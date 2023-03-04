Oscars: Complete Guide to 2023 Red Carpet Events and Parties (Updating)

Event producers are gearing up to roll out miles of red carpet in Los Angeles this week for what is shaping up to be a packed schedule of starry parties and gatherings to celebrate the 95th annual Academy Awards. The Hollywood Reporter has gathered intel on all the events below.

Monday, March 6

International Women’s Day Summit

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, 9850 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 5-7 p.m.

Hosted by Visionary Women, the event honors Maria Shriver, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Christina Schwarzenegger as Changemakers of the Year. Co-chaired by Shelley Reid and Thea Andrews Wolf, the event celebrates powerful and inspiring women who have influenced meaningful social change. In partnership with the Hostetler/Wrigley Foundation, Visionary Women also will be announcing the recipient of the annual Visionary Prize for Women’s Economic Empowerment. Visionary Women’s International Women’s Day Celebration is sponsored by Maurice and Paul Marciano Foundation, Hostetler/Wrigley Foundation and media sponsor The Wall Street Journal. Giselle Fernandez hosts.

Tuesday, March 7

EMILY’S List 6th Annual Pre-Oscars Breakfast

Beverly Hilton, 9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 9 a.m.

Themed ‘How Women Change The World,’ the event explores the representation of women in entertainment and the impact of storytelling in politics with opening remarks from California lieutenant governor Eleni Koulanakis and a speech by org president Laphonza Butler. Panelists include Sophia Bush, Amber Riley, Indya Moore, Lisa Ann Walter and Massachusetts attorney general Andrea Joy Campbell with Garcelle Beauvais as moderator. Actress and EMILY’s List board member Yvette Nicole Brown will sit for a chat with Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass. The host committee includes Amber Tamblyn, Amy Landecker, Anjali Bhimani, Desiree Flores, Emmy Rossum, Gloria Calderón Kellett, Lisa Ann Walter, Lizzie Thompson, René Jones, Sara Benincasa, Tracy Brennan and WME.

Yvette Nicole Brown, Karen Bass, Gloria Calderón Kellett, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Robin Thede and Bozoma Saint John at the 2022 event. Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Gold House’s A Gold Toast to Community, Progress and Opportunity

Harriet’s Rooftop, 1 Hotel, 8490 Sunset Blvd., 8:30 p.m.

Gold House is joining with the Academy Membership’s Affinity Groups to celebrate multicultural achievements across filmmaking including a historic number of Oscar nominations for the Asian Pacific community. Confirmed attendees include Sachin Bhatt, Joel Kim Booster, Aneesh Chaganthy, Vinny Chhibber, Sherry Cola, Destin Daniel Cretton, Dumbfounded, Alma Har’el, Jason Y. Lee, Guneet Monga, Rishi Rajani, Swati Shetty, Maia and Alex Shibutani, Phillip Sun, Kara Wang and Janet Yang.

Wednesday, March 8

Animation Short Film and Animated Feature Film

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, 11 a.m. screening of short films followed by 1 p.m. panel with nominees; 3 p.m. encore screening of shorts and 6 p.m. panel of feature film nominees

Nominees in the animated short film and animated feature categories will be in conversation in the David Geffen Theater. Animated short nominees include The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse, The Flying Sailor, Ice Merchants, My Year of Dicks and An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It. Animated feature nominees include Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Sea Beast and Turning Red. Access to all Oscar Week programs will be first come, first served.

Time’s Women of the Year

Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, 300 South Doheny Dr., 6 p.m.

A dinner and celebration featuring insights from extraordinary women with presenting partner P&G and supporting partner Fiji Water. The event will feature a special performance from honoree Phoebe Bridgers and appearances by honorees Cate Blanchett, Ayisha Siddiqa, Angela Bassett, Quinta Brunson, Ramla Ali, Olena Shevchenko and Masih Alinejad. P&G is on board as presenting partner, along with Fiji Water as a supporting partner.

Gucci Osteria Dinner

Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura, 347 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 6 p.m.

Chef Massimo Bottura will join head chef Mattia Agazzi for a one-night-only exclusive dinner, available with exclusive first access to global dining access by Resy members. The special event marks a reunion between Bottura and mentee Agazzi and Bottura’s very first time cooking at the restaurant. There will be one seating featuring a six-course tasting menu priced at $500 per person.

