Events of the Week: ‘Reality,’ ‘Primo’ and More

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Reality, Primo and FYC events for Queen Charlotte and George & Tammy.
GLAAD Media Awards
GLAAD announced its second batch of 2023 winners at its NYC Media Awards on Saturday, where Maren Morris received the Excellence in Media Award and Jonathan Van Ness received the Vito Russo
Award. The New York ceremony for the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards was hosted
by Harvey Guillén, and featured a special performance from Idina Menzel. Winners included Fire Island, We’re Here and Heartstopper.
Related Stories
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies FYC
The stars of the new Paramount+ series attended a FYC event for the show in Hollywood on Sunday.
George & Tammy FYC
Jessica Chastain took a break from her Broadway duties to attend a George & Tammy FYC event in L.A. on Monday.
Reality special screening
Sydney Sweeney debuted her new HBO film in NYC on Tuesday, alongside costars Josh Hamilton, Marchánt Davis and writer-director Tina Satter.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story FYC
Netflix held a royal FYC event on Tuesday celebrating new series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story at their FYSEE Space at Red Studios in Hollywood.
Primo premiere
On Wednesday, Amazon Freevee and Universal Television celebrated the premiere of coming-of-age comedy series Primo by taking over Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier. The cast, including Christina Vidal and Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, gathered to celebrate the series, inspired by creator/showrunner Shea Serrano’s life growing up in San Antonio.
Tulsa King FYC
Jay Will and Max Casella attended a Tulsa King FYC event in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Sr. FYC event
On Wednesday, Netflix held an FYC event celebrating Sr., Robert Downey Jr.’s documentary tribute to his late father. The evening consisted of a screening and a Q&A with director Chris Smith, Downey Jr. and wife Susan Downey (who are both producers on the project) and producer Kevin Ford.
NAMI WLA Mental Health Gala
The National Alliance of Mental Illness Westside Los Angeles annual Mental Health Gala took place on May 12, where Allison Holker and her daughter Weslie Fowler accepted the NAMI WLA Heart of a Champion Award in honor of Stephen “tWitch: Boss, with support from Derek Hough and Jenna Dewan. Guests at the L.A. event also included Emmanuelle Chriqui, Sam Trammell, Lindsay Price, Curtis Stone, Travis Van Winkle, Kyle Richards and Evan Ross.
My Friend’s Place Gala
My Friend’s Place, a resource center dedicated to uplifting youth experiencing homelessness, hosted its 35th Anniversary Gala at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday, with Billie Eilish, Finneas, Chrishell Stause and Lisa Loeb in attendance.
Family Equality’s Night at the Pier Gala
Family Equality, which advances legal and lived equality for LGBTQ+ families, raised over $1 million at its Night at the Pier event in NYC on Monday, with guests including Katie Holmes, Julianne Hough and Zac Posen.
Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress and Power
The Ms. Foundation for Women celebrated its 50th anniversary at the “Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress and Power” on Tuesday in NYC. The evening honored champion of human rights and gender equity Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, community organizer and political strategist and co-founder of Black Voters Matter LaTosha Brown, LGBTQ+ activist Rebekah Bruesehoof, activist and director of politics and government affairs of Gen-Z for Change Olivia Julianna, and two leaders from Ms. Foundation grantee partner organizations – Kimberly Inez McGuire, executive director of URGE and Wanda Irving, co-founder of Dr. Shalon’s Maternal Action Project.
Diablo IV Dining Experience
RuPaul’s Drag Race favorite Gottmik hosted a culinary journey in NYC on Wednesday reflecting the upcoming Diablo IV video game launch, immersed in a hellish world of butchers, barbarians, sorcerers and saviors. Menu highlights included black spicy popcorn, bone marrow popovers with tomato jam, hand-cut beef tarte and a black silke chicken stew. David Harbour was also in attendance.
PEN America 2023 Spring Literary Gala
Colin Jost hosted PEN America’s gala in NYC on Thursday, where Lorne Michaels was honored with the PEN/Audible Literary Service Award and Ted Sarandos was given the Business Visionary Award (though the Netflix co-CEO did not attend amid the writers’ strike).
Sézane’s Brentwood Country Mart store opening
On Wednesday, Sézane and Laura Brown closed down Brentwood Country Mart for a cocktail party to celebrate Sézane’s newest retail location, with attendees Lily Rabe, Natasha Lyonne, Lake Bell, Sofia Richie, Ava Phillipe, Cara Santana and Rachel Zoe.
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue celebration
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebrated the launch of 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue on Thursday with a celebration at Hard Rock Hotel New York. The night featured special appearances from the women featured in this year’s issue including cover stars Martha Stewart, Megan Fox, Brooks Nader and Kim Petras.
Love to Love You, Donna Summer premiere
Co-directors Roger Ross Williams and Brooklyn Sudano debuted their Donna Summer HBO documentary on Thursday in NYC.
On Our Way premiere
Sophie Lane Curtis screened her directorial debut in NYC on Thursday with stars James Badge Dale and Ruby Modine, along with support from Christie Brinkley.
D’Amelio Footwear launch
D’Amelio Brands, a new venture and cross-platform company founded by Marc, Heidi, Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, celebrated the global launch of D’Amelio Footwear at Eden Sunset in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Los Angeles Ballet Gala
Los Angeles Ballet held its annual gala on Thursday at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, honoring philanthropists Alia Tutor and Jeff Polak with Donna Mills as host.
