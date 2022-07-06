Quentin Tarantino, Daniella Pick Welcome Second Child

Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniella Pick have welcomed their second child, a baby girl, over the July 4th weekend, Tarantino’s rep told The Hollywood Reporter.

People first reported the news of the new addition, sharing, in a statement from the couple, that Pick gave birth on July 2, 2022.

Tarantino and Pick, who wed in November 2018, are already parents to a son, Leo, who was born on Feb. 22, 2020.

Tarantino explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year that Leo is named after Pick’s grandfather and “in our hearts, he was our little lion.”

He noted that the child is not named for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Django Unchained star Leonardo DiCaprio, saying “We almost didn’t name him [Leo] because people would assume that I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio.”

On Kimmel, Tarantino shared that he and Pick had been living in Israel after initially planning to split their time between there and Los Angeles before the pandemic hit.

“The idea was that we would spend like three to four months in Tel Aviv and three to four months in Los Angeles, and then COVID hit,” he said. “So three to four months became nine, 12 months.” The filmmaker also shared he was learning Hebrew through watching children’s programs with Leo.

Tarantino met Pick, an Israeli singer, while he was promoting Inglourious Basterds in Israel.