Rapper Da Brat Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child at Age 48

Rapper Da Brat is expecting her first child with wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart.

Da Brat, 48, revealed the news to People in an article published online Tuesday and explained that she wasn’t sure if having children would be part of her path. “I never thought I was going to have kids,” the performer said. “I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.”

In February 2022, Da Brat married 41-year-old hair product entrepreneur Harris-Dupart, who has three children.

Harris-Dupart told People that Da Brat was initially hesitant about carrying the child but was ultimately able to be swayed. “We had a little tug-o-war in the beginning … But I felt like she should have the experience,” Harris-Dupart said. “She is so nurturing.”

According to the outlet, Da Brat underwent surgery to remove fibroids and polyps ahead of the embryo transfer procedure. She also experienced a pregnancy loss prior to the current pregnancy.

In 1995, the Chicago-born rapper released her debut album Funkdafied, which was certified platinum and featured the singles “Funkdafied,” “Fa All Y’all” and “Give It 2 You.” Da Brat, who has earned two Grammy nominations, is also known for hits “Not Tonight” and “I Think They Like Me.”

Her film credits include roles in Shaquille O’Neal vehicle Kazaam (1996) and the Mariah Carey-led Glitter (2001).

Da Brat’s relationship with Harris-Dupart has been documented on the WE tv unscripted series Brat Loves Judy.