‘Queer Eye’ Star Antoni Porowski to Receive Champion Award at GLSEN Gala

Antoni Porowski has been called many things: Queer Eye star, self-taught chef, activist, avocado-lover, influencer, New York Times best-selling author and all-around heartthrob, to name but a few. GLSEN is calling him a champion.

The organization, dedicated to safe and inclusive K-12 schools for LGBTQ+ youth, will honor Porowski with a Champion Award at the GLSEN Respect Awards New York presented by Hollister on May 16 at Gotham Hall. Recently installed executive director Melanie Willingham-Jaggers called Porowski a “true advocate” for the LGBTQ+ community, adding that he “uses his platform to celebrate the diversity in all people while inspiring others to be proud of their individuality.”

The GLSEN Respect Awards, held annually in Los Angeles and New York, have previously honored Kerry Washington, Marilyn and Jeffrey Katzenberg, Rosario Dawson, Julia Roberts and Danny Moder, Zendaya, Connor Franta, Ellen Pompeo, Octavia Spencer and the cast of Pose.

“Learning environments should be safe and inclusive for LGBTQ+ students so they can not only be their true selves but also learn more about the rich and historical contributions of their own community,” Porowski said. “I am honored to be recognized with the Champion Award by GLSEN and excited to celebrate with the other honorees including students and educators who help make a difference in their local and school communities every single day.”

Porowski can currently be seen in Netflix’s Emmy-winning Queer Eye. His books include Antoni in the Kitchen and Antoni: Let’s Do Dinner. Born in Canada to Polish emigrants, he serves on the board of Poland’s Equaversity Foundation, established to organize international fundraising to support the LGBTQ+ community there. More information about the event can be found here.