Events of the Week: ‘Pam & Tommy’ Finale, ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ and More

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including red carpets for the Pam & Tommy finale, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, Upload and All The Old Knives.

SBIFF continued its starry 10-day run with tributes for Caitríona Balfe, Ariana DeBose, Alana Haim, Ciarán Hinds, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Simon Rex, and Saniyya Sidney as honorees for the Virtuosos Award, given to up-and-coming actors for a breakthrough performance; Benedict Cumberbatch with the Cinema Vanguard Award; Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis as Outstanding Performer(s) of the Year Award; Penélope Cruz with the Montecito Award; Kristen Stewart with the American Riviera Award and Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman with the Modern Master Award.

Caitriona Balfe, Simon Rex, Emilia Jones, Alana Haim, Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur, Ciarán Hinds and Saniyya Sidney Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images

Aunjanue Ellis and Will Smith Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Jane Campion and Benedict Cumberbatch Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Charlize Theron presents Kristen Stewart with her American Riviera Award Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Penélope Cruz Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey Premiere

Apple TV+ celebrated the premiere of limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey in Westwood on Monday, led by star and exec producer Samuel L. Jackson, EPs Walter Mosley, Diane Houslin and LaTanya Richardson Jackson and costars Dominique Fishback, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Damon Gupton, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Omar Miller and DeRon Horton.

DeRon Horton, Walter Mosley, Charity Jordan, Omar Miller, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Samuel L. Jackson, Percy Daggs IV, Dominique Fishback, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Enoch King, Damon Gupton, Diane Houslin, and Martin Bats Bradford. JC Olivera/Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Cookie Johnson and Magic Johnson Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Pam & Tommy Finale Event

Hulu threw a rock n’ roll-inspired celebration at the Greek Theatre on Tuesday for the finale of Pam & Tommy, where stars Lily James, Sebastian Stan and Seth Rogen sat with the series showrunners and directors for a post-screening Q&A inside the iconic L.A. venue. Guests were also treated to Tommy Lee-inspired 10-inch hotdogs.

Chairman of Entertainment for Walt Disney Television Dana Walden, Sebastian Stan, Lily James, Seth Rogen and Peter Rice, chairman of Disney Gen Entertainment Content. Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu

Upload Season Two Celebration

Creator Greg Daniels and stars Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Allegra Edwards, Kevin Bigley, Zainab Johnson and Owen Daniels attended a special screening for the second season of their Amazon series on Tuesday at the West Hollywood Edition.

Chris Williams, Josh Banday, Kevin Bigley, Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Greg Daniels, Andrea Rosen, Zainab Johnson, Chloe Coleman, Owen Daniels and Allegra Edwards Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Angela Kinsey and Greg Daniels Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

All The Old Knives Special Screening

Stars Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton, along with director Janus Metz, unveiled their Amazon thriller at a special screening at The London Hotel on Wednesday.

Amazon co-head of movies Julie Rapaport, director Janus Metz, Chris Pine, Thandiwe Newton and Amazon co-head of movies Matt Newman Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Neon’s 5-Year Anniversary Party

Independent film insiders headed east after Sunday’s Spirit Awards to find their way to Hollywood were Neon hosted VIPs on the Rooftop on Vine Street for a bash to toast the Oscar-winning distributor’s anniversary. Another reason to celebrate: Neon’s Pig picked up a Spirit Award at the beachside event for Michael Sarnoski in the best first screenplay category. Neon chief Tom Quinn accepted hugs and congratulations from guests like Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart (fresh from duties as honorary chair at the Spirit Awards) and her Spencer director Pablo Larraín, Flee director Jonas Poher Rasmussen, The Worst Person in the World filmmaker Joachim Trier and writer Eskil Vogt and Pleasure filmmaker Ninja Thyberg. Guests sipped on specialty cocktails and nibbled of a menu curated by Royal Chef Darren McGrady, who was personal chef to the Royal Family & Diana, Princess of Wales. In five years, Neon has has grossed more than $180 million at the box office and snagged 18 Oscar nominations with five wins including best picture for Parasite. This year’s nods are for Flee, The Worst Person in the World and Stewart’s performance in Spencer. — Chris Gardner

