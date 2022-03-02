Paramount+ Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With Plans Starting at $1 Per Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Paramount+ is toasting its first year with a birthday deal for new subscribers.

Now through March 7, the ViacomCBS-owned streaming service is treating new customers to 80 percent off their first three months of the Essential or Premium plans, which regularly cost $5 and $10 monthly. The limited-time deal brings the price down to $1 and $2 per month, respectively, and the subscription rate will roll into the regular price after the three-month promotional period. Those who sign up for an annual plan ($50 to $100 per year) get a free one-week trial.

Both plans include access to Paramount+’s original series such as Yellowstone prequel series 1883, Star Trek: Discovery and The Good Fight; live news on CBSN, entertainment from ET Live and sports including NFL on CBS and Champions League soccer.

That’s in addition to content from ViacomCBS’ library of studios and brands. Subscribers can watch programming including A Quiet Place Part II and Clifford the Big Red Dog; over 40,000 episodes of shows such as RuPaul’s Drag Race, South Park: Post Covid, Survivor, Paw Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants and others; and more from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel.

The Essential plan includes limited ads; subscribers to the Premium package only see ads on live TV and select shows, and that plan also includes access to the local CBS channel and content downloads for offline viewing.

Coming soon to the on-demand video streamer is the second season of Star Trek: Picard on March 3 and the series premiere of Halo and the World Cup qualifying match on March 24. Paramount+ this year will launch in France as part of a partnership with Canal+ and air new episodes of Mike Judge’s animated comedy series Beavis and Butt-Head.

The streaming service launched in March 2021 and reached 32.8 million subscribers last year. Get the deal when you sign up with the code BIRTHDAY at Paramount+ here.