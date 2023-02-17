Events of the Week: ‘Outer Banks,’ ‘Snowfall’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Outer Banks, Snowfall, Hello Tomorrow and Super Bowl festivities.
The Consultant premiere
Prime Video held a special screening event in L.A. on Monday for its new series, starring Christoph Waltz, Nat Wolff, Brittany O’Grady and Aimee Carrero.
Hello Tomorrow premiere
Billy Crudup debuted his new Apple+ series in NYC on Wednesday, alongside costars Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Dewshane Williams, Hank Azaria and Nicholas Podany, as well as partner Naomi Watts.
Snowfall premiere
The sixth and final season of Snowfall premiered in Los Angeles on Wednesday, alongside showrunner Dave Andron and stars Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Michael Hyatt and Amin Joseph.
Jesus Revolution premiere
Lionsgate celebrated the L.A. premiere of Jesus Revolution on Wednesday with stars Joel Courtney, Jonathan Roumie, Kimberley Williams-Paisley, Anna Grace Barlow and DeVon Franklin.
Outer Banks premiere
Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey and Carlacia Grant walked the red carpet at the season three premiere of Outer Banks in L.A. on Thursday.
Till White House special screening
The White House hosted a special screening of Till on Thursday in honor of Black History Month. President Joe Biden was in attendance, welcoming guests to the event alongside First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. Also on hand were stars Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Whoopi Goldberg, director Chinonye Chukwu, co-writers Michael Reilly and Keith Beauchamp, founder of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, and Till’s cousin Deborah Watts.
WME Super Bowl Party
WME Sports hosted its annual Super Bowl Party at Toca Madera in Scottsdale on Feb. 10 before the big game.
All Quiet on the Western Front special screening
On Saturday, Netflix hosted a special screening at the Academy Museum for the best international film and best picture nominee. A Q&A followed the screening with the filmmaking team, moderated by Brian Williams.
On Location Super Bowl party
On Sunday, On Location, the official hospitality partner of the NFL, hosted a pregame party at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Over 25,000 fans enjoyed performances by Sheryl Crow and Patrick Droney, with NFL guests including Larry Fitzgerald, Cris Carter, Andre Reed, Tedy Bruschi, Derrick Brooks, Brian Dawkins, Alex Smith, Randall Cunningham, Jamaal Charles, Victor Cruz and Anquan Boldin.
Joel Mesler Hopes and Dreams Dinner
Guests gathered for a seated dinner at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Monday to celebrate a new installation on the rooftop of the hotel titled Hopes and Dreams, alongside contemporary artist Joel Mesler. Lake Bell, Alex Israel, Scott Campbell, Brooklin Soumahoro, Jen Guidi, Anton Kern, Aaron Young, Lisa Edelstein and Robert Russell were among those in attendance.
LA Art Show opening night premiere party
On Wednesday, the LA Art Show hosted its opening night premiere party benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to kick off the 28th edition of L.A.’s largest and longest-running art fair. The event was hosted by Ashley Tisdale, with guests Terry Crews, Dania Ramirez and Dexter Darden.
South Asian LGBTQ+ Celebration
A crowd of notable South Asian celebs, LGBTQ+ community members and allies celebrated the passing of the Respect for Marriage Act in NYC on Thursday, including Kal Penn, actress Sarita Choudhury, trans activist and model Armaan Ali, fashion designer Prabal Gurung and songwriter Benj Pasek.
-