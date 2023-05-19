Events of the Week: ‘Reality,’ ‘Primo’ and More

Sydney Sweeney attends a screening of HBO Films' 'Reality' at Museum of Modern Art on May 16.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Reality, Primo and FYC events for Queen Charlotte and George & Tammy.

GLAAD Media Awards

GLAAD announced its second batch of 2023 winners at its NYC Media Awards on Saturday, where Maren Morris received the Excellence in Media Award and Jonathan Van Ness received the Vito Russo

Award. The New York ceremony for the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards was hosted

by Harvey Guillén, and featured a special performance from Idina Menzel. Winners included Fire Island, We’re Here and Heartstopper.

Cast of ‘Fire Island’ Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Maren Morris and Jonathan Van Ness Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies FYC

The stars of the new Paramount+ series attended a FYC event for the show in Hollywood on Sunday.

Ari Notartomaso, Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells and Tricia Fukuhara Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

George & Tammy FYC

Jessica Chastain took a break from her Broadway duties to attend a George & Tammy FYC event in L.A. on Monday.

Rachael Moore, Jessica Chastain, Mitchell Travers and Jonah Markowitz Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Reality special screening

Sydney Sweeney debuted her new HBO film in NYC on Tuesday, alongside costars Josh Hamilton, Marchánt Davis and writer-director Tina Satter.

Marchánt Davis, Sydney Sweeney, Josh Hamilton and Benny Elledge Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story FYC

Netflix held a royal FYC event on Tuesday celebrating new series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story at their FYSEE Space at Red Studios in Hollywood.

Arsema Thomas, Tom Verica, India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Primo premiere

On Wednesday, Amazon Freevee and Universal Television celebrated the premiere of coming-of-age comedy series Primo by taking over Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier. The cast, including Christina Vidal and Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, gathered to celebrate the series, inspired by creator/showrunner Shea Serrano’s life growing up in San Antonio.

Christina Vidal, Efrain Villa, Jonathan Medina, Johnny Rey Diaz, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Carlos Santos and Henri Esteve Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Martin Martinez, Morgan Sackett, Mimi Fletcher, Stakiah Lynn Washington, Efrain Villa, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, head of Amazon Freevee Ryan Pirozzi, Johnny Rey Diaz, Henri Esteve, Nigel Siwabessy, Christina Vidal, Jonathan Medina and Carlos Santos Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Tulsa King FYC

Jay Will and Max Casella attended a Tulsa King FYC event in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Jay Will and Max Casella Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Sr. FYC event

On Wednesday, Netflix held an FYC event celebrating Sr., Robert Downey Jr.’s documentary tribute to his late father. The evening consisted of a screening and a Q&A with director Chris Smith, Downey Jr. and wife Susan Downey (who are both producers on the project) and producer Kevin Ford.

Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. Charley Gallay/Getty Images

NAMI WLA Mental Health Gala

The National Alliance of Mental Illness Westside Los Angeles annual Mental Health Gala took place on May 12, where Allison Holker and her daughter Weslie Fowler accepted the NAMI WLA Heart of a Champion Award in honor of Stephen “tWitch: Boss, with support from Derek Hough and Jenna Dewan. Guests at the L.A. event also included Emmanuelle Chriqui, Sam Trammell, Lindsay Price, Curtis Stone, Travis Van Winkle, Kyle Richards and Evan Ross.

Derek Hough, Jenna Dewan, Allison Holker and Weslie Fowler Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

My Friend’s Place Gala

My Friend’s Place, a resource center dedicated to uplifting youth experiencing homelessness, hosted its 35th Anniversary Gala at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday, with Billie Eilish, Finneas, Chrishell Stause and Lisa Loeb in attendance.

Billie Eilish and Finneas with their parents Patrick O’Connell and Maggie Baird Harmony Gerber

Family Equality’s Night at the Pier Gala

Family Equality, which advances legal and lived equality for LGBTQ+ families, raised over $1 million at its Night at the Pier event in NYC on Monday, with guests including Katie Holmes, Julianne Hough and Zac Posen.

Zac Posen, Stacey Stevenson, Katie Holmes, Deborah Harry and Harrison Ball Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress and Power

The Ms. Foundation for Women celebrated its 50th anniversary at the “Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress and Power” on Tuesday in NYC. The evening honored champion of human rights and gender equity Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, community organizer and political strategist and co-founder of Black Voters Matter LaTosha Brown, LGBTQ+ activist Rebekah Bruesehoof, activist and director of politics and government affairs of Gen-Z for Change Olivia Julianna, and two leaders from Ms. Foundation grantee partner organizations – Kimberly Inez McGuire, executive director of URGE and Wanda Irving, co-founder of Dr. Shalon’s Maternal Action Project.

Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex with Gloria Steinem and Teresa Younger Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Diablo IV Dining Experience

RuPaul’s Drag Race favorite Gottmik hosted a culinary journey in NYC on Wednesday reflecting the upcoming Diablo IV video game launch, immersed in a hellish world of butchers, barbarians, sorcerers and saviors. Menu highlights included black spicy popcorn, bone marrow popovers with tomato jam, hand-cut beef tarte and a black silke chicken stew. David Harbour was also in attendance.

Gottmik and David Harbour Jason Mendez/Getty Images

PEN America 2023 Spring Literary Gala

Colin Jost hosted PEN America’s gala in NYC on Thursday, where Lorne Michaels was honored with the PEN/Audible Literary Service Award and Ted Sarandos was given the Business Visionary Award (though the Netflix co-CEO did not attend amid the writers’ strike).

Colin Jost Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Lorne Michaels and John Mulaney Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sézane’s Brentwood Country Mart store opening

On Wednesday, Sézane and Laura Brown closed down Brentwood Country Mart for a cocktail party to celebrate Sézane’s newest retail location, with attendees Lily Rabe, Natasha Lyonne, Lake Bell, Sofia Richie, Ava Phillipe, Cara Santana and Rachel Zoe.

Lake Bell, Laura Brown and Natasha Lyonne Stefanie Keenan/FilmMagic

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue celebration

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebrated the launch of 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue on Thursday with a celebration at Hard Rock Hotel New York. The night featured special appearances from the women featured in this year’s issue including cover stars Martha Stewart, Megan Fox, Brooks Nader and Kim Petras.

Martha Stewart and Megan Fox Noam Galai/Getty Images

Kim Petras Noam Galai/Getty Images

Love to Love You, Donna Summer premiere

Co-directors Roger Ross Williams and Brooklyn Sudano debuted their Donna Summer HBO documentary on Thursday in NYC.

Questlove, Brooklyn Sudano and Roger Ross Williams Marion Curtis / StarPix for HBO Doc

On Our Way premiere

Sophie Lane Curtis screened her directorial debut in NYC on Thursday with stars James Badge Dale and Ruby Modine, along with support from Christie Brinkley.

Jill Stuart, Sophie Lane Curtis, Sailor Brinkley Cook and Christie Brinkley Manny Carabel/Getty Images

D’Amelio Footwear launch

D’Amelio Brands, a new venture and cross-platform company founded by Marc, Heidi, Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, celebrated the global launch of D’Amelio Footwear at Eden Sunset in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Heidi D’Amelio, Marc D’Amelio, Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio Michael Simon

Los Angeles Ballet Gala

Los Angeles Ballet held its annual gala on Thursday at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, honoring philanthropists Alia Tutor and Jeff Polak with Donna Mills as host.