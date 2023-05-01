Ariana DeBose and Rachel Brosnahan Set for Covenant House Gala

Covenant House is lining up some stars for its upcoming fundraiser.

The annual Night of Covenant House Stars Gala, set for May 22 at the Javits Center Rooftop Pavilion and Terrace in New York City, will feature appearances by Ariana DeBose, Rachel Brosnahan, Audra McDonald, John Dickerson, Jason Ralph, Stephanie Ruhle and others. (DeBose, Brosnahan, Dickerson and McDonald all serve as Covenant House international board members.)

Presented by Delta Air Lines, the night will see Grammy-nominated musical group Tank and the Bangas take the stage for a special performance. The program will also feature some awards presentations. Eric Hutcherson, executive vp and chief people and inclusion officer at Universal Music Group, will receive a Covenant House Board Service Award for his work on behalf of youth experiencing homelessness. Delta will be feted for 10 years of commitment and support of youth experiencing homelessness, through both funding and job training and placements.

“The funds and awareness we will raise on May 22 will help Covenant House provide high-quality care to the thousands of youth who will come through our doors this year and to advocate at every level of government and society for solutions to the root causes of youth homelessness,” said Covenant House president and CEO Bill Bedrossian of his organization. It is dedicated to helping America’s youth facing homelessness and survivors of trafficking and will hold its annual Night of Covenant House Stars Gala at 6 p.m. ET.

More information about the event, as well as ticketing, can be found here.