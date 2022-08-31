Pencils of Promise to Honor Global Ambassador Meadow Walker at New York Gala

Pencils of Promise is prepping to mount its first in-person gala after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and has selected its global ambassador Meadow Walker for honors.

Walker, daughter of the late Paul Walker, will receive an Activist Award for her advocacy work, specifically for efforts on behalf of Pencils of Promise and its programming including work with water, sanitation and hygiene aka its WASH program.

Walker serves as founder and president of the Paul Walker Foundation and as an advocate for UNFPA, the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency. In 2020, Walker and the Paul Walker Foundation teamed with Pencils of Promise to build Jasikan College of Education Demonstration Primary School in Ghana.

The event is scheduled to be held at the Museum of the Moving Image on Oct. 20. Past Pencils of Promise gala honorees and performers include Justin Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Usher, John Legend, Lil Jon, Olivia Culpo, Wiz Khalifa, Trevor Noah, Malala Yousafzai, Tori Kelly and Jay Shetty.

Per the event’s website, this year’s gala is being hosted by SB Projects’ Scooter Braun, Westbrook Media’s Brad Haugen, Pencils of Promise founder Adam Braun and organization CEO Kailee Scales. Host committee members include Gabe Bourgeois, Gary Vaynerchuk, Rob Hamwee, and Ricky and Lisa Novak.

More information about the event can be found here.