Michaela Jaé Rodriguez to Receive Visibility Award from Human Rights Campaign

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez has a date with Human Rights Campaign later this month.

The Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe Award-winning Pose star has been selected to receive the HRC Visibility Award at the organization’s Los Angeles gala at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live on March 25.

“Through her extraordinary talent, courage, and determination, Michaela Jaé has not only made history as a transgender woman of color, but she has also inspired millions of people around the world. Her contributions as an artist and as an activist have created a more inclusive and humane world for the LGBTQ+ community,” said HRC president Kelley Robinson.

Rodriguez said she’s “overjoyed” to receive the honor. “I try my best to be an example when it comes to LGBTQAI rights and human rights across the board. So, to be recognized by an incredible organization that tirelessly works day in and day out for the queer community, is truly meaningful and humbling,” she added.

Rodriguez, who was honored by GLAAD with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award last year, is the first transgender woman to receive an Emmy Award nomination in the lead drama series category. She also made history with her Golden Globe win in the same category for her work as Blanca on Ryan Murphy and Steven Canals’ Pose on FX. Her other credits include Apple’s Loot opposite Maya Rudolph, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick… Boom! for Netflix, Saturday Church, Marvel’s Luke Cage, Robin Thede’s A Black Lady Sketch Show for HBO, and more.