Spencer team Kristen Stewart and Pablo Larraín. Courtesy of Neon

Neon chief Tom Quinn and his family celebrate Neon’s 5-year anniversary. Courtesy of Neon

Banana Republic Baby Launch Event With Goop

On Sunday, Goop Brentwood hosted a celebration for the launch of BR Baby, with support from new moms Jamie Chung, Freida Pinto and Liv Lo Goulding.

Freida Pinto and Jamie Chung Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The Hand of God Hosted Dinner

Zoe Saldaña, Marco Perego and Ron Burkle hosted a private dinner at Burkle’s residence on Monday in celebration of Paolo Sorrentino’s Oscar-nominated film The Hand of God. Guests included Sorrentino, Vin Diesel, Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Scott Cooper, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, Jim Gianopulos and Netflix execs Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber.

Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz, Paolo Sorrentino, Zoe Saldaña, Marco Perego Saldana, Eduardo Cruz and Eva De Dominici Courtesy of Netflix

Javier Bardem and Scott Stuber Courtesy of Netflix

TIME 2022 Women of the Year

TIME celebrated its inaugural Women of the Year list with a Beverly Hills gala on Tuesday featuring honorees Kerry Washington, Kacey Musgraves and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, along with attendees Katie Couric, Meena Harris, Isla Fisher, Elaine Welteroth, Kate Bosworth, Charli D’Amelio, Lilly Singh and will.i.am.

Kacey Musgraves and Kerry Washington Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Lilly Singh Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Richard Hennessy VIP Dinner

The Maison Hennessy unveiled a new design for rare cognac Richard Hennessy at an intimate NYC celebration on Tuesday, with brand ambassador Henry Golding and guests Naomi Watts, Thomas Doherty and designer Phillip Lim.

Thomas Doherty, Joan Smalls, Naomi Watts and Henry Golding Courtesy of Neil Rasmus/BFA

X Special Screening

Scott Mescudi (AKA Kid Cudi), writer-director Ti West and EP Sam Levinson hosted a special screening for their upcoming film X in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where they were joined by costar Brittany Snow and supporters Hailee Steinfeld, Simon Rex, Eli Roth, Bryan Greenberg and Chloe Cherry.

Kid Cudi, Ti West, Brittany Snow and Hailee Steinfeld Courtesy of Eric Charbonneau

How I Met Your Father FYC

Kim Cattrall moderated a post-screening conversation for a HIMYF FYC event at the Paramount Lot Theatre on Wednesday, with stars Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Shama, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and exec producers Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger and Pam Fryman.

EP Pam Fryman, creators Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker, and cast members Chris Lowell, Hilary Duff, Kim Cattrall, Tien Tran, Francia Raisa, and Tom Ainsley. Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu

Good Eggs Launch Event

Alexandra Daddario, Christina Hendricks, Jay Ellis, Jamie Chung, Logan Browning, Brad Goreski, Gary Janetti, Malin Akerman and Abigail Spencer were among the stars in attendance for the L.A. launch event of delivery service Good Eggs on March 3, benefiting Art of Elysium’s Culinary Program.

Malin Akerman and Christina Hendricks Jerod Harris/Getty Images

The Power of the Dog Live-to-Screen Performance

On Thursday, in partnership with KCRW, Netflix presented the world premiere live-to-screen performance of Jonny Greenwood’s Oscar-nominated score from The Power of the Dog, backed by the Wordless Music Orchestra at The Theater at Ace Hotel. Campion was on-hand to intro the event, which marks the third collaboration between the Wordless Music Orchestra and Jonny Greenwood — the lead guitarist and keyboardist for Radiohead — having previously performed live-to-screen presentations of Greenwood’s award-winning scores for Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood.