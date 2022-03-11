Events of the Week: ‘Pam & Tommy’ Finale, ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including red carpets for the Pam & Tommy finale, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, Upload and All The Old Knives.
Santa Barbara International Film Festival
SBIFF continued its starry 10-day run with tributes for Caitríona Balfe, Ariana DeBose, Alana Haim, Ciarán Hinds, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Simon Rex, and Saniyya Sidney as honorees for the Virtuosos Award, given to up-and-coming actors for a breakthrough performance; Benedict Cumberbatch with the Cinema Vanguard Award; Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis as Outstanding Performer(s) of the Year Award; Penélope Cruz with the Montecito Award; Kristen Stewart with the American Riviera Award and Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman with the Modern Master Award.
The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey Premiere
Apple TV+ celebrated the premiere of limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey in Westwood on Monday, led by star and exec producer Samuel L. Jackson, EPs Walter Mosley, Diane Houslin and LaTanya Richardson Jackson and costars Dominique Fishback, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Damon Gupton, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Omar Miller and DeRon Horton.
Pam & Tommy Finale Event
Hulu threw a rock n’ roll-inspired celebration at the Greek Theatre on Tuesday for the finale of Pam & Tommy, where stars Lily James, Sebastian Stan and Seth Rogen sat with the series showrunners and directors for a post-screening Q&A inside the iconic L.A. venue. Guests were also treated to Tommy Lee-inspired 10-inch hotdogs.
Upload Season Two Celebration
Creator Greg Daniels and stars Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Allegra Edwards, Kevin Bigley, Zainab Johnson and Owen Daniels attended a special screening for the second season of their Amazon series on Tuesday at the West Hollywood Edition.
All The Old Knives Special Screening
Stars Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton, along with director Janus Metz, unveiled their Amazon thriller at a special screening at The London Hotel on Wednesday.
Neon’s 5-Year Anniversary Party
Independent film insiders headed east after Sunday’s Spirit Awards to find their way to Hollywood were Neon hosted VIPs on the Rooftop on Vine Street for a bash to toast the Oscar-winning distributor’s anniversary. Another reason to celebrate: Neon’s Pig picked up a Spirit Award at the beachside event for Michael Sarnoski in the best first screenplay category. Neon chief Tom Quinn accepted hugs and congratulations from guests like Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart (fresh from duties as honorary chair at the Spirit Awards) and her Spencer director Pablo Larraín, Flee director Jonas Poher Rasmussen, The Worst Person in the World filmmaker Joachim Trier and writer Eskil Vogt and Pleasure filmmaker Ninja Thyberg. Guests sipped on specialty cocktails and nibbled of a menu curated by Royal Chef Darren McGrady, who was personal chef to the Royal Family & Diana, Princess of Wales. In five years, Neon has has grossed more than $180 million at the box office and snagged 18 Oscar nominations with five wins including best picture for Parasite. This year’s nods are for Flee, The Worst Person in the World and Stewart’s performance in Spencer. — Chris Gardner
Banana Republic Baby Launch Event With Goop
On Sunday, Goop Brentwood hosted a celebration for the launch of BR Baby, with support from new moms Jamie Chung, Freida Pinto and Liv Lo Goulding.
The Hand of God Hosted Dinner
Zoe Saldaña, Marco Perego and Ron Burkle hosted a private dinner at Burkle’s residence on Monday in celebration of Paolo Sorrentino’s Oscar-nominated film The Hand of God. Guests included Sorrentino, Vin Diesel, Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Scott Cooper, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, Jim Gianopulos and Netflix execs Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber.
TIME 2022 Women of the Year
TIME celebrated its inaugural Women of the Year list with a Beverly Hills gala on Tuesday featuring honorees Kerry Washington, Kacey Musgraves and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, along with attendees Katie Couric, Meena Harris, Isla Fisher, Elaine Welteroth, Kate Bosworth, Charli D’Amelio, Lilly Singh and will.i.am.
Richard Hennessy VIP Dinner
The Maison Hennessy unveiled a new design for rare cognac Richard Hennessy at an intimate NYC celebration on Tuesday, with brand ambassador Henry Golding and guests Naomi Watts, Thomas Doherty and designer Phillip Lim.
X Special Screening
Scott Mescudi (AKA Kid Cudi), writer-director Ti West and EP Sam Levinson hosted a special screening for their upcoming film X in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where they were joined by costar Brittany Snow and supporters Hailee Steinfeld, Simon Rex, Eli Roth, Bryan Greenberg and Chloe Cherry.
How I Met Your Father FYC
Kim Cattrall moderated a post-screening conversation for a HIMYF FYC event at the Paramount Lot Theatre on Wednesday, with stars Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Shama, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and exec producers Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger and Pam Fryman.
Good Eggs Launch Event
Alexandra Daddario, Christina Hendricks, Jay Ellis, Jamie Chung, Logan Browning, Brad Goreski, Gary Janetti, Malin Akerman and Abigail Spencer were among the stars in attendance for the L.A. launch event of delivery service Good Eggs on March 3, benefiting Art of Elysium’s Culinary Program.
The Power of the Dog Live-to-Screen Performance
On Thursday, in partnership with KCRW, Netflix presented the world premiere live-to-screen performance of Jonny Greenwood’s Oscar-nominated score from The Power of the Dog, backed by the Wordless Music Orchestra at The Theater at Ace Hotel. Campion was on-hand to intro the event, which marks the third collaboration between the Wordless Music Orchestra and Jonny Greenwood — the lead guitarist and keyboardist for Radiohead — having previously performed live-to-screen presentations of Greenwood’s award-winning scores for Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood.
