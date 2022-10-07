×
How Veteran Producer Frank Marshall Got Musso & Frank to Open for Lunch

Marshall turned 76 recently and celebrated the same way he has for 35 years — with lunch at his favorite Hollywood haunt.

Frank Marshall Got Musso and Frank to Open for Lunch
Frank Marshall THR Photo Illustration / DiningBar: Courtesy of Tina Whatcott Echeverria; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Musso & Frank is no longer open for lunch … unless you’re Frank Marshall.

The veteran producer turned 76 on Sept. 13, and celebrated the same way he has for the past 35 years, by taking a midday table at the century-old Hollywood haunt.

“I have all my friends that are in the movie business and all my friends that aren’t in the movie business, and this year we had about 40 to 45 people,” Marshall told THR at the premiere of his latest, the Netflix documentary The Redeem Team. “I’ve been going to Musso & Frank with my dad all the way back to the ’60s. It’s a really special place for me.”

Also notable? His favorite entree: “The sand dabs with some boiled potatoes and a martini — and that great bread.”

After relaying details about his birthday meal, Marshall was keen to talk about another big day he had in September when he made the trek to Anaheim for Disney’s D23 convention. It was there that the team from Indiana Jones bumped into actor Ke Huy Quan, who played Short Round in 1984’s Temple of Doom. The image of star Harrison Ford reuniting with his onetime costar went viral and Marshall called it a “wonderful day of reunions.”

“I looked across the room and saw this guy running up to me who looked familiar,” Marshall recalled of the day. “He just jumped on me and I went, ‘Oh, Ke!’ It had literally been something like 35 years. It was really special because he was there to announce this new series he’s in [American Born Chinese] after this wonderful movie he did [Everything Everywhere All at Once]. It was great to hug him and say how great he’s done.”

Marshall said he remembered doing the Temple of Doom casting call alongside now-wife Kathleen Kennedy when Ke Huy Quan came in with his brother. “We were in Chinatown and he wasn’t even there for the casting because his brother was the one who was supposed to test. But then we said, ‘What about you? Let’s have you try.’ And the rest is history.”

A version of this story first appeared in the Oct. 5 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

