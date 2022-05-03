Pad Project Sets First In-Person Gala With Honorees Karla Welch, Poorna Jagannathan

The Pad Project — a nonprofit responsible for the Oscar-winning Netflix documentary Period. End of Sentence — is finalizing details for its fourth annual gala, set for May 12 in Hollywood.

The event, which will mark the org’s first in-person gala amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held at Hollywood’s Lombardi House under the theme “Change the Conversation. Period.” A slate of honorees has also been announced: celebrity stylist and the Period Company founder Karla Welch, actress and activist Poorna Jagannathan, journalist and activist Ruchira Gupta and filmmaker Roya Sadat.

Pad Project supporters like Ashley Greene, Stacey Sher and Maggie Brown are scheduled to attend. Sponsors for the event include FX Networks, Be Bloom for You, DLA Piper, Chugh, Centek and OOMLA with catering provided by Jon & Vinny’s and pours by Nosotros Tequila and MIX by Danielle.

Funds raised from the night support the Pad Project’s U.S. and global programs that seek to end menstrual stigma and ensure access to menstrual products for all in need. “No person should ever be held back because of something as amazing as a period,” said Welch, who through her underwear brand, Period, has partnered with the Pad Project to create a grant program that provides products for grassroots organizations in the U.S.

Added Jagannathan: “Menstrual health and access to products, be it in India or the U.S., should be a right and not a privilege. And should never be the reason why a girl’s potential is stopped.”

More about the Pad Project can be found here.