Vanity Fair and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood

Mes Amis, 1541 Wilcox Ave., Hollywood

The private event — co-hosted by a committee of rising stars who have been featured in VF’s Vanities column and part of VF’s Campaign Hollywood series — spotlights the actors, musicians, artists and #filmtok community that make up the new creative class. Don Julio and Johnnie Walker will be the exclusive tequila and whiskey sponsors pouring at Vanity Fair’s Campaign Hollywood events throughout the week.

Nordic Oscar Week

Los Angeles, venues include 5757 Wilshire Blvd., Suite M101 and Andaz West Hollywood, 8401 Sunset Blvd., March 8-12 with daily programming from 2 p.m.

The Nordic Embassies and NOW (Nordic Oscar Week) are partnering on a 10-year anniversary celebration that will feature a three-day conference and culminate in an official Oscar viewing party and red carpet celebration. The 2023 NOW conference will highlight Nordic success stories and explore how they help create new opportunities in the entertainment industry. Daily events will focus on film and television (March 8), music (March 9), gaming (March 10) and screenings (March 10). NOW is produced by Stefan Dahlkvist, Ilana Pinker and Dave Spilde. For a full list of events, speakers and viewing party details, click here. Nordic Oscar Week is supported by the Nordic Council of Ministers.

Thursday, March 9

Documentary Short Film and Documentary Feature Film

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, 11 a.m. screening of shorts and 1 p.m. panel with shorts nominees, 3 p.m. encore shorts screenings and 6 p.m. panel with documentary feature nominees

Nominees in the documentary categories will be in conversation in the David Geffen Theater. Doc short film nominees include The Elephant Whisperers, Haulout, How do you Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger at the Gate. Documentary feature nominees include All that Breathes, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, A House Made of Splinters and Navalny. Access to all Oscar Week programs will be first come, first served.

Green Carpet Fashion Awards

NeueHouse Hollywood, 6121 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, 6:30 p.m.

Founder Livia Firth, co-chairs Cate Blanchett, Quannah Chasinghorse, Viola Davis, Tom Ford, Simu Liu and Simone Ashley are expected, along with GCFA board members Amber Valletta, Bethann Hardison, Christopher Bevans and Tonne Goodman. Honorees include Ford, Gabriela Hearst, Elizabeth Stewart, Minister of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil Sonia Guajajara, UNLESS Collective co-founder Eric Liedtke, Gucci and more TBA. Strategic partners include L’Oreal, Farfetch, 1 Hotel West Hollywood, Candiani Denim and Lucara.

The 5th Annual MACRO Pre-Oscars Party

Private location, Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

The invite-only bash — hosted by MACRO’s Charles D. King and Stacey Walker King — returns with an exclusive event presented by Chase Sapphire.

MACRO chief Charles King, M88 co-founder Phil Sun, Orion Pictures boss Alana Mayo and Michael B. Jordan at the 2020 event. Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Oscar Wilde Awards

Bad Robot, 1221 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica

Created by the US-Ireland Alliance, the awards celebrate work of those from Ireland — and some who are not — who contribute to movies, TV and music. The Quiet Girl, the first Irish-language film nominated for an Oscar for best international feature, will receive special recognition at the 17th annual fete. Director Colm Bairéad and producer Cleona Ní Chrualaoí will accept. Also honored: best supporting actress nominee Kerry Condon of The Banshees of Inisherin, Jessie Buckley of Women Talking and Flora and Son actress Eve Hewson. Expected attendees: Oscar nominees Richie Baneham (best visual effects for Avatar: The Way of Water), Jonathan Redmond (film editing, Elvis) and Tom Berkeley and Ross White (writers, directors and producers of the live-action short An Irish Goodbye). The Coronas will perform.

J.J. Abrams at the 2022 event. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration

Paramount Pictures Studios, 5515 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles

This annual event is hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anjula Acharia, with 2023 co-hosts Malala Yousafzai, Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Kal Penn, Aziz Ansari, Bela Bajaria, Radhika Jones, Joseph Patel, Shruti Ganguly and Anita Chatterjee. There will be musical performances by Ali Sethi, DJ Rekha, and Sway Bhatia.

Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Fairmont Century Plaza, 2025 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, 11 a.m. cocktails, 12:30 p.m. show

The magazine puts on its annual Oscar week event with a roster of honorees that include The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood, Freeform president Tara Duncan, Till star Danielle Deadwyler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Dominique Thorn and Abbott Elementary Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph. Presenters include Yara Shahidi, Chinonye Chukwu and more. Sponsored by Coca-Cola and Netflix’s Queen Charlotte.

38th Artios Awards

The Beverly Hilton Hotel, 9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 4 p.m.

Artios Awards honors casting professionals in more than 20 categories spanning film, TV and theater. Nominees and winners are voted on by members of the Casting Society. Host Yvette Nicole Brown, Lynn Stalmaster Award honoree Rita Moreno, Hoyt Bowers Award honoree Leslee Feldman, Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award honoree Jessica Sherman, CSA President Destiny Lilly, actors Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anna Camp, Melanie Lynskey and Sam Richardson with additional nominees, CSA board of directors and special guests to be confirmed.

Canada & The Oscars Event

Private location, 5 p.m.

Telefilm Canada and the Consul General of Canada in Los Angeles Zaib Shaikh are teaming up to host a private reception to honor Canadian Oscar nominees. Expected guests include Sarah Polley, Sheila McCarthy, Domee Shi, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Deepa Mehta, Patricia Rozema, Shamier Anderson, Tantoo Cardinal, Nia Vardalos and more.

Australian Oscars Nominees Reception

Chateau Marmont, 8221 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, 5-8 p.m.

Hosted by Australian Consul-General Los Angeles ambassador Jane Duke, Ausfilm, Screen Australia and Australians in Film, the event toasts Australian talent and productions vying for Oscar gold including Cate Blanchett for Tár, director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic including noms for Austin Butler, Catherine Martin and Mandy Walker, filmmaker Lachlan Pendragon for An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It. Guests will receive a Red Carpet: Oscars book courtesy of Thames & Hudson that features a foreword by Blanchett and an introduction by Giorgio Armani. Expected attendees: Gail Berman, Schuyler Weiss, Patrick McCormick and more.

Nina Hoss, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Cate Blanchett and Austin Butler. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Bulgari Celebrates Opening of Serpenti: 75 Years of Infinite Tales

Bulgari pop-up, 431 N. Rodeo Dr., 5:30-7:30 p.m.

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the iconic Serpenti, the luxury jeweler hosts a cocktail at a new pop-up location.

RCGD Global Pre-Oscars Annual Celebration

Eveleigh, 8752 Sunset Blvd., 7 p.m.

Suzy Amis Cameron’s annual celebration of sustainable fashion, co-hosted by Cameron, actress Tati Gabrielle, Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel, Avatar star Bailey Bass, sustainability advocate and actress Nikki Reed and RCGD Global CEO Samata Pattinson. The evening, held in partnership with long-term collaborator Tencel and new partners Sustainable Apparel Coalition and VeriSwype, will include a special tribute to the legacy of the late Vivienne Westwood.

Friday, March 10

Live Action Short Film and International Feature Film

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, 11 a.m. short film screening with 1 p.m. panel; 3 p.m. encore screening with 6 p.m. panel for international feature nominees.

Short nominees include An Irish Goodbye, Ivalu, Le Pupille, Night Ride and The Red Suitcase. International feature noms include All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close, EO and The Quiet Girl. Nominees in the live-action short film and international feature film categories will be in conversation in the David Geffen Theater. Access to all Oscar Week programs will be first come, first served.

ICM Publicists Guild Awards

Beverly Hilton, 9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 11 a.m.

The International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600) presents the 60th annual Jubilee ICG Publicists Awards luncheon announcing winners for excellence in publicity and promotion campaigns for motion pictures and television programs. Jerry Bruckheimer, on behalf of Top Gun: Maverick producers Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie and David Ellison, is set to receive the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award. Quinta Brunson, co-creator and executive producer of Abbott Elementary, will be honored with the Television Showman of the Year Award. Returning as awards chairs this year are Tim Menke with Sheryl Main. Presenters include Utkarsh Ambudkar, Jaylen Barron, Angeria Paris Van Michaels, Amber Midthinder, Leslie Anne Walter, Ethan Peck and Danny Ramirez, among others.

