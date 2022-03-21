Oscars: Complete Guide to 2022 Red Carpet Events and Parties

In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Reese Witherspoon poses backstage the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Event producers are preparing to roll out miles of red carpet this week for what is shaping up to be a packed schedule of starry parties and gatherings to celebrate the 94th annual Academy Awards. The Hollywood Reporter has gathered intel on all the events below.

Sunday, March 20

Holly Shorts Film Festival Oscar Nominee Brunch

Japan House LA, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, 2-6 p.m.

The third annual event will host guests from nominated films including Summer of Soul producer Beth Hubbard, Take and Run’s Maria Brendle and Nadine Luchinger, The Dress’ Tadeusz Lysiak and actress Anna Dzieduszyka, The Long Goodbye’s Aneil Karia, The Queen of Basketball’s Ben Proudfoot and When We Were Bullies’ Jay Rosenblatt. Additional guests expected: Sujata Ray, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Jaylen Moore, Kimberly Scott, James DuMont, David Dastmalchian, Anna Chazelle, Jon Huertas, Jay Hunter and Kevin Wilson Jr.

Monday, March 21

More to come.

Tuesday, March 22

Oscar Week: Shorts

Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 7 p.m.

Hosted by Academy Short Films and Feature Animation Branch Governor Jon Bloom. The Academy celebrates the nominated films and filmmakers in the Animated Short Film and Live Action Short Film categories. The evening will include a screening of all 10 nominated shorts in their entirety, as well as introductions by all the nominated filmmakers (schedules permitting).

EMILY’s List: The Collective Power of Women

Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, 300 South Doheny Dr., 8:30-11 a.m.

The organization centered around women in politics will host its fifth annual event during the week of the Academy Awards. Speakers include Amber Tamblyn, Bozoma Saint John, Chiney Ogwumike, Gloria Calderón Kellett, U.S. Rep. Karen Bass (an EMILY’s List-endorsed candidate for Los Angeles mayor), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Robin Thede and Yvette Nicole Brown (who will moderate). Host committee includes Alyssa Lanz, Andrea Nelson Meigs, Amy Landecker, Denise Melanson, Desiree Flores, Emmy Rossum, Hannah Minghella, Kathryn Hahn, Lizzie Thompson, Natasha Rothwell, Maddy Roth, Rene Jones, Sara Benincasa, Sarah Clossey, Tony Wallace, Tracy Brennan, Shelter PR and WME.

Wednesday, March 23

Oscar Week: Documentaries

Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Hosted by Academy Documentary Branch Governors Kate Amend, Jean Tsien and Roger Ross Williams. The Academy showcases the nominated films and filmmakers in the Documentary Short Subject and Documentary Feature categories. The evening will include a presentation of clips from this year’s nominated films with introductions by the nominees (schedules permitting). A livestream will be available here.

Pre-Oscars Event Celebrating South Asian Excellence

UTA, 9336 Civic Center Dr., Beverly Hills, 5-8 p.m.

UTA, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, Johnnie Walker, South Asian Arts Resiliency Fund of the India Center and the Juggernaut are sponsoring this gathering to toast South Asian excellence on film. Hosts include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K. Goya and Shruti Ganguly. Honorary guests to include Riz Ahmed and Suroosh Alvi (Flee); Pawo Choyning Dorji (Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom); Joseph Patel (Summer of Soul); Riz Ahmed and Aneil Karia (The Long Goodbye); Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei (Three Songs for Benazir); and Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh and Anurima Bhargava (Writing with Fire).

Celebration of Norwegian Films and Talents

The Stanley House, 1894 N. Stanley, 6-midnight

Norwegian Film Institute is hosting a series of celebrations to toast Liv Ullmann’s honorary Oscar and noms for The Worst Person in the World, Flee and Writing With Fire.

