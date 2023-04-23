Ray Romano Had a Stent Put in His Heart After Having “90 Percent Blockage” in His “Main Artery”

Ray Romano is realizing how fast “time is flying by” and said his health isn’t what it used to be.

During Monday’s episode of the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, the Everybody Loves Raymond star revealed that he recently had a stent put in his heart, because he “had 90 percent blockage” in his “main artery.”

The actor added, “I got kind of lucky that we found it.”

Romano, who has had a decades-long career in Hollywood, explained that mentally and physically it’s hard getting older. “Saying 50 was weird, but saying 60 — it sounds foreign, it sounds fake, ya know?” he explained. “I know in my head I don’t feel that old. In my body, I’m getting a couple of notices that I am that old.”

Looking back, the Somewhere in Queens actor said he wishes he did do a few things differently years ago regarding his health. “I had high cholesterol 20 years ago, and my [doctor] always told me, ‘Why don’t we start going on the statins [a drug that can help lower cholesterol]?'” he recalled. “And every time, I said, ‘Let me do it myself. Let me do it myself.’ And I would go home, and I would eat right. Not vegan, but a little healthier, and get it down a couple ticks.”

But he admitted that he was never consistent and that it was a “cycle” of his cholesterol eventually going back up every time. Now, he has learned and amid his recent artery blockage, he has found a balance that works best for him and his health.

“Of course, then I’m on the meds, and my cholesterol dropped right away,” Romano said. “If I could go back 20 years ago, I would’ve went on the meds.”

Host Maron and Romano both explained that their cholesterol wasn’t the only thing they have to worry about. They both revealed that they’re pre-diabetic.

“I was just gonna tell you,” The Irishman actor added. “Here’s the kicker. So I’m on the meds, and it’s got me all down now, so I figured, ‘Oh, now I can enjoy and eat some food.’ My sugar level’s up now.”