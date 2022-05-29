Ray Liotta’s Fiancee Jacy Nittolo Shares Tribute to Late Actor: “Most Beautiful Person Inside and Out”

Ray Liotta’s fiancée Jacy Nittolo reflected on her relationship with the late star in a touching tribute posted to social media.

Nittolo had been engaged since late 2020 to Liotta, who died in his sleep at age 67 while in the Dominican Republic, his team confirmed Thursday. In her Instagram post on Saturday, Nittolo shared a number of photos of the couple, including one of Liotta kissing her on the cheek.

“My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical,” she wrote in the caption. “Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way.”

She continued, “He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of. He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known…and even that is an understatement.”

Liotta, who shared an adult daughter with ex-wife Michelle Grace, announced his engagement to Nittolo on Instagram in December 2020. “Christmas wishes do come true,” he wrote. “I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!”

Numerous celebrities offered condolences at the time of his death, including Martin Scorsese, who directed Liotta in 1990’s Goodfellas and called the performer “so uniquely gifted, so adventurous, so courageous as an actor.”

Jennifer Lopez, who co-starred with Liotta on NBC’s Shades of Blue, posted that he was “the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside.”