Thursday, March 24

Essence 15th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Beverly Wilshire, 9500 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills

The magazine returns to Oscar week by hosting its event that shines a spotlight on “the extraordinary achievements of the industry’s most inspiring Black women who are helping diverse Black stories to be told.” This year’s event is billed as “The Black Cinematic Universe” and will honor Nia Long, King Richard Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis, Abbott Elementary breakout Quinta Brunson and A Journal for Jordan star Chanté Adams. Essence has tapped Snowfall star Damson Idris to host the event, which will air as a virtual experience on March 28 on Essence.com and EssenceStudios.com. Disney’s Onyx Collective and Warner Bros Television Group are sponsoring.

Taste the Future

Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, 300 South Doheny Dr., 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Uma Thurman, Liam Payne, Paul Wesley, Questlove, Christian Angermayer and Sean O’Sullivan are co-hosting the luncheon celebration for the future of food. SOSV and Apeiron Investment Group present the event which will feature a menu by Matthew Kenney using products created by the industry’s “most innovative food-tech companies.”

Consul Generals of Norway and Finland VIP Luncheon

Fanny’s, Academy Museum, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., 12 p.m.

Invite-only, VIP luncheon to toast the region’s showings during year’s awards season.

Reception for Liv Ullman

The Stanley House, 1894 N. Stanley, 6-8 p.m.

Norwegian Film Institute is hosting a series of invite-only celebrations to toast Liv Ullmann’s honorary Oscar and noms for The Worst Person in the World, Flee and Writing With Fire. This reception shines a spotlight on the actress and her career achievements leading up to the major honor.

Fiction Norway Reception

The Stanley House, 1894 N. Stanley, 8-10 p.m.

Norwegian Film Institute is hosting a series of invite-only celebrations to toast Liv Ullmann’s honorary Oscar and noms for The Worst Person in the World, Flee and Writing With Fire.

W’s Best Performances

Gigi’s, 904 N. Sycamore, Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

W’s editor-in-chief Sara Moonves, longtime staffer Lynn Hirschberg and Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquiére are teaming to host the mag’s annual awards event, postponed this year from a pre-Golden Globes fete to Oscars week due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The themed issue shined a spotlight on 35 actors for turning in head-turning performances including notable names like Benedict Cumberbatch, Dakota Johnson, Kirsten Dunst, Ruth Negga, Alana Haim, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Andrew Garfield, Tessa Thompson, Jared Leto, Simon Rex, Renate Reinsve and many more.

The 5th Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party

Details to come…

Oscar Wilde Party

Wilshire Ebell Theatre, 4401 W. 8th St., Los Angeles

Due to COVID-19, the 16th annual event is moving from Bad Robot to the Ebell, welcoming honorees to the stage like Kenneth Branagh, Jamie Dornan, Adam McKay and Donall O Healai and presenters Caitriona Balfe, Richard Curtis, Mary Steenburgen and Reinaldo Marcus Green. Irish performers Loah & Bantam and the band True Tides will perform with Richard Mooney of Kensington Caterers handling the menu. J.J. Abrams will emcee.

The Latinx House Pre-Awards Celebration

Issima in West Hollywood, 623 North La Peer Dr., West Hollywood, 12 p.m.

The Latinx House hosts a pre-awards lunch with diverse industry creatives, advocates and community members to toast representation across this year’s nominees.

Net-a-Porter + LaQuan Smith

Olivetta, 9010 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood, 7 p.m.

Net-a-Porter president Alison Loehnis joins Smith for a dinner to celebrate the designer’s spring/summer ’22 collection on the platform. Guests expected: Tiffany Haddis, Olivia Culpo, Taylor Hill, Hilary Rhoda, Cleo Wade, Maggie Holladay, Elaine Welterorth, Akira Akbar, Aleali May, Bozoma Saint John, Stephen Galloway and others.

Oscar Week: International Feature Film

Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Hosted by international feature film award executive committee co-chairs Susanne Bier and Rajendra Roy, the evening will feature clips from each nominated film, as well as a panel discussion with directors (schedules permitting). A livestream will be available here.