Essence Hollywood House

Goya Studios, 1541 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles, 9:30 a.m.

Essence Hollywood House is sponsored by Coca-Cola and Prime Video and is designed as an experience for Black creatives to “educate, collaborate and empower one another with purpose.” It is expected to host thought leaders, stakeholders and creatives (from behind and in front of the camera) for conversations, panels, masterclasses, fireside chats and more.

GBK Productions Celebrity Gift Lounge

Kimpton La Peer Hotel, 627 La Peer Dr., West Hollywood, March 10 (11 a.m.-5 p.m.) and March 11 (11 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Oscar nominees, presenters, winners and celebrity talent are expected at this private, invite-only gifting lounge that will feature trips to Baha Mar Rosewood in the Bahamas and Sail Rock Resort in Turks, along with brands like Kahuna Chair, Ciel Spa treatments at the SLS Hotel, Joe Pesci luxury sunglasses, GE Electronics, Emeril Cookware, PowerXL Air fryer, hair tools by Wand and more. The program also features food, drinks and a DJ.

DPA Luxe Gift Suite

Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, 11461 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, March 10-11, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Invite-only luxury gifting suite hosted by Nathalie Dubois and her DPA. Light catering and beverages will be served all day along with a list of brands, including Magician Facialist Saori Yoshimura, Sakai Clinic 62, De Marquet, Petrusse Paris, Agaru shampoo, Coolook, The Label Saba, Fallen Stars, Le Taha’a by Pearl Resorts, Pimalai Resort & Spa, The Greenhouse, SkinMedica, Scent Si Bon, Ere Perez, Escentuelle, Truth in Hand, Dion Michaels Skincare for Men, Ele Kauai, La Gardeneenia, Geek Eyewear, Wolf Connection, Historically Modern Designs, Lane 1 & Gernie, Kings of Prohibition, L.A. Grind Coffee & Tea Bar, Carvery Kitchen, TopoChico, Calm Moment, Steven Joseph, Virginia Fox, Something Major and Snoodles in Space.

ECOLUXE Celebrity Luncheon & Luxury Lounge

Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Oasis Garden, 9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Veteran producer Debbie Durkin hosts a 17th annual luxury lounge ahead of the Oscars that will benefit Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue. The Hilton’s executive chef curates and serves a 5-star luncheon from 12-2 for foodies. The event highlights the West Coast launch of Dream Body Sculpting Devices alongside new brands, beauty services, designers, pet products, luxury destinations and more.

WIF (Women In Film, Los Angeles) 16th Annual WIF Oscar Party

NeueHouse Hollywood, 6121 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

Co-hosted by Oscar-winning actor Marlee Matlin and director and Oscar-winning screenwriter Siân Heder, recipients of the 2021 WIF Crystal Award for Advocacy, and Oscar-winning producer and WIF board president emerita Cathy Schulman. Cocktail party presented by Johnnie Walker, Max Mara, and Mercedes-Benz, honoring all 65 women, in front of and behind the camera, who have been nominated for an Academy Award this year.

Cathy Schulman, H.E.R. and Kirsten Schaffer at the 2022 WIF event. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

British Consulate Oscars Reception

Private location, 4-7 p.m.

British Consul General Emily Cloke and Oscar-winning, 2023 nominee cinematographer Sir Roger Deakins, raise a toast to all British nominees and another year of U.K. and U.S. “brilliance in film.” Co-hosted alongside BAFTA and the British Film Commission, guests will partake in a cocktail menu featuring Ridgeview English sparkling wine, Thomas & Scott’s non-alcoholic Noughty and classic gin and tonics by Isle of Harris Gin and Fever Tree. Additionally, Virgin Atlantic flight crew members will deliver an experience on the ground by greeting guests and inviting them to #SeeThingsDifferently as they capture memories through an interactive photo booth in collaboration with VisitBritain.

Versace

Private location

The luxury fashion house presents its fall/winter 2023 show in Los Angeles with a starry turnout expected.

Donatella Versace at a runway show in 2022. Matteo Rossetti/Archivio Matteo Rossetti/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

WME

Private residence, 7:30 p.m.

The agency toasts its nominated talent along with clients, agents and friends at this private, invite-only soiree.

