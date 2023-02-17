Events of the Week: ‘Outer Banks,’ ‘Snowfall’ and More

Emily Levitan, Caroline Arapoglou, Shannon Burke, Bela Bajaria, Julia Antonelli, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Jonas Pate, Chase Stokes, Deion Smith, Charles Esten, Josh Pate, Madelyn Cline, Carlacia Grant, Peter Friedlander, Jonathan Daviss and Madison Bailey attend the Netflix premiere of 'Outer Banks' season three on Feb. 16.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Outer Banks, Snowfall, Hello Tomorrow and Super Bowl festivities.

The Consultant premiere

Prime Video held a special screening event in L.A. on Monday for its new series, starring Christoph Waltz, Nat Wolff, Brittany O’Grady and Aimee Carrero.

Andrew Mittman, Steve Stark, Brittany O’Grady, Christoph Waltz, Nat Wolff, Aimee Carrero, Tony Basgallop and Matt Shakman Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hello Tomorrow premiere

Billy Crudup debuted his new Apple+ series in NYC on Wednesday, alongside costars Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Dewshane Williams, Hank Azaria and Nicholas Podany, as well as partner Naomi Watts.

Matthew Maher, Dewshane Williams, Haneefah Wood, Nicholas Podany, Billy Crudup, Amit Bhalla, Lucas Jansen, Annie McNamara, Hank Azaria and Michael J. Harney Joy Malone/Getty Images

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts Joy Malone/Getty Images

Snowfall premiere

The sixth and final season of Snowfall premiered in Los Angeles on Wednesday, alongside showrunner Dave Andron and stars Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Michael Hyatt and Amin Joseph.

Tyler, the Creator and Damson Idris Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Damson Idris, Dave Andron, Amin Joseph and Sergio Peris-Mencheta Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Jesus Revolution premiere

Lionsgate celebrated the L.A. premiere of Jesus Revolution on Wednesday with stars Joel Courtney, Jonathan Roumie, Kimberley Williams-Paisley, Anna Grace Barlow and DeVon Franklin.

Joel Courtney, Anna Grace Barlow, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Jonathan Roumie and DeVon Franklin Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Outer Banks premiere

Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey and Carlacia Grant walked the red carpet at the season three premiere of Outer Banks in L.A. on Thursday.

Austin North, Rudy Pankow, Madelyn Cline, Drew Starkey, Carlacia Grant, Chase Stokes, Jonathan Daviss and Madison Bailey Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Madelyn Cline and Madison Bailey Frazer Harrison/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Charles Esten, Shannon Burke, Jonathan Daviss , Charles Halford and Chase Stokes Frazer Harrison/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Till White House special screening

The White House hosted a special screening of Till on Thursday in honor of Black History Month. President Joe Biden was in attendance, welcoming guests to the event alongside First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. Also on hand were stars Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Whoopi Goldberg, director Chinonye Chukwu, co-writers Michael Reilly and Keith Beauchamp, founder of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, and Till’s cousin Deborah Watts.

President Joe Biden Drew Angerer/Getty Images

WME Super Bowl Party

WME Sports hosted its annual Super Bowl Party at Toca Madera in Scottsdale on Feb. 10 before the big game.

Terry Bradshaw and Richard Weitz Courtesy of Villa Visuals/WME Sports

Burke Magnus and Mark Shapiro Courtesy of Villa Visuals/WME Sports

All Quiet on the Western Front special screening

On Saturday, Netflix hosted a special screening at the Academy Museum for the best international film and best picture nominee. A Q&A followed the screening with the filmmaking team, moderated by Brian Williams.

Brian Williams, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, Albrecht Schuch, Heike Merker, Volker Bertelmann, Markus Stemler, Frank Petzold, and Malte Grunert Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

On Location Super Bowl party

On Sunday, On Location, the official hospitality partner of the NFL, hosted a pregame party at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Over 25,000 fans enjoyed performances by Sheryl Crow and Patrick Droney, with NFL guests including Larry Fitzgerald, Cris Carter, Andre Reed, Tedy Bruschi, Derrick Brooks, Brian Dawkins, Alex Smith, Randall Cunningham, Jamaal Charles, Victor Cruz and Anquan Boldin.

Sheryl Crow courtesy of Alive Coverage

Jamaal Charles and Andrew Whitworth courtesy of Alive Coverage

Joel Mesler Hopes and Dreams Dinner

Guests gathered for a seated dinner at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Monday to celebrate a new installation on the rooftop of the hotel titled Hopes and Dreams, alongside contemporary artist Joel Mesler. Lake Bell, Alex Israel, Scott Campbell, Brooklin Soumahoro, Jen Guidi, Anton Kern, Aaron Young, Lisa Edelstein and Robert Russell were among those in attendance.

Lake Bell, Robert Russell, Lisa Edelstein and Dinos Chapman Zack Whitford/BFA

LA Art Show opening night premiere party

On Wednesday, the LA Art Show hosted its opening night premiere party benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to kick off the 28th edition of L.A.’s largest and longest-running art fair. The event was hosted by Ashley Tisdale, with guests Terry Crews, Dania Ramirez and Dexter Darden.

Terry Crews Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

South Asian LGBTQ+ Celebration

A crowd of notable South Asian celebs, LGBTQ+ community members and allies celebrated the passing of the Respect for Marriage Act in NYC on Thursday, including Kal Penn, actress Sarita Choudhury, trans activist and model Armaan Ali, fashion designer Prabal Gurung and songwriter Benj Pasek.

Kal Penn, Maneesh K. Goyal and Prabal Gurung Courtesy of Lara Tedesco-Baker and Baylee Sasser