Canada & the Oscars

Private residence, 5 p.m.

The Consul General of Canada Zaib Shaik and Telefilm Canada, the Talent Fund and National Film Board Canada team for a reception at Canada’s House in Los Angeles to toast the season and honor as “extraordinary Canadians, and friends of Canada, who are among this year’s Oscar nominees.”

Friday, March 25

Publicists Guild Luncheon

Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, 11 a.m.

Governors Awards

The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Board of Governors will present Honorary Awards to Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann, and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to Danny Glover.

Secret Room Events Pre-Red Carpet Style Lounge

SLS HOTEL Beverly Hills, 465 S La Cienega Blvd., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Invite-only gifting lounge featuring gift bags with more than 60 items and more than 40 in-person sponsors from luxury shoes and skincare to Botox and fillers being administered onsite. A gift bag with celebrity autographs will later be auctioned to support Ukraine refugees, who will also be supported with an on-site donations program.

DPA Gifting Suite

Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, 11461 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, March 25-26, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Nathalie Dubois and DPA are back on the big awards weekend with a suite featuring brand partners in the garden and five suites at the hotel. Swiss Nescens will recreate a private spa, with skin analysis and facials; Kenyatta International Convention Centre will host a Kenyan safari lounge; and other partners include Topo Chico, Luxie Beauty, Buttery Popcorn, My Bougie Bottle, Chipz Happen, Connect with Keao, Helen Ficalora Jewelry, Sparti Scents, Hearthstone Collective, Annick Levesque, Mantra Mask, Manna Kadar Cosmetics, Fazup, Alkazone, Maine Island Soap, Reach Out Recovery, ASEA, Art Botanica, Dermaclara, Beach Sandy, and one of DPA’s favorites Peaches Skincare. Select guests will receive trips to Le Taha’a by Pearl Resorts in French Polynesia or Soori Bali Hotel. The Ukrainian Creative Coalition of Hollywood will host a fundraiser in-suite to spread awareness about the conflict and rally support.

eBay & GBK Brand Bar Luxury Lounge

Beverly Wilshire, 9500 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, March 25-26

GBK Brand Bar is back to celebrate Academy Awards week with an exclusive, invite-only lounge. GBK CEO Gavin Keilly will welcome nominees, presenters and guests along with other VIPs from all of awards season from the Grammys to the Oscars as it’s their first lounge of the year. As part of the experience, eBay will gift luxury goods available on the platform from top-tier brands like Oris, Montblanc, Tag Heuer, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta as authenticated through eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee service. Funds raised will benefit American Red Cross for Ukraine.

Essence Hollywood House

Private location, Los Angeles

The third annual gathering will feature thought leaders, industry stakeholders and members of the creative community including actors, directors, writers, showrunners, studio heads and others. They will lead a curated schedule of interactive conversations, virtual panels, masterclasses, fireside chats and more that will be featured on Essence.com and EssenceStudios.com on March 29. Disney’s Onyx Collective and Warner Bros Television Group are also sponsoring this Essence event as well.

Women in Film

Bar Lis at Thompson Hollywood

The organization returns to the Oscar week events calendar with an event co-hosted by WIF board president emeritus Cathy Schulman and Oscar winner H.E.R. The cocktail party is presented by sponsors Max Mara, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty and Heineken, with additional support from Major Partners IMDbPro and Tequila Don Julio.

CAA

San Vicente Bungalows, 845 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood

The powerhouse agency hosts a private event for guests and VIPs to toast nominated clients include Denis Villeneuve, Will Smith, Paul Thomas Anderson, Steven Spielberg, Beyoncé, Ariana DeBose, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield, Ciaran Hinds, Aneil Karia and Jessie Buckley.

Saturday, March 26

Oscar Week: Makeup and Hairstyling Symposium

Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 2 p.m.

