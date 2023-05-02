Met Gala: Pedro Pascal Bares Legs in (Red-Hot) Shorts Look by Valentino

Pedro Pascal’s hot streak continues.

The 48-year-old actor, who is coming off the buzz worthy first season of HBO’s breakout hit The Last of Us, turned up at Monday night’s Met Gala in a red-and-black custom look by Valentino. Pascal traded in that vintage Los Angeles Lakers shirt he’s been re-wearing (sustainability is always en vogue) for a rich red overcoat and shirt to match, accessorized with a skinny black tie, black shorts, socks and combat boots. Along with a gold pinky ring, Pascal finished his look with slicked-back hair and a megawatt grin (seen below).

It’s not Pascal’s first rodeo. The veteran actor also snagged an invite to fashion’s biggest night in 2019, when the theme was Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion. But he wasn’t the lone Last of Us member to attend this year. Co-star and close friend Bella Ramsey also turned up for the 2023 edition.

The Met Gala, held as the annual fundraiser for New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, has been organized and presided over by Anna Wintour since 1995.

It is timed to coincide with the unveiling of the museum’s annual fashion exhibition and this year’s is focused on Karl Lagerfeld. Titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” the collection honors the life and legendary career of the late designer who passed away on Feb. 19, 2019, and features more than 150 pieces including sketches.

The dress code simply reads “In honor of Karl,” leaving it mostly up for interpretation for the celebrities attending — and their stylists. The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton says he hopes guests will celebrate “the spirit of Karl, and hopefully, everyone will come out in vintage Chanel, vintage Fendi, vintage Chloé.” Lagerfeld also designed for houses including his brand, Patou, and Balmain.

The Met Gala program features Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Vogue’s Wintour as the night’s co-chairs. See the best looks from the Met Gala here.