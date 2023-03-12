MPTF’s ‘Night Before’ Hosts Oscar Nominees Cate Blanchett, Austin Butler, Angela Bassett and Colin Farrell

- Share this article on Facebook
Saturday, aka the night before the Oscars, proved to be a starry night on the Fox lot.
The Motion Picture & Television Fund mounted its annual “Night Before” party, and the 21st annual fundraiser was typically teeming with Oscar winners and nominees, filmmakers, executives and entertainment industry insiders. The results are cause for celebration as the event raised more than $4.5 million for a total of more than $100 million over the event’s history.
The event was co-chaired by 2023 Oscar nominees Angela Bassett and Cate Blanchett with George Clooney, Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan, all of whom were in attendance Saturday night. The host committee included boldfaced names and many of this year’s Oscar nominees, including Austin Butler, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Paloma and Vin Diesel, Susan and Robert Downey, Jr., Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Brendan Gleeson, Salma Hayek Pinault, Brian Tyree Henry, Catherine Martin and Baz Luhrmann, Paul Mescal, Bill Nighy, Echo and Ke Huy Quan, Andrea Riseborough and Karim Saleh, Diane Warren, Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks and Michelle Yeoh.
Related Stories
Attending guests at the bash included Riz Ahmed, Patricia Arquette, Elizabeth Banks, Murray Bartlett, Fan Bingbing, Yvette Nicole Brown, Quinta Brunson, Noah Centineo, Alexandra Daddario, Kaitlyn Dever, Adam DiMarco, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Brett Goldstein, Beatrice Granno, Max Greenfield, Paul Walter Hauser, Sabrina Impacciatore, Lucien Laviscount, Zachary Levi, Melanie Lynskey, Thuso Mbedu, Camila Mendes, Idina Menzel, Haley Lu Richardson, Brooke Shields, Harry Shum Jr., Jenny Slate, Simona Tabasco, Marisa Tomei, Lisa Ann Walter, Shaun White, Shailene Woodley and Malala Yousafzai.
Presenting sponsors of the “Night Before” party this year included City National Bank, Delta Air Lines, L’Oréal USA, The Hollywood Reporter parent company Penske Media Corporation and UCLA Health with support from Diamond Sponsor, Dolby.
See photos from inside the party below.