Hosted by Academy Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch Governors Howard Berger, Bill Corso and Linda Flowers. The Academy spotlights the artists nominated for the Makeup and Hairstyling award. The afternoon event will include a screening of the “bake-off” reels that Academy branch members viewed before voting on the nominated films. Each will be followed by a discussion panel with the nominees (schedules permitting).

Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani, 436 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, 5-8 p.m.

Roberta Armani hosts a celebration for friend of the brand Nicole Kidman in honor of her Oscar-nominated turn in Being the Ricardos at the newly designed boutique.

Charles Finch & Chanel

Private event, Los Angeles

Annual pre-Oscars dinner and event featuring well-dressed VIPs and friends of the luxury house, such as muse and close collaborator Kristen Stewart who is nominated this year for her work in Spencer.

MPTF’s “Night Before”

Fox Studios lot, 10201 Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

A star-studded host committee, nominees and presenters, along with industry power players converge for the 20th annual party to benefit MPTF. Funds raised will be used to support their industry colleagues and friends who benefit from MPTF’s charitable programs and services such as financial assistance, crisis counseling, care-giving support and, of course, the legendary retirement facility. Presenting sponsors include Delta Air Lines, L’Oréal USA, Penske Media Corporation (parent company of The Hollywood Reporter) and YouTube. Carmelized Prods.’ Jon Shook & Vinny Dotolo will provide specialty foods for the guests.

Oscar Week: Animated Feature Film

Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 10 a.m.

Hosted by Academy Short Films and Feature Animation Branch Governors Bonnie Arnold and Jennifer Yuh Nelson. The Academy celebrates the films and filmmakers nominated for Best Animated Feature Film. The morning event will feature clips from each film, with an onstage discussion with each group of nominated filmmakers (schedules permitting). A livestream will be available here.

Sunday, March 27

Academy Awards

6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, 5 p.m.

The 94th Oscars, hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina King, will be televised live on ABC.

Elton John AIDS Foundation Viewing Party

West Hollywood Park, West Hollywood

The legendary singer will be on tour, so he’s drafted pals Lady Gaga, Billy Porter and Eric McCormack to co-host with partner David Furnish. They will share the stage with headliner Brandi Carlile. Presenting sponsors of the party include Elton John Eyewear (exclusive to Walmart); Christian Lundberg and R. Martin Chavez in partnership with Equality Utah; Bob and Tamar Manoukian; and Neuro Brands. Cadillac, Gilead Sciences, Robert K. Kraft, the Leonard & Judy Lauder Fund and MAC VIVA GLAM are serving as co-sponsors. American Airlines is the official airline partner.

Vanity Fair

More to come…

Mercedes-Benz USA’s Viewing Party

Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, 300 South Doheny Dr., 4–10 p.m.

The luxury automaker once again rolls out the red carpet to host talent and industry insiders at this private affair at which guests can take in a live broadcast of the show in an outdoor space, accessorized by a first look of the brand’s Concept EGQ, a near-production preview of an all-electric model variant of the iconic G-Class.

Hollywood Roosevelt Viewing Party

Hollywood Roosevelt, 7000 Hollywood Blvd.

The iconic property opens its Blossom Ballroom (site of the first Academy Awards in 1929) for a bash with a live broadcast of the show complete with meal and cocktails to make it complete.

French Riviera Film Festival, Indie Entertainment Media and Baker Entertainment Group’s Viewing Party

Baker Manor, 12431 Mulholland Dr., Beverly Hills, 4 p.m.

The estate, once home to Warren Beatty, will host an invite-only viewing party. Guests to include director-producer Jonathan Baker, FRFF founders Nicole Muj and Gotham Chandna, Oscar winner George Chakiris, Eric and Eliza Roberts, Caroline Lagerfelt, Eugenia Kuzmina, Erika Stasiuleviciute, Paulina and Pable Aguirre, Vincent de Paul, Jezlan Moyet, Josie Goldberg, Dustin Quick and Medi Em, Larry Kasanoff, E! founder Larry Namer and many more.