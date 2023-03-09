Oscar Parties 2023: Inside the A-List Events (Updating)

The 2023 Oscars week is finally here, bringing with it days of A-list celebrations leading up to Sunday night’s 95th annual Academy Awards. Parties have returned in full force this year for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, with studios, agencies, fashion houses and other organizations like Vanity Fair, Elton John and MPTF all hosting their own soirees.

Below are some insider highlights from the 2023 festivities, with new events added every day through Monday.

Vanity Fair and TikTok’s Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood

Paul Mescal, Halle Bailey and Julia Garner served as hosts for Wednesday night’s Young Hollywood party at Mes Amis, as Garner told The Hollywood Reporter that after several years of at least partly virtual awards seasons, “It’s nice to see the people you’ve been watching and admiring and see them face-to-face — and a lot of the times they’re lovely so that’s always a nice feeling.” And the Ozark star is taking advantage, with several parties on her agenda this week, as she admitted, “Most of the year I don’t really go out, I’m just working all the time.”

Garner was joined by husband Mark Foster at the event, as Mescal brought along his siblings; inside the party was a collision of Hollywood and social media stars, including the likes of Maggie Rogers, Kate Berlant and Meg Stalter (who shared a moment on the carpet), Chloe Cherry, James Charles, Josh Richards, Noah Beck, Madeline Brewer, Michelle Randolph, Quincy Isaiah and Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton, the newly rumored couple making their carpet debut. Yellowjackets stars Samantha Hanratty, Alexa Barajas and Kevin Alves kept close, as did Never Have I Ever‘s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Jaren Lewison; White Lotus breakout Beatrice Grannò spent time catching up with Garner, as You‘s Victoria Pedretti chatted with Wednesday‘s Hunter Doohan and Rachel Sennott and Jordan Firstman strode across the dance floor.

Donnacha Mescal, Paul Mescal and Nell Mescal Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Julia Garner and Halle Bailey Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Alexa Barajas, Kevin Alves and Samantha Hanratty Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Rachel Sennott and Jordan Firstman Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Time Women of the Year gala

Time hosted its second annual Women of the Year Gala on Wednesday, timed to International Women’s Day, in Los Angeles, with honorees Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett, Quinta Brunson, Phoebe Bridgers and Megan Rapinoe. Guests at Beverly Hills event also included Brooke Shields, Olivia Culpo, Rita Moreno, Tiffany Haddish and Yvonne Orji.

Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett and Brooke Shields Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rita Moreno Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jamie Bridgers, Phoebe Bridgers and Jackson Bridgers Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Icon Mann Honors

The eighth annual Icon Mann Honors dinner was held under a “Reimagining African Diasporic Narratives” theme and celebrated The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood, Sidney director Reginald Hudlin and author Uzodinma Iweala at its Beverly Hills event on Wednesday.

Gina Prince-Bythewood Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Anika Noni Rose Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Gold House’s Gold Toast to Community, Progress and Opportunity

Gold House honored achievements across filmmaking, including a historic number of Oscar nominations for the Asian Pacific community, at a Gold Toast celebration on Tuesday at Harriet’s Rooftop in West Hollywood. Academy president Janet Yang, Daniel Dae Kim, Anderson .Paak, Eric Nam, The Elephant Whisperers‘ Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalve, Blumhouse president Abhijay Prakash, Westworld executive producer Lisa Joy and The Last of Us‘ Merle Dandridge were among the attendees, as well as Gold House president and executive chairman Bing Chen.

Jeanell English, Janet Yang and Bing Chen Christine Chang

Daniel Dae Kim, Lisa Joy and Bing Chen Gonzalo Marroqui

EMILY’s List Pre-Oscars Breakfast

EMILY’s List hosted its sixth annual Oscars week discussion, “How Women Change the World,” in L.A. on Tuesday. Panel participants included Mayor Karen Bass, Sophia Bush, Lisa Ann Walter, Garcelle Beauvais, Yvette Nicole Brown, Amber Riley, EMILY’s List president Laphonza Butler, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell and Lieutenant Governor of California Eleni Kounalakis.

Garcelle Beauvais, Sophia Bush, Laphonza Butler, Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell, Lisa Ann Walter and Amber Riley Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Yvette Nicole Brown and Mayor Karen Bass Araya Doheny/Getty Images

International Women’s Day Summit

Maria Shriver, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Christina Schwarzenegger were honored as the 2023 Changemakers of the Year for their philanthropy and leadership at the Monday night event. The evening also presented the 2023 Visionary Award for Economic Empowerment to Omi Bell, founder and CEO of Black Girl Ventures, and the 2023 Rising Visionary Award to Briana (Bri) Franklin, co-founder, president and CEO of The Prosp(a)rity Project.