Vanity Fair’s Everything Everywhere All at Once Party

Mandarin Oriental Residences, 9200 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills

Vanity Fair and Richard Mille team to host an exclusive cocktail party honoring A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once. Co-hosted by VF editor-in-chief Radhika Jones and Mille’s brand and partnerships director Amanda Mille, the intimate soirée — part of VF’s Campaign Hollywood series — invites its cast, filmmakers and industry friends together to celebrate the film’s success and its 11 Oscar noms. Don Julio and Johnnie Walker will be the exclusive tequila and whiskey sponsors pouring at Vanity Fair’s Campaign Hollywood events throughout the week.

Everything Everywhere All at Once cast: Harry Shum Jr., Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, James Hong, Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Saturday, March 11

Makeup and Hairstyling

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, 1 p.m.

The artists nominated for achievement in makeup and hairstyling from films All Quiet on the Western Front, The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis and The Whale will be in conversation in the David Geffen Theater. Access to all Oscar Week programs will be first come, first served.

Sketch to Screen Costume Design Panel

UCLA’s James Bridges Theater, 235 Charles E. Young Dr. East, Los Angeles, 10 a.m.

The five 2023 Academy Award nominees for best costume design — Jenny Beavan (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris), Ruth E. Carter (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Shirley Kurata (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Catherine Martin (Elvis) and Mary Zophres (Babylon) — will be in conversation with Deborah Nadoolman Landis, Ph.D., costume designer, professor and director of the Copley Center for Costume Design at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. An RSVP is required for this free event. Seating is limited and first come, first served.

German Reception

Private location, Los Angeles, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

A special reception celebrating German nominees competing for Oscar gold. Nominees expected from All Quiet on the Western Front, Triangle of Sadness and Tár with remarks by Dr. Markus Klimmer and Claudia Roth, German minister of state for culture and media.

Chanel x Charles Finch

Polo Lounge, Beverly Hills Hotel, 9641 Sunset Blvd., Beverly Hills

The luxury fashion house teams with the producer/entrepreneur for their annual party partnership which is always an A-list affair, filled with Oscar winners, nominees and fashion and film insiders.

Kristen Stewart at the Chanel x Charles Finch event in 2022. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

MPTF’s “Night Before”

Fox Studios lot, 10201 Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

The 21st annual “Night Before” fundraiser from the Motion Picture & Television Fund. Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett, George Clooney, Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas are set as co-chairs of the starry gathering that will raise funds to support MPTF’s charitable programs. The host committee includes Oscar nominees Austin Butler, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Paul Mescal, Ke Huy Quan, Diane Warren and Michelle Yeoh. Also on the committee: Paloma and Vin Diesel, Susan and Robert Downey Jr., Echo Quan, Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks. Presenting sponsors are City National Bank, Delta Air Lines, L’Oréal USA, The Hollywood Reporter parent company Penske Media Corporation and UCLA Health with support from Dolby.

Sunday, March 12

Academy Awards

Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

The 95th Academy Awards will be presented in Hollywood, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and airing on ABC.

Host Jimmy Kimmel in an Oscars promo. Courtesy of ABC

Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party

West Hollywood Park, West Hollywood

Emmy winner Eric McCormack and Golden Globe winner Michaela Jaé Rodriguez will join the event as special guests with Rina Sawayama booked to perform. Presenting sponsors include Bob and Tamar Manoukian, NEURO Drinks, Chopard, Elton John Eyewear, Gilead Sciences, A+E Networks, Cheryl and Haim Saban and Robert K. Kraft with co-sponsors Judy and Leonard Lauder. American Airlines serves as the official airline partner while spirits partner is tequila Don Julio.

Jake Wesley Rogers and Brandi Carlile at Elton John’s fundraiser in 2022. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Vanity Fair

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

The magazine and editor-in-chief Radhika Jones return to the 90210 to host the legendary Oscar bash that begins with an exclusive and invite-only dinner and viewing party followed by an A-list party. More details to come. Vanity Fair will host two livestreams from the red carpet, the first at 9 p.m. with Blacklist founder Franklin Leonard, Vanity Fair’s Mike Hogan and Katey Rich. The livestream, presented by Johnnie Walker and Xperience+, will air on VanityFair.com, as well as Vanity Fair’s Twitter and YouTube channels. The second, Vanity Fair Oscar Party Live show, will take place at 10:30 p.m. and will be available on Vanity Fair’s TikTok channel and vf.com/oscarparty. As for the main event, photographer Mark Seliger will once again snap shots in an Oscar party studio, presented by tequila Don Julio, with images debuting in real time on VF.com and Instagram.

