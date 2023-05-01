Ariana DeBose and Rachel Brosnahan Set for Covenant House Gala

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Covenant House is lining up some stars for its upcoming fundraiser.
The annual Night of Covenant House Stars Gala, set for May 22 at the Javits Center Rooftop Pavilion and Terrace in New York City, will feature appearances by Ariana DeBose, Rachel Brosnahan, Audra McDonald, John Dickerson, Jason Ralph, Stephanie Ruhle and others. (DeBose, Brosnahan, Dickerson and McDonald all serve as Covenant House international board members.)
Presented by Delta Air Lines, the night will see Grammy-nominated musical group Tank and the Bangas take the stage for a special performance. The program will also feature some awards presentations. Eric Hutcherson, executive vp and chief people and inclusion officer at Universal Music Group, will receive a Covenant House Board Service Award for his work on behalf of youth experiencing homelessness. Delta will be feted for 10 years of commitment and support of youth experiencing homelessness, through both funding and job training and placements.
Related Stories
“The funds and awareness we will raise on May 22 will help Covenant House provide high-quality care to the thousands of youth who will come through our doors this year and to advocate at every level of government and society for solutions to the root causes of youth homelessness,” said Covenant House president and CEO Bill Bedrossian of his organization. It is dedicated to helping America’s youth facing homelessness and survivors of trafficking and will hold its annual Night of Covenant House Stars Gala at 6 p.m. ET.
More information about the event, as well as ticketing, can be found here.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
-
herb alpert
Herb Alpert Foundation Reveals the 11 Winners of the 29th Herb Alpert Award in the Arts (Exclusive)
-
Theater
Black Women on Broadway Awards Set Return Date; ‘Some Like It Hot,’ ‘Six the Musical’ Stars Among Honorees (Exclusive)
-
Stephanie Hsu
Ali Wong, Ke Huy Quan, Sandra Oh, Stephanie Hsu Among Honorees at Gold House’s Inaugural Gold Gala
-