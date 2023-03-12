×
MPTF’s ‘Night Before’ Hosts Oscar Nominees Cate Blanchett, Austin Butler, Angela Bassett and Colin Farrell

The MPTF fundraiser netted $4.5 million, with nominees Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Paul Mescal and Ana de Armas mingling with hosts George Clooney and Christopher Nolan.

George Clooney Cate Blanchett and Angela Bassett attend MPTF’s Night Before party
George Clooney, Cate Blanchett and Angela Bassett attend MPTF’s Night Before party Courtesy of Shutterstock for MPTF

Saturday, aka the night before the Oscars, proved to be a starry night on the Fox lot.

The Motion Picture & Television Fund mounted its annual “Night Before” party, and the 21st annual fundraiser was typically teeming with Oscar winners and nominees, filmmakers, executives and entertainment industry insiders. The results are cause for celebration as the event raised more than $4.5 million for a total of more than $100 million over the event’s history.

The event was co-chaired by 2023 Oscar nominees Angela Bassett and Cate Blanchett with George Clooney, Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan, all of whom were in attendance Saturday night. The host committee included boldfaced names and many of this year’s Oscar nominees, including Austin Butler, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Paloma and Vin Diesel, Susan and Robert Downey, Jr., Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Brendan Gleeson, Salma Hayek Pinault, Brian Tyree Henry, Catherine Martin and Baz Luhrmann, Paul Mescal, Bill Nighy, Echo and Ke Huy Quan, Andrea Riseborough and Karim Saleh, Diane Warren, Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks and Michelle Yeoh.

Attending guests at the bash included Riz Ahmed, Patricia Arquette, Elizabeth Banks, Murray Bartlett, Fan Bingbing, Yvette Nicole Brown, Quinta Brunson, Noah Centineo, Alexandra Daddario, Kaitlyn Dever, Adam DiMarco, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Brett Goldstein, Beatrice Granno, Max Greenfield, Paul Walter Hauser, Sabrina Impacciatore, Lucien Laviscount, Zachary Levi, Melanie Lynskey, Thuso Mbedu, Camila Mendes, Idina Menzel, Haley Lu Richardson, Brooke Shields, Harry Shum Jr., Jenny Slate, Simona Tabasco, Marisa Tomei, Lisa Ann Walter, Shaun White, Shailene Woodley and Malala Yousafzai.

Presenting sponsors of the “Night Before” party this year included City National Bank, Delta Air Lines, L’Oréal USA, The Hollywood Reporter parent company Penske Media Corporation and UCLA Health with support from Diamond Sponsor, Dolby. 

See photos from inside the party below.

Bob Beitcher George Clooney Cate Blanchett Angela Bassett and Christopher Nolan attend MPTF Night Before Party
MPTF’s Bob Beitcher with co-chairs George Clooney, Cate Blanchett, Emma Thomas, Angela Bassett and Christopher Nolan Courtesy of Shutterstock for MPTF
Colin Farrell Brendan Fraser and Paul Mescal attend MPTF’s Night Before party
Oscar nominees Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser and Paul Mescal Courtesy of Shutterstock for MPTF
Angela Bassett and Jamie Lee Curtis attend MPTF’s Night Before party
Best supporting actress nominees Angela Bassett and Jamie Lee Curtis Courtesy of Shutterstock for MPTF
Ke Huy Quan Brian Tyree Henry Austin Butler, Malala Yousafzai Salma Hayek Cate Blanchett Colin Farrell Paul Mescal Bill Nighy and Baz Luhrmann attend MPTFs Night Before party
From left: Ke Huy Quan, Brian Tyree Henry, Austin Butler, Malala Yousafzai, Salma Hayek, Cate Blanchett, Colin Farrell, Paul Mescal, Bill Nighy and Baz Luhrmann Courtesy of Shutterstock for MPTF
Michelle Yeoh and Ana de Armas attend MPTFs Night Before party
Best actress nominees Michelle Yeoh and Ana de Armas Courtesy of Shutterstock for MPTF
Quinta Brunson and Marlee Matlin attend MPTFs Night Before party
Quinta Brunson and Marlee Matlin Courtesy of Shutterstock for MPTF
Simona Tabasco Sabrina Impacciatore and Haley Lu Richardson attend MPTF’s Night Before party
White Lotus reunion: Simona Tabasco, Sabrina Impacciatore and Haley Lu Richardson Courtesy of Shutterstock for MPTF
Ke Huy Quan Brian Tyree Henry and Christopher Nolan take a selfie at MPTFs Night Before party
Ke Huy Quan, Brian Tyree Henry and Christopher Nolan take a selfie Courtesy of Shutterstock
Austin Butler and George Clooney catch up at MPTFs Night Before party
Austin Butler and George Clooney catch up Courtesy of Shutterstock
Jamie Lee Curtis Kerry Condon and Ana de Armas catch up at MPTF's "Night Before" party
Nominees Jamie Lee Curtis, Kerry Condon and Ana De Armas Courtesy of Shutterstock
Colin Farrell and Baz Luhrmann catch up at MPTFs Night Before party
Colin Farrell and Baz Luhrmann
 Courtesy of Shutterstock
George Clooney catches up with Malala Yousafzai at MPTFs Night Before party
George Clooney catches up with Malala Yousafzai Courtesy of Shutterstock
George Clooney and Cate Blanchett catch up at MPTFs Night Before party
George Clooney and Cate Blanchett Courtesy of Shutterstock
Atmosphere inside MPTFs Night Before party
Atmosphere inside MPTF’s “Night Before” Courtesy of Shutterstock