Will Smith arrives to the Vanity Fair party in 2022. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

The Governors Ball

Ray Dolby Ballroom, top level of Ovation Hollywood immediately following the Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ official post-Oscars celebration returns for its 64th year. Wolfgang Puck Catering is back for a 29th year with a menu created by Wolfgang Puck and Eric Klein; pastry design by Kamel Guechida and Garry Larduinat; mixologist Charles Joly will curate a selection of tequila Don Julio specialty cocktails (including “Director’s Martini” and “Showtime Margarita”); Brad Pitt’s Champagne Fleur de Miraval — the only champagne house exclusively devoted to Rosé — returns for a second consecutive year; Clarendelle, Quintus and Haut-Brion, from the Domaine Clarence Dillon family of wines, will be the exclusive red and white wines poured at the balla and other Oscar-related events.

Jane Campion, Ted Sarandos , Lisa Nishimura celebrate at the Governors Ball in 2022. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Oscar Night at the Museum

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, 3-10 p.m.

A one-of-a-kind evening celebrating the 95th Academy Awards with guests expected to dress in glam looks for a viewing party that will feature gallery admission, food by Wolfgang Puck Catering, hosted bar, a commemorative gift, red carpet photography, photo booths, a 15 percent discount at the Academy Museum Store, museum member priority check-in and seating, and more. Tickets are $250, which includes access to the David Geffen Theater to watch the Oscars livestream on ABC. Tickets are first-come, first-served. Oscars Night at the Museum is made possible in part by De’Longhi and Bloomberg Philanthropies with additional support provided by Shake Shack and Panasonic. Oscars Night is also supported by wine partner Clarendelle & Domaine Clarence Dillon. THR has learned that Shake Shack’s White Truffle Menu will be served at the event for “an ultimate decadent delight.”

Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala

Beverly Wilshire, 9500 Wilshire Blvd., 3:30 p.m.

The business mogul hosts a fifth annual fete, this one hosted by Howie Mandel and featuring a performance by Diana Ross. The viewing and afterparty will serve as a fundraiser for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Diana Ross at the Snow Ball in Aspen. Courtesy of Nikki Hausherr

Warner Bros.

Ysabel, 945 N. Fairfax Ave., West Hollywood, after the telecast

The studio toasts its Oscar nominees (and possible winners) with a private, invite-only affair at the restaurant. Leading the charge will be Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, which snagged eight nods.

Paramount Pictures

Motherwolf, 1545 Wilcox Ave., Los Angeles, after the telecast

Buoyed by the success and the six Oscar nominations of its Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick, the studio will celebrate the season (and possible wins) with a private, invite-only bash.

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

The Hollywood Roosevelt Academy Awards Viewing Party

Hollywood Roosevelt, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Blossom Ballroom, 4 p.m.

The iconic hotel celebrates the 95th Oscars with a viewing party presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. The viewing gala will feature a four-course menu, premium open bar and access to the afterparty. Elegant formal gala attire is required with tickets going for $350 per person.

Oscar Viewing Party

Baker Manor, 12431 Mulholland Dr., Beverly Hills, 4 p.m.

Jonathan Baker, in partnership with French Riviera Film Festival founders Nicole Goesseringer Muj and Gotham Chandna, are teaming for the event, which is being held at an estate once home to Warren Beatty. Expected attendees: Oscar winner George Chakiris, Jon Lovitz, Eric and Eliza Roberts, Larry Namer, Gilles Marini, Chris Mulkey, Dee Dee Sorvino (who will accept the FRFF Icon Award on behalf of late husband Paul Sorvino), Caroline Lagerfelt, Dana Sparks, Chris Pitman, Eugenia Kuzmina, Kat Kramer, Karen Sharpe Kramer, Paulina and Pable Aguirre, Vincent de Paul, Sue Wong, Larry Kasanoff, David A.R. White, Josie Goldberg, Dustin Quick, Medi Em and more.