the Television Academy Foundation’s internship program. It’s focused on developing future television industry leaders via the “Bob Bennett Future Leaders” initiative — made possible by a $3 million gift from The Robert M. and Margie Bennett Foundation.
Mattel Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market opening bell
Mattel executives visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on Friday to ring the opening bell, kicking off the premiere day of their film Barbie.
