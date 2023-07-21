Events of the Week: ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Haunted Mansion’ and More

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas attend a 'Oppenheimer' at the AMC Lincoln Square on July 17.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including events for Oppenheimer and Haunted Mansion.

Haunted Mansion premiere

On Saturday, Disney held the first major red carpet since SAG-AFTRA went on strike, debuting Haunted Mansion at Disneyland with director Justin Simien and the film’s producers.

Phillip J. Bartell, Dan Lin, Kris Bowers, Jonathan Eirich, Nick Reynolds, Justin Simien and Jeffrey Waldron Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Justin Simien Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Oppenheimer New York premiere

Though the New York red carpet was scrapped amid the actors strike, Oppenheimer still debuted in the city on Monday alongside director Christopher Nolan and his filmmaking team.

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Andy Thompson, John Papsidera, Nilo Otero, Thomas Hayslip, Ludwig Göransson, Ruth De Jong, Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan, Jennifer Lame, Ellen Mirojnick, Charles Roven, Kai Bird and Willie D. Burton Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Armani Beauty celebration

Chase Stokes, Jonathan Daviss, Lukas Gage, Michael Evans Behling, Camila Mendes, Isabela Merced, Joe Jonas, Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Appleton and Chase Sui Wonders were among those in attendance at Armani Beauty’s celebration of the new Acqua di Gio parfum campaign on Saturday in Malibu.

Lukas Gage, Chase Stokes, Kelsea Ballerini and Chris Appleton Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Joe Jonas Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

HollyRod’s 25th Annual DesignCare Gala

On Saturday, Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete hosted their annual HollyRod DesignCare Gala, celebrating the nonprofit’s 25 years of advocacy and support for the autism and Parkinson’s communities. The event honored Naomi Campbell, Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe, and featured a surprise performance from Robin Thicke. Guests included Tiffany Haddish, Tina Knowles, Constance Marie, Raven-Symoné, Smokey Robinson, Skai Jackson, Kimora Lee Simmons, Kyla Pratt and Arsenio Hall.

Rodney Peete, Boris Kodjoe, Holly Robinson Peete and Nicole Ari Parker Shutterstock for The HollyRod Foundation

Arsenio Hall and Tiffany Haddish Shutterstock for The HollyRod Foundation

“Got Your 6 VetFest” event

The Bob Woodruff Foundation hosted the second annual “Got Your 6 VetFest,” a family-friendly event for the local veteran and service member community, in Nashville on Sunday. The evening’s live programming included special musical performances by Gretchen Wilson, Brian Kelley, The War and Treaty, Briston Maroney and Ashley Cooke.

Gretchen Wilson Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

Napa Valley’s Arts for All Gala

Carrie Underwood headlined Festival Napa Valley’s Arts for All Gala at Nickel and Nickel on Sunday, which raised $4.2 million for educational programs, free and affordable concerts, original programming for youth and scholarships for young artists.

Carrie Underwood Courtesy of Drew Altizer

Surf Girls Hawai’i screening

Prime Video hosted a special screening in Venice on Monday for its new docuseries, which follows five Native Hawaiian female surfers.

Tyler O’Neill, Sara Rea, Brianna Cope, Éwe Wong, Moana Jones Wong, Maluhia Kinimaka and Pua DeSoto Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The Golden Boy premiere

Oscar De La Hoya celebrated his HBO documentary The Golden Boy at the Los Angeles premiere on Monday.

Oscar De La Hoya and Mario Lopez Courtesy of Cris Esqueda

Stephen Curry: Underrated premiere

Stephen Curry and producers Ryan Coogler, Erick Peyton, Sean Havey and Marissa Torres Ericson celebrated Apple and A24 documentary Stephen Curry: Underrated on Tuesday.

Erick Peyton, Stephen Curry, Sean Havey and Ryan Coogler Courtesy of Marion Curtis / StarPix for Apple

Geoff McFetridge x Warby Parker event

To celebrate Warby Parker’s new collaboration with Geoff McFetridge, the brand hosted a screening of McFetridge’s new documentary Drawing a Life on Tuesday in Los Angeles, followed by a conversation between McFetridge and executive producer Spike Jonze.

Spike Jonze and Geoff McFetridge Courtesy of Warby Parker + Bettina Bogar

Expedia Group One Key launch event

Shay Mitchell, Shaun White, Nina Dobrev, Olivia Culpo, Chanel Iman, Antoni Porowski and Evan Mock were among the stars who attended a launch event for Expedia Group’s new One Key loyalty program on Tuesday in NYC.

Chanel Iman and Olivia Culpo Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

2023 Bob Bennett Future Leaders Dinner

This year’s Bob Bennett Future Leaders Dinner took place at The Front Yard in Los Angeles on Wednesday, with a group of interns that is part of an expansion to the Television Academy Foundation’s internship program. It’s focused on developing future television industry leaders via the “Bob Bennett Future Leaders” initiative — made possible by a $3 million gift from The Robert M. and Margie Bennett Foundation.

Kelly Bennett, fifth from left, and the 2023 Bob Bennett Future Leaders Dan Steinberg/Invision for The Television Academy/AP Images

Mattel Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market opening bell

Mattel executives visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on Friday to ring the opening bell, kicking off the premiere day of their film Barbie.