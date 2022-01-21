Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Welcome First Baby Via Surrogate

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have welcomed their first baby.

The couple announced on their respective Instagrams on Friday that their first child was born via surrogate.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family,” the couple said in a joint statement. No further details were announced.

Chopra and Jonas wed in 2018 in Chopra’s home country of India. The couple had two ceremonies over the course of five days: a traditional Indian wedding and a Christian service officiated by Jonas’ father Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr. Both ceremonies were held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

At the time, Jonas and Chopra appeared on Vogue‘s first-ever digital cover to mark their upcoming wedding, sharing that their big day would showcase “two very different cultures and religious backgrounds” with “so much love and acceptance.”

Chopra chronicled her love story with Jonas in her bestselling memoir Unfinished. “He was this big, giant wave that sort of just took me away, and I was OK at that point to be taken away by this extremely self-assured, confident, creative man,” she told The Hollywood Reporter of their romance. “We love dreaming big together, and we have a lot of similarities with wanting to build our lives and wanting to build our individual careers and the ones that we want to create together.”

Chopra and Jonas celebrated their third wedding anniversary last December and took to Instagram to share tributes to one another.