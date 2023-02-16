Where to Visit, Eat and Stay During Palm Springs Modernism Week

Running from Feb. 16 to 26, “Modernism Week is the perfect excuse for a winter escape to the desert,” says Lady Gaga’s interior designer, Jeff Andrews.

Oliver Furth, who has masterminded the homes of Imagine Entertainment’s Michael Rosenberg and CAA’s Michael Rosenfeld, agrees. He’s headed out early Friday morning, Feb. 17, for the opening day of the four-day Modernism Show design fair. “At the show and around town, dealers bring out their best stuff,” he notes. Also on his agenda: a visit to Albert Frey’s Frey House II. Says Furth, “It’s an icon and not to be missed.” (Tours available through moderntour.com.)

Modernism Week’s agenda of tours and talks, many of which have been sold out for weeks, includes such highlights as a keynote from Morphosis’ Thom Mayne (the architect behind the Orange County Museum of Art); the newly renovated House of Tomorrow (aka Elvis Presley’s honeymoon hideaway); Palmer & Krissel’s glamorous 1957 Ocotillo Lodge; sustainable homes in Joshua Tree; and the Institute of Mentalphysics, the largest collection of Lloyd Wright buildings in the world.

“We have an exciting lineup. There’s something for everyone,” says Lisa Vossler-Smith, Modernism Week’s CEO, whose own home, the dazzling Kellogg Doolittle House, is also hosting tours. (More info at modernismweek.com.)

With its organic shapes, the Kellogg Doolittle House in Joshua Tree blends into its surroundings. Courtesy of Subject/ Kellogg Doo Little House

There’s plenty to do in the desert beyond Modernism Week. Peruse the sprawling new Market Market (155 S. Palm Canyon Drive), a mecca of vintage wares in the iconic Stein Mart building. Pick up some reading material at The Best Bookstore in Palm Springs (180 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way), where Sarah Polley stopped in to sign copies of her book Run Towards the Danger the night before she won director of the year at the Palm Springs Film Festival.

Start your own art collection at The Free Little Art Gallery (68895 Perez Road) in Cathedral City’s Perez Art & Design District, which encourages visitors to take (or leave) a piece. Check out Superbloom (144 N. Palm Canyon Drive), a wellness and art therapy center and boutique where the owners, Chris and Alex Ramirez, guide clients through various sessions using colors. Or catch a concert at the new Acrisure Arena (75702 Varner Road) in Palm Desert, where performers on the calendar this year include John Mayer, Shania Twain and Lizzo.

Where to Stay

Check into Blackhaus Palm Springs (421 S. Calle Encilia, from $250 a night or $5,000 for buyout of 16 units), an Airbnb-like getaway ideal for extended stays.

Blackhaus Palm Springs AvantStay

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars‘ season three winner Trixie Mattel and her partner, David Silver, recently opened the pink Trixie Motel (210 W. Stevens Road, from $350 a night), whose renovation was overseen by the Property Brothers.

Casa Cody (175 S. Cahuilla Rd.), Palm Springs’ oldest functioning hotel, recently unveiled a 21st century update.

Guest room at Casa Cody, Palm Springs, California Josh Cho Photography/Courtesy of Casa Cody

Drift Palm Springs (284 S. Indian Canyon Dr.), opening March 1, offers a family-friend option against a stylish backdrop

Sensei Porcupine Creek (42765 Dunes View Rd.) in Rancho Mirage boasts the same fervent dedication to wellness as its sister property on Lānaʻi.

Where to Eat and Drink

Additions to the dining scene include an outpost of Beverly Hills’ Porta Via (73100 El Paseo).

Dishes and drinks at the new outpost of industry favorite Porta Via on El Paseo in Palm Desert. Courtesy of George Duchannes

Clandestino (975 N. Palm Canyon Drive), serving elevated Mexican on a large patio overlooking the Palm Springs Art Museum.

At Bar Chingona (750 N. Palm Canyon Drive), craft cocktails are doled out from a pale pink Airstream.

Bar Chingona in Palm Springs Bar Chingona

Those with a taste for French fare should head to Freddie’s Kitchen (2323 N. Palm Canyon Dr.), while high-end dining in a beautiful alfresco setting is on the menu at SO.PA Restaurant at Hermann Bungalows (1050 E. Palm Canyon Dr.).

Reforma Supper Club (333 S. Palm Canyon Dr.) — featuring Ricardo Ruiz’ vibrant mural — is a bar, nightclub and restaurant with a Latin-inspired menu.

A version of this story first appeared in the Feb. 15 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.