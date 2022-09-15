Phillip Picardi Named Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at L.A. LGBT Center

Phillip Picardi — the onetime media wunderkind who had top jobs at the buzzy Teen Vogue, Allure and Out magazine — has joined the Los Angeles LGBT Center as the organization’s chief marketing and communications officer.

As a member of the Center’s executive team, Picardi joins newly appointed CEO Joe Hollendoner, chief impact officers Terra Russell-Slavin and Sharon Brown, chief financial officer Ricardo DeLeon, chief development officer Saurabh Bajaj and chief health officer Dr. Ward Carpenter.

Hollendoner said they are “thrilled” to welcome Picardi into the fold, adding, “I’m confident he is the right leader to guide our messaging as we continue to embark on a bold new chapter for the organization.”

For his part, Picardi said he’s excited to take on the new role at an “urgent moment in our community’s history.” He added: “After working for over a decade in the media, I know how powerful storytelling can be as a cultural salve. I’m thrilled to take the Center’s marketing and communications initiatives to new heights.”

Picardi segues to the post after most recently graduating from Harvard Divinity School, where he was a part of an inaugural class of the Masters of Religion and Public Life program. He also hosted the Crooked Media podcast Unholier Than Thou.

An activist, host, editorial director, influencer and cultural consultant, Picardi is perhaps best known for his media run, notably as the chief content officer of Teen Vogue. During his tenure there, he was a part of the team that helped expand the mag’s content strategy to include politics and social issues that led to a boom in traffic and unique visitors.

After that, he was tapped by Condé Nast to oversee digital operations for Allure. He moved into LGBTQ media under the corporate umbrella by founding and serving as chief content officer at Condé Nast’s first LGBTQ+ brand, them. In December 2018, he jumped to Out to help relaunch and rebrand the legacy title as editor-in